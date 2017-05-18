RIP Chris Cornell

For the last few days, I have been listening to a lot of Soundgarden and Audioslave and his solo work, too. Damn, what a shame! He was beyond talented. Have to agree that Superunknown and the first Audioslave albums are modern classics: Black Hole Sun, and Like a Stone among my favorites of all his works. Soundgarden (and Temple of the Dog) put him on the map, but in some ways, Audioslave makes me respect Chris Cornell more. After the collapse of both Soundgarden and Rage, two of my favorite bands of the 1990s, I thought they were both done. So, when I heard most of Rage and Chris Cornell formed Audioslave, and I heard that first album, I was like "Right on! Continue to kick that ass!"

Normally celebrity deaths don't affect me, but this one really has. I was listening to Dead Wishes today from his Higher Truth album (somehow, I missed picking up this one), and talk about haunting. Made me so sad listening to the lyrics. Here are a few youtube play lists to enjoy: