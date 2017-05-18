RIP Chris Cornell
https://www.nytimes....arden.html?_r=0
They're investigating it as a suicide
I saw this on ew.com and I almost fainted. What kept me from fainting was screaming out. This ruined the entire day for me. Yes, I know that it is worse for his family. You know what I mean. I loved this man's voice. I never got to see Soundgarden live. I regard Superunknown as one of the most unique, special albums that I have ever heard. Two grammy wins for it.
R.I.P.
Read about it this morning, that's really surprising and sad.
Really enjoy Badmotorfinger and Superunknown, both solid albums. Also his work on Temple of the Dog and Audioslave...which reminds me that I've only heard the first album.
Local media's been hounding his family ( )
His wife Vicki say she talked to him Thursday night and that his speech was slurred. Nobody's saying much more right now, but they're making it sound as if the family's saying they don't believe it was intentional suicide. I wonder if this is auto-erotic asphyxiation?
http://www.kiro7.com...mself/524320622
I doubt that. If it were auto-erotic asphyxiation, the police would not have ruled it suicide. I think the family is in shock, and may be going through the denial phase. Also, Vickie Cornell may be (consciously or not) trying to spin it to spare the kids the news their father committed suicide. That's not to say he wasn't under the influence, though. Whichever way, it is sad, and the world has lost a very talented and gifted singer and musician.
Unfortunately, sometimes people get depressed and commit suicide without giving off signs, or their signs are too subtle for those closest to them to pick up on.
For the last few days, I have been listening to a lot of Soundgarden and Audioslave and his solo work, too. Damn, what a shame! He was beyond talented. Have to agree that Superunknown and the first Audioslave albums are modern classics: Black Hole Sun, and Like a Stone among my favorites of all his works. Soundgarden (and Temple of the Dog) put him on the map, but in some ways, Audioslave makes me respect Chris Cornell more. After the collapse of both Soundgarden and Rage, two of my favorite bands of the 1990s, I thought they were both done. So, when I heard most of Rage and Chris Cornell formed Audioslave, and I heard that first album, I was like "Right on! Continue to kick that ass!"
Normally celebrity deaths don't affect me, but this one really has. I was listening to Dead Wishes today from his Higher Truth album (somehow, I missed picking up this one), and talk about haunting. Made me so sad listening to the lyrics. Here are a few youtube play lists to enjoy: