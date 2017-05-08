It's been a real long time since I posted here. So. who still posts?
sup guys. How's everyone been doing?
Started by DESTINY , May 08 2017 12:10 PM
#1
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:10 PM
#2
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:17 PM
your mom
- Good God a Bear and Chatham +1 this
#3
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:20 PM
****, I wondered where she was at.
edit: We still can't say ****, ****, ****, ****ing ****. What the actual ****?
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#4
Posted 08 May 2017 - 12:38 PM
Only Joey Ramone posts here now. We re all just his aliases.
#5
Posted 08 May 2017 - 01:24 PM
Holy ****. Is this 2004?
Oh, wait. No, it isn't. I'm definitely not 19 years old and 50 pounds lighter.
Oh, wait. No, it isn't. I'm definitely not 19 years old and 50 pounds lighter.
#6
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:13 PM
Sup Steve
**** now that I've posted it I'm a lot less confident that's your name. It's been a really long time
**** now that I've posted it I'm a lot less confident that's your name. It's been a really long time
#7
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:26 PM
Hasn't that been the case since about 2001?
Hasn't that been the case since about 2001?
- Jacen123 +1 this
#8
Posted 08 May 2017 - 03:56 PM
I definitely don't post here anymore.
#9
Posted 08 May 2017 - 05:10 PM
Only Joey Ramone posts here now. We re all just his aliases.
Hasn't that been the case since about 2001?
Almost. Back then, a tenth of the posters were THT aliases with another fifteenth being new screen names for Walt.
#10
Posted 08 May 2017 - 08:47 PM
I thought they were all DA and TR aliases
#11
Posted 08 May 2017 - 09:41 PM
Wasn't that 2000?
#12
Posted 09 May 2017 - 09:49 AM
Never been an alias.
#13
Posted 09 May 2017 - 10:45 AM
Legally changed your name to 3 & 6 years to go.
Dedication!
Dedication!
- Jacen123 +1 this
#14
Posted 09 May 2017 - 11:02 AM
No.
3 & 6 years to go...
- Jacen123 and Fozzie +1 this
#15
Posted 20 October 2017 - 01:29 PM
its still smells the same here -