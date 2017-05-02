Was Trump Wrong About Jackson and the Civil War?

The latest kerfuffle seems to be over Trump over this exchange in a radio interview

TRUMP: They said my campaign is most like, my campaign and win was most like Andrew Jackson with his campaign. And I said, "When was Andrew Jackson?" It was 1828. That's a long time ago. That's Andrew Jackson. And he had a very, very mean and nasty campaign. Because they said this was the meanest and the nastiest. And unfortunately it continues.

ZITO: His wife died.

TRUMP: His wife died. They destroyed his wife and she died. And, you know, he was a swashbuckler. But when his wife died, you know, he visited her grave every day. I visited her grave actually, because I was in Tennessee.

ZITO: Oh, that's right, you were in Tennessee.

TRUMP: And it was amazing. The people of Tennessee are amazing people. Well, they love Andrew Jackson. They love Andrew Jackson in Tennessee.

ZITO: Yeah, he's a fascinating —

TRUMP: I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart, and he was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, "There's no reason for this." People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it, why?

ZITO: Yeah —

TRUMP: People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?

Y'know, I read all that and... I really don't see what the big deal is. It seems that he's got a decent grasp of the history. He's got the dates right and has the basics of the Election of 1828 correct.

What's more, despite the guffaws that he doesn't seem to know why the Civil War happened which was clearly not what he meant, it is arguable that the Civil War could have been prevented if it weren't for a series of weak presidents leading up to it. I've often pondered myself if history would have been altered had Zachary Taylor not died early in his term. To me, he was the last president with the standing, will, background, and wiggle room to possibly alter the course towards war.

A strong president with southern ties and slave ownership in his background, willing to put his foot down in regards to southern demands for slavery's expansion and whose words of war would be taken with grave severity could well have stopped the war from ever being necessary if he existed before the battle lines solidified as the 1850s dragged on.

Well, if Taylor fits that bill, then Jackson fits it even better. We don't know how he would have reacted. It's really mostly a question of who angered him first (something like Trump really). Northern abolitionists may well have angered him and he could have welcomed the split of the nation himself. Or he could have been angered by southern threats of secession and stamped it out like he did the Nullification Crisis.

All that's arguable alternative history. But the bottom line to me is that Trump made a historically arguable case that Jackson could have altered history had he come around a few years later. Jackson was such a uniquely disruptive force within his own era that it's impossible to say anything other than that he surely would have been a disruptive force in any other era he took control within.

You can disagree with Trump's take on it all, particularly since it directly feeds into his own self-image, but it's hardly a dumb opinion with no merit.