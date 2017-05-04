"Anakin's Quest": Book 4 in the Junior Jedi Knights Series

Prologue:
Aboard the Millennium Falcon, Anakin Solo seems troubled. His father tells him his mother noticed this during his visit home. Anakin can’t really put his finger on it. Han Solo tells him he doesn’t have to go back to the academy yet.
He’s still young to be going off to school a couple of months at a time. His siblings were a bit older when they started. Anakin admits he misses his parents, but he sees Jacen and Jaina. He also has friends there and Uncle Luke looks after him.
At landing, Anakin is greeted by his uncle who also seems to know that there’s something wrong. He thinks he and Anakin need to talk when Anakin is ready to do so. Anakin feels colder here than normal and decides he will when he knows what’s bothering him.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- The twins are a year-and-a-half older than Anakin. Anakin started at the academy when he was 11 and The Golden Globe said they were 13 at the time. So Anakin must’ve been about 11 ½ then. It’s been a few months so Anakin must be close to 12, if not already 12. As I mentioned in The Golden Globe, we have, thus far, not been given any indicators that Jacen and Jaina were attending the Jedi academy in any previous books, though they’d obviously been for a short time prior to The Golden Globe. The book mentioned that Leia didn’t want all of her children gone at once which is why they were alternating time at the school. If Anakin is returning to school and the twins are still there, are they going to be returning home soon or has Leia given up constraining her children’s Jedi training?