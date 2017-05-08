Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

sup guys. How's everyone been doing?

Started by DESTINY , May 08 2017 12:10 PM

14 replies to this topic

#1
DESTINY
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:10 PM

DESTINY

    It is your...

  • Members
  • 10,391 posts

It's been a real long time since I posted here. So. who still posts?


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:17 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,959 posts

your mom


  • Good God a Bear and Chatham +1 this

#3
DESTINY
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:20 PM

DESTINY

    It is your...

  • Members
  • 10,391 posts

****, I wondered where she was at.

 

edit: We still can't say ****, ****, ****, ****ing ****. What the actual ****?


  • Darth Krawlie +1 this

#4
Jacen123
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:38 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,439 posts

Only Joey Ramone posts here now. We re all just his aliases.


#5
Chatham
Posted 08 May 2017 - 01:24 PM

Chatham

    like old job

  • Members
  • 8,728 posts
Holy ****. Is this 2004?

Oh, wait. No, it isn't. I'm definitely not 19 years old and 50 pounds lighter.

#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,959 posts
Sup Steve

**** now that I've posted it I'm a lot less confident that's your name. It's been a really long time

#7
Fozzie
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:26 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,630 posts

Only Joey Ramone posts here now. We re all just his aliases.

Hasn't that been the case since about 2001?


  • Jacen123 +1 this

#8
Link
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:56 PM

Link

    The Terrible Secret of Space

  • Admin
  • 6,447 posts

I definitely don't post here anymore.


#9
Jacen123
Posted 08 May 2017 - 05:10 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,439 posts

 

Only Joey Ramone posts here now. We re all just his aliases.

Hasn't that been the case since about 2001?

 

Almost.  Back then, a tenth of the posters were THT aliases with another fifteenth being new screen names for Walt.


#10
Destiny Skywalker
Posted 08 May 2017 - 08:47 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Members
  • 20,532 posts
I thought they were all DA and TR aliases

#11
Jacen123
Posted 08 May 2017 - 09:41 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,439 posts

Wasn't that 2000?


#12
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 09 May 2017 - 09:49 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,941 posts

Never been an alias.


#13
Fozzie
Posted 09 May 2017 - 10:45 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,630 posts
Legally changed your name to 3 & 6 years to go.

Dedication!

:)
  • Jacen123 +1 this

#14
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 09 May 2017 - 11:02 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,941 posts

No.

 

3 & 6 years to go...


  • Jacen123 and Fozzie +1 this

#15
darth morti
Posted 20 October 2017 - 01:29 PM

darth morti

    Member

  • Members
  • 3,226 posts

its still smells the same here -


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina