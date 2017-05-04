Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

"Anakin's Quest": Book 4 in the Junior Jedi Knights Series

Started by Jedi Cool , May 04 2017 04:39 AM
chapter discussion thread

4 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 04 May 2017 - 04:39 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 18,806 posts
Prologue:
 
Aboard the Millennium Falcon, Anakin Solo seems troubled.  His father tells him his mother noticed this during his visit home.  Anakin can’t really put his finger on it.  Han Solo tells him he doesn’t have to go back to the academy yet. 
 
He’s still young to be going off to school a couple of months at a time.  His siblings were a bit older when they started.  Anakin admits he misses his parents, but he sees Jacen and Jaina.  He also has friends there and Uncle Luke looks after him.
 
At landing, Anakin is greeted by his uncle who also seems to know that there’s something wrong.  He thinks he and Anakin need to talk when Anakin is ready to do so.  Anakin feels colder here than normal and decides he will when he knows what’s bothering him.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The twins are a year-and-a-half older than Anakin.  Anakin started at the academy when he was 11 and The Golden Globe said they were 13 at the time.  So Anakin must’ve been about 11 ½ then.  It’s been a few months so Anakin must be close to 12, if not already 12.  As I mentioned in The Golden Globe, we have, thus far, not been given any indicators that Jacen and Jaina were attending the Jedi academy in any previous books, though they’d obviously been for a short time prior to The Golden Globe.  The book mentioned that Leia didn’t want all of her children gone at once which is why they were alternating time at the school.  If Anakin is returning to school and the twins are still there, are they going to be returning home soon or has Leia given up constraining her children’s Jedi training? 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 05 May 2017 - 05:16 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 18,806 posts
chapter 1:
 
Though everything is in its place in Anakin’s room, something still seems wrong.  He looks out at the jungle where he’s had so many adventures.  Ikrit is still sticking around, though he’s not yet ready to reveal himself to any of the other Jedi.  Beside Tahiri and Uncle Luke, everyone else thinks the creature is Anakin’s pet.
 
Perhaps, Ikrit can help determine the source of his nervousness.
 
That night, he dreams about the Emperor and Darth Vader. The Emperor’s clone had touched his mother’s belly when he was not yet born and had claimed Anakin for the Dark Side.  He now claims Anakin for his own.  Darth Vader puts his saber in Anakin’s hand and tries to lay his helmet upon the boy’s head.
 
Anakin tries to run but the Emperor causes a great sleepiness to come over him and tells him to take what his grandfather has to offer.
 
Tahiri Veila, his closest friend, wakes him up.  She has been on a journey with Tionne, searching for Jedi records.  They found some items in a treasure vault.  When they returned, Ikrit was waiting and told Tahiri that Anakin needed her.
 
She came here so they could go together to Tionne and resume their training together.  Anakin has a hard time shaking the dream from his mind as his friend continues her chatter.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  • The reborn Emperor touched Leia’s belly in Dark Empire.


#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 06 May 2017 - 04:57 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 18,806 posts
chapter 2:
 
They meet Tionne and Ikrit out in the jungle. Tionne thinks Ikrit is glad to see Anakin again.  Tahiri had begged her to teach her some things over the last three months, but Tionne had insisted that she needed a break from training.
 
Today, she teaches Anakin and Tahiri how to use the Force to manipulate mist. They move it up and down through the Force and create pictures in it.  Buildings, ships, even dueling lightsabers.  Anakin is shocked and stumbles into the mud when his mist forms the image of the Emperor’s face laughing at him.
 
In his uncle’s office, R2-Detoo waits with Anakin.  Luke asks his nephew about his struggles. Anakin asks about being touched through the Force while he was still unborn.  He worries that the clone of the Emperor was able to infect him with the Dark Side.
 
Luke explains that the Dark Side is a path that must be chosen.  Anakin worries that he won’t make the right choice.  He asks how one knows what’s inside of him.  Luke admits that he was sent into a cave to find out.  Anakin wants to go there, too, but the cave is on Dagobah and Luke cannot take the time to bring one student there when he has many more that need his attention.
 
He will think of something to help Anakin.  In the meantime, he wishes the boy a dreamless sleep.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I’m going to go ahead and mention that choosing the Dark Side isn’t always the problem.  People often make choices that lead them to the Dark Side.  Someone can be manipulated in a way that brings them down the dark path.  The sooner Luke realizes this, the better, because it was, in part, such manipulation that caused his father to fall.

  • When Luke first began teaching, he would have thought nothing of spending time with a single student.  Mara pointed out to him in Vision of the Future that she’d felt ignored when she finally turned up at the academy.  Obviously, Luke has realized that he cannot focus on one student to the exclusion of the others.

 
 
 

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:09 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 18,806 posts
chapter 3:
 
Tahiri and Anakin are asked to help Old Peckhum unload supplies from the Lightning Rod.  They work together, with R2, while the pilot goes to deliver messages to Luke.
 
When they are done, there is one crate left that isn’t on the list.  Wondering what it is, they lift the lid and something springs out at them.
 ----------------------------------------------
 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 18,806 posts
chapter 4:
 
The new arrival is a teenage boy who calls himself Uldir.  He stowed away because he wants to become a Jedi and insists on seeing Luke Skywalker.
 
They would normally not interrupt Master Skywalker in the middle of a lesson, but this is an unusual situation.  Luke greets Uldir and offers to test him after the lesson.  For now, he wants Anakin and Tahiri to take him to a room so he can get cleaned up and have something to eat.
 
Tahiri and Anakin show Uldir the academy while Tahiri chats with him about life here.  He’s not particularly interested in her descriptions, as he’s been all over the place.  His parents are shuttle pilots and they are constantly moving.  Uldir has no plans to follow in their footsteps, which is why he came here. 
 
He’s been on Tatooine, though, but he and Anakin chat about life on Coruscant.  By the time the tour ends, they are all friends and go to get something to eat.
--------------------------------------------------------

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars