Trump fires Comey

Started by RUAJedi2 , May 10 2017 04:17 AM

RUAJedi2
Posted 10 May 2017 - 04:17 AM

Could the lawyerly people break this down for me? Trump is acting within his powers as President, yes? But the ongoing investigation into shenanigans with Russia makes this situation seem a trifle ... tainted. Thoughts?

Lucas1138
Posted 10 May 2017 - 07:43 AM

It's hard to tell where the incompetence stops and corruption begins.


Fozzie
Posted 10 May 2017 - 07:52 AM

I think that both the Democrats and the Republicans have a point. Comey is too polarizing a figure and I'm sure has hurt the credibility of the FBI. So he should be gone so that the country can move on.

On the other hand, the next head of the FBI will be another Trump appointment, which could hurt the credibility of the investigation into Trump relations with Russia. So a special prosecutor makes sense. Sure, people are going to be mad at any outcome of the investigation, but a special prosecutor allows it to seen more fair and both parties can distance themselves from whatever happens.

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 10 May 2017 - 09:08 AM

Pretty messed up that he found out he was fired from the news.

Wonder if Trump stole his stapler.
Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2017 - 04:11 PM

I think Trump was probably surprised at the backlash.  He was like, "I thought everyone hated this guy?"

 

But the news media likes its Russia story even though there's really no evidence to be found and I haven't heard a peep that Comey was closing in on anything.  So I rather think this is a mainstream conspiracy theory more than anything.  Certainly not in the same ballpark as Nixon firing Cox as has been lobbed around.

 

I could be wrong on that count, but I really don't think there's anything to that story.  And I'm rather annoyed that the media's following up on it slavishly without anything new to report when they actively buried all the Obama scandals that were provable as quickly as they could, even praising Clinton when she was nailed in front of the House on her blatant lies.

 

But whatever, the media sucks, we knew that.


Driver
Posted 10 May 2017 - 04:44 PM

But the news media likes its Russia story even though there's really no evidence to be found 

 

Just going to save this for later.


Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2017 - 04:59 PM

Like I said, could be wrong.  Hell, I'd love it if we found an excuse to impeach Trump's butt and be done with it.

 

But no one's produced anything other than vague allegations that I've seen so far.  Certainly nothing on the level of Benghazi or the IRS scandals that were swept under the rug.  It's all wishing and hoping, not solid reporting.


Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 05:09 PM

It is funny that some people think 1) Trump fired Come to make the Russian investigation go away as 2) that Hillary wouldn't have fired him at the inauguration.
Fozzie
Posted 10 May 2017 - 05:32 PM

I doubt we'll get anything major on Trump with Russia. Maybe another aide or two, but very unlikely we'll see Trunp go down for it.

I'm pretty sure that if Trump good down, it will be a result of shady business deals. Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.

Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 05:57 PM

Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.


I think people read Trump's narcissism all wrong. Trump knows he's pissing certain people off, and he gets off on those people hating him. He feels they can just kiss his ass if they don't like him. He's not going to run butt hurt because someone does another hate piece story about him.

Driver
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:20 PM

He'll just have them arrested or "investigated" by some other branch of the government.

Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:28 PM

Like Obama and the associated press?

Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:28 PM

He'll just have them arrested or "investigated" by some other branch of the government.

 

That has always been a prime concern for me since the primaries.  Trump already has a history of using his power (money) to abuse the legal system via lawsuits.  I can totally imagine him pulling a lever to nail some enemy.  In fact, I'd be surprised if he didn't abuse his powers as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

 

But, again, I can look at the Obama Administration's abuses of the Justice Department and IRS.


Fozzie
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:42 PM

Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.

I think people read Trump's narcissism all wrong. Trump knows he's pissing certain people off, and he gets off on those people hating him. He feels they can just kiss his ass if they don't like him. He's not going to run butt hurt because someone does another hate piece story about him.

Depends on who you mean. Does he care if people protest? No, not at all.

But I think he does care about people not supporting his initiatives when he thinks they should. He cares about not being the boss who can make things happen, and I think that kills his ego.

Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:52 PM

That's true with most leaders and "bosses". Kills his ego? That's yet to be seen yet. And lord knows he's had lots of oppostion. It's how he comes back a reacts to his setbacks. How many circuit court judges are there?

Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:54 PM

How many circuit court judges are there?

 

159 at the moment.


Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:56 PM

Thank Poe. That was a little joke but I was curious because aren't 10 seats open?

Poe Dameron
Posted 10 May 2017 - 06:56 PM

20 seats are open right now.


Fozzie
Posted 10 May 2017 - 07:23 PM

Most leaders and/or bosses don't go on Twitter tirades when people don't idolize them.  People loved it when Trump did this when he was just a celebrity, so we allowed it to happen for years.  But he has a pretty long history of people hurting his feelings and needing to lash out.  Which, yeah, is a pretty damn good sign that his ego is a major Achilles heel.


Metropolis
Posted 10 May 2017 - 08:04 PM

Most leaders and/or bosses don't go on Twitter tirades when people don't idolize them.  People loved it when Trump did this when he was just a celebrity, so we allowed it to happen for years.  But he has a pretty long history of people hurting his feelings and needing to lash out.  Which, yeah, is a pretty damn good sign that his ego is a major Achilles heel.

And that type of person just quits?

Fozzie
Posted 11 May 2017 - 07:04 AM

I think so. He's a paranoid narcissistic man-child who, for some idiotic reason, thought that the presidency was easier than private business, thought healthcare was going to be easy, and thinks that people are picking on him.

He's utterly unprepared for the job. So I'm sticking with him resigning. Or the stress killing him.

 

Edit: I get where you're coming from, but I think that our personal experiences have shaped our opinions in a very different manner.  I've had bosses who were Trump-like in some areas, and most of them didn't last very long.  The ones that did knew their jobs, and just didn't have the people skills or ability to deal with their egos.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 11 May 2017 - 12:26 PM

Considering Comey was an Obama-era FBI director, I'm not exactly shocked he was let go.  Just seems odd Trump waited this long to fire him.  Had he cleaned house in January or Feb, I doubt anyone would have questioned it much.  Now, it does give the appearance of impropriety, whether or not it really is there.  Timing is everything.


Fozzie
Posted 11 May 2017 - 02:00 PM

I was listening to discussion of previous FBI directors. They were saying that the last (only?) one to be fired was embroiled in major controversy like not paying taxes, charging the government for personal trips, and just generally needed to go. And even then, it was done with more care than this.

Poe Dameron
Posted 11 May 2017 - 02:23 PM

In fairness, it's not like there have been a ton of FBI directors over the years.  Comey was only the 7th ever.

 

And beyond Sessions being dismissed, Freeh was forced to resign and do I even need to go down the lists of reasons why Hoover should have faced charges for his actions during his almost 40 years running the FBI, never mind being fired?  He wasn't because, basically, his FBI was so dirty he could blackmail the presidents into keeping him.


Metropolis
Posted 11 May 2017 - 02:46 PM

Hell with Hoover it was almost 60 years when take into account the Bureau​ Of Investigation.

Even though the job has a 10 year limit, it is one of the least secure in Washington since you can be fired without cause.
