"Anakin's Quest": Book 4 in the Junior Jedi Knights Series

chapter 1:

Though everything is in its place in Anakin’s room, something still seems wrong. He looks out at the jungle where he’s had so many adventures. Ikrit is still sticking around, though he’s not yet ready to reveal himself to any of the other Jedi. Beside Tahiri and Uncle Luke, everyone else thinks the creature is Anakin’s pet.

Perhaps, Ikrit can help determine the source of his nervousness.

That night, he dreams about the Emperor and Darth Vader. The Emperor’s clone had touched his mother’s belly when he was not yet born and had claimed Anakin for the Dark Side. He now claims Anakin for his own. Darth Vader puts his saber in Anakin’s hand and tries to lay his helmet upon the boy’s head.

Anakin tries to run but the Emperor causes a great sleepiness to come over him and tells him to take what his grandfather has to offer.

Tahiri Veila, his closest friend, wakes him up. She has been on a journey with Tionne, searching for Jedi records. They found some items in a treasure vault. When they returned, Ikrit was waiting and told Tahiri that Anakin needed her.

She came here so they could go together to Tionne and resume their training together. Anakin has a hard time shaking the dream from his mind as his friend continues her chatter.

---------------------------------------------------------------