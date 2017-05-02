is mandatory school for kids constitutional?

What rights are you referring to? Their political rights?



What I was referring to are their inalienable rights, which are frequently trampled on. The biggest example there being the fact that spanking is still legal all over the country. Children are literally the only demographic of people who can legally be physically assaulted without penalty. Just in general their rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness are constantly being limited, by government, parents, and other adults in the child's life.



While the US Constitution doesn't offer a right to education for all, unlike many other countries. We do have federal laws concerning the education of students with disabilities. They're also given the right to a "free and appropriate education" but I can guarantee you that governmental agencies across the country throw this one right out the window. Hell, Texas is still in deep after the Houston Chronicle did an expose on the TEA and individual districts denying special needs students their "appropriate education" on arbitrary grounds. (Which, honestly, wasn't a surprise. I'd guess that 40-60% of the people we know who home school do so because the public schools refused to meet the needs of their students.)



Anyway, my point was that children have many rights and many of the same basic, human rights as adults, but very few protections for them that are actually enforced. Or, at the very least, children's rights are near the bottom of the bucket of concern when it comes to human rights, because a lot of people (most people?) prefer to just assume that "children have no rights".

I don't know how those are rights that are being trampled on. Spankings? Come on now. Corporal punishment has been been almost outlawed since I was a kid back in the 80s. I was in 3rd grade when schools were denied the ability to physically punish a child. As far as what goes on at home anything more than a simple spanking gets the law involved. I believe in being able to spank a child. I don't however believe in beating a child. How you discipline your child is up to you as long as you don't cross the boundaries of the law.As far as special needs kids deserving a fair education, that unfortunately has a lot to do with numbers. In most areas there just aren't enough trained and qualified people to handle these kids. And that's even when school budgets allow for more than one or two of those teachers. Yes there are instances where the money doesn't afford a school to staff for special needs and other programs like esol. That is unfortunate. Here in Tampa I can tell you that there aren't enough trained teachers to handle these kids. My wife is a 7th grade teachers and she laments that these kids get lost in regular classes.