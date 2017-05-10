Trump fires Comey

I think Trump was probably surprised at the backlash. He was like, "I thought everyone hated this guy?"

But the news media likes its Russia story even though there's really no evidence to be found and I haven't heard a peep that Comey was closing in on anything. So I rather think this is a mainstream conspiracy theory more than anything. Certainly not in the same ballpark as Nixon firing Cox as has been lobbed around.

I could be wrong on that count, but I really don't think there's anything to that story. And I'm rather annoyed that the media's following up on it slavishly without anything new to report when they actively buried all the Obama scandals that were provable as quickly as they could, even praising Clinton when she was nailed in front of the House on her blatant lies.

But whatever, the media sucks, we knew that.