Trump fires Comey
It's hard to tell where the incompetence stops and corruption begins.
On the other hand, the next head of the FBI will be another Trump appointment, which could hurt the credibility of the investigation into Trump relations with Russia. So a special prosecutor makes sense. Sure, people are going to be mad at any outcome of the investigation, but a special prosecutor allows it to seen more fair and both parties can distance themselves from whatever happens.
Wonder if Trump stole his stapler.
I think Trump was probably surprised at the backlash. He was like, "I thought everyone hated this guy?"
But the news media likes its Russia story even though there's really no evidence to be found and I haven't heard a peep that Comey was closing in on anything. So I rather think this is a mainstream conspiracy theory more than anything. Certainly not in the same ballpark as Nixon firing Cox as has been lobbed around.
I could be wrong on that count, but I really don't think there's anything to that story. And I'm rather annoyed that the media's following up on it slavishly without anything new to report when they actively buried all the Obama scandals that were provable as quickly as they could, even praising Clinton when she was nailed in front of the House on her blatant lies.
But whatever, the media sucks, we knew that.
But the news media likes its Russia story even though there's really no evidence to be found
Just going to save this for later.
Like I said, could be wrong. Hell, I'd love it if we found an excuse to impeach Trump's butt and be done with it.
But no one's produced anything other than vague allegations that I've seen so far. Certainly nothing on the level of Benghazi or the IRS scandals that were swept under the rug. It's all wishing and hoping, not solid reporting.
I'm pretty sure that if Trump good down, it will be a result of shady business deals. Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.
Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.
I think people read Trump's narcissism all wrong. Trump knows he's pissing certain people off, and he gets off on those people hating him. He feels they can just kiss his ass if they don't like him. He's not going to run butt hurt because someone does another hate piece story about him.
He'll just have them arrested or "investigated" by some other branch of the government.
That has always been a prime concern for me since the primaries. Trump already has a history of using his power (money) to abuse the legal system via lawsuits. I can totally imagine him pulling a lever to nail some enemy. In fact, I'd be surprised if he didn't abuse his powers as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.
But, again, I can look at the Obama Administration's abuses of the Justice Department and IRS.
I think people read Trump's narcissism all wrong. Trump knows he's pissing certain people off, and he gets off on those people hating him. He feels they can just kiss his ass if they don't like him. He's not going to run butt hurt because someone does another hate piece story about him.
Although I wouldn't be surprised if he just quit at some point. He made a couple different comments about the job being harder than her thought, and he has such thin skin that being hated or having people speak poorly of him seems to really bother him.
Depends on who you mean. Does he care if people protest? No, not at all.
But I think he does care about people not supporting his initiatives when he thinks they should. He cares about not being the boss who can make things happen, and I think that kills his ego.
But I think he does care about people not supporting his initiatives when he thinks they should. He cares about not being the boss who can make things happen, and I think that kills his ego.[/quote]
That's true with most leaders and "bosses". Kills his ego? That's yet to be seen yet. And lord knows he's had lots of oppostion. It's how he comes back a reacts to his setbacks. How many circuit court judges are there?
How many circuit court judges are there?
159 at the moment.
20 seats are open right now.
Most leaders and/or bosses don't go on Twitter tirades when people don't idolize them. People loved it when Trump did this when he was just a celebrity, so we allowed it to happen for years. But he has a pretty long history of people hurting his feelings and needing to lash out. Which, yeah, is a pretty damn good sign that his ego is a major Achilles heel.
And that type of person just quits?
Most leaders and/or bosses don't go on Twitter tirades when people don't idolize them. People loved it when Trump did this when he was just a celebrity, so we allowed it to happen for years. But he has a pretty long history of people hurting his feelings and needing to lash out. Which, yeah, is a pretty damn good sign that his ego is a major Achilles heel.
I think so. He's a paranoid narcissistic man-child who, for some idiotic reason, thought that the presidency was easier than private business, thought healthcare was going to be easy, and thinks that people are picking on him.
He's utterly unprepared for the job. So I'm sticking with him resigning. Or the stress killing him.
Edit: I get where you're coming from, but I think that our personal experiences have shaped our opinions in a very different manner. I've had bosses who were Trump-like in some areas, and most of them didn't last very long. The ones that did knew their jobs, and just didn't have the people skills or ability to deal with their egos.
Considering Comey was an Obama-era FBI director, I'm not exactly shocked he was let go. Just seems odd Trump waited this long to fire him. Had he cleaned house in January or Feb, I doubt anyone would have questioned it much. Now, it does give the appearance of impropriety, whether or not it really is there. Timing is everything.
In fairness, it's not like there have been a ton of FBI directors over the years. Comey was only the 7th ever.
And beyond Sessions being dismissed, Freeh was forced to resign and do I even need to go down the lists of reasons why Hoover should have faced charges for his actions during his almost 40 years running the FBI, never mind being fired? He wasn't because, basically, his FBI was so dirty he could blackmail the presidents into keeping him.
Even though the job has a 10 year limit, it is one of the least secure in Washington since you can be fired without cause.