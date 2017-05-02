TRUMP: They said my campaign is most like, my campaign and win was most like Andrew Jackson with his campaign. And I said, "When was Andrew Jackson?" It was 1828. That's a long time ago. That's Andrew Jackson. And he had a very, very mean and nasty campaign. Because they said this was the meanest and the nastiest. And unfortunately it continues.
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Was Trump Wrong About Jackson and the Civil War?
#1
Posted 02 May 2017 - 05:19 PM
#2
Posted 02 May 2017 - 05:57 PM
Could any one person prevent the Civil War, or even delay it? Maybe just executing the Anaconda Plan from the start would've shaved a couple years off, but to expect Jackson to head it off completely? Nah. He's wrong. It would be interesting to ponder what Jackson could have done if he were still around in 1860 though.
#3
Posted 02 May 2017 - 05:59 PM
Either way, war or secession would have been likely.
- pavonis +1 this
#4
Posted 02 May 2017 - 07:37 PM
I don't believe the road to the Civil War was as inevitable as has been portrayed and that there's a hint of romanticism in the notion. If the United States hadn't been run by appeasers that only managed to radicalize both sides, a change in history has to at least be considered. A populist war hero from a slave state capable of single-handedly dominating national politics and a possessing a willingness to get things done could well conceivably have altered the sociology of the whole country.
If you look at the 1850s, it was a pitiful march of escalating tensions each and every step along the way. Yes, the country had terrible internal divisions at the time that made the Civil War possible in the first place, but I don't think we recognize enough just how much the 1850s were a failure of leadership and destructive compromises. Erasing those missteps might have only slowed down the war, but maybe that's all that needed to be done anyway. Diffusing the immediate crisis, preventing the radicalization of the northern abolitionists with the Fugitive Slave Law, and kicking the can down the road another decade may well have been all that was needed. I don't think we give enough credit to just how important a reset can be in altering the eventual outcome. Especially considering that slavery was already on the clock for being a viable institution.
Weirdly enough, I think the lead up to the Civil War is more interesting than the war itself. It's certainly more instructive to modern society and the potential for a complete breakdown in dialogue and basic civility between two groups.
#5
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:05 PM
Didn't Andrew Jackson die before the Civil War broke out? Like more than a decade before?
I know it's been slow around here but it wouldn't have come down to some dude who was dead before the war came out.
#6
Posted 02 May 2017 - 09:18 PM
Didn't Andrew Jackson die before the Civil War broke out? Like more than a decade before?
Yeah, I've seen that reaction a lot around the internet. Typical reaction of the left. A smug declaration of their own intellectual superiority that makes them look bad for not being able to follow a fairly basic line of thought like "had Andrew Jackson been a little later".
Or perhaps you're "poking the bear" and ruining a thoughtful discussion about history for your own jollies? Probably the latter.
#7
Posted 02 May 2017 - 11:53 PM
TRUMP: People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?
That, honestly, is the more troubling statement. I don't know if it's mere ignorance that makes someone believe that nobody ever questions the reasons for the Civil War or if it's arrogance that he believes he's the only one smart enough to do so, but it bothers me to have a president that fills either of those options.
- Mara Jade Skywalker, Jacen123 and El Chalupacabra +1 this
#8
Posted 03 May 2017 - 08:47 AM
Ugh. 1845 was when he died. Maybe we can blame Truman for the Vietnam war?
And by thoughtful discussion do you mean rehashing Civil War arguments? Thousands of papers are written about this very subject every year. Of course the people of Tennessee love Andrew Jackson - I bet Florida loves him too considering he was their first governor. The only reason this is newsworthy is because our Gifter President made another faux faux concerning basic history.
While is presumptuous to say one man may have avoided the Civil War if we wanted to really look at history and the divide that happened in the nation it started a long time before and still simmers today. There are Texas and California groups that believe those states should leave the union. I think the only valid comparison to be made is that we maybe living in the most divisive time just as it was before the Civil War. I can point to your calling me a liberal just because I asked if the Jackson died more than a decade before the Civil War broke out. How is asking for clarification of a fact so far a liberal reaction, Poe?
I don't have time to give you a high school paper typed out in single space lines about this stuff. Overreacting on the internet is nothing new. But really I am not trying to poo poo any type of argument or discussion. I just think its more of that same type of narcissistic behavior our own president displays to say Jackson would have been the guy to end the Civil War. Conflation of facts to build his own self up is what Trump does.
#9
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:46 AM
Poe - what do you think would have lead to the end of slavery without the war?
#10
Posted 03 May 2017 - 02:39 PM
TRUMP: People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?
That, honestly, is the more troubling statement. I don't know if it's mere ignorance that makes someone believe that nobody ever questions the reasons for the Civil War or if it's arrogance that he believes he's the only one smart enough to do so, but it bothers me to have a president that fills either of those options.
Well, the news networks have found an unending supply of historians that appear to have closed their minds off to the possibility and taken it all as an article of faith that nothing could have stopped it. Though, I strongly suspect the blind certainty has more to do with Trump than it does with their scholarly pursuits.
Another little reminder that expertise isn't worth as much as you'd think once politics get involve.
Poe - what do you think would have lead to the end of slavery without the war?
Slavery was already rapidly disappearing in the Americas by the beginning of the Civil War. By 1890, it was extinct and international cooperation was happening to scale it back even further. You get leadership that merely hits the pause button on escalating tensions and kick the can down the road a couple decades and the whole world is in a different place.
I'm not sure how long slavery would have lasted if the Confederacy had won the Civil War. Even if it did manage to survive into the 20th century, I doubt that it would be for long.
#11
Posted 03 May 2017 - 03:57 PM
Has slavery really ended even today?
#12
Posted 03 May 2017 - 04:08 PM
I meant legally of course.
#13
Posted 03 May 2017 - 04:52 PM
Has slavery really ended even today?
I just bought my 16th Apple product, so....
#14
Posted 03 May 2017 - 05:13 PM
I meant legally of course.
Well of course. It had been illegal for 25 years by 1890. Not that that had anything to do with the Civil War though, right?
#15
Posted 03 May 2017 - 06:04 PM
Reposting the original quote:
Slavery was already rapidly disappearing in the Americas by the beginning of the Civil War. By 1890, it was extinct
I was talking about slavery in the western hemisphere. Brazil was the last country in the Americas to finally abolish slavery after a generation of small steps in 1888.
While possible the American Civil War was partially responsible for it, the abolition of slavery had been quickly spreading even before the Civil War happened. In the 1850s alone, while the United States was on its path towards war, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, and New Grenada (Panama and Colombia) all abolished slavery leaving Brazil as the only major holdout left on the whole South American continent.
#16
Posted 04 May 2017 - 12:57 PM
Compare it to Salon
#17
Posted 05 May 2017 - 06:38 AM
I meant legally of course.
Fine. I thought you may have been referring to economic forces rather than mere law.
#18
Posted 05 May 2017 - 05:20 PM
It would've taken much cooler heads and a lot of compromise, but I think it could've been avoided. I certainly think it would've taken a lot more than Andrew Jackson, regardless of when he was president.
#19
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
Kelly just got into his own little controversy from people who don't know history when he said the Civil War was caused by a lack of an ability to compromise. The left seriously needs to read up on the 1850s and the polarization/radicalization that led up to the Civil War. It was a textbook case of the bonds of civility falling apart as two sides saw everything through their own prism.
#20
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
What would be an acceptable compromise to avoid the Civil War? Would the Union have accepted freeing only some slaves? Would the South have felt safe and secure in their status if slavery were not allowed in any future states?
Is compromise really always possible?