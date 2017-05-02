Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
A clue to Rey's parentage (everyone's favorite topic)
#1
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:18 AM
Or the clue is that even though left abandoned on this planet, she still makes her home in a walker because she is a Skywalker.
One or the other.
#2
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:38 AM
Rey must know who her parents are. She wasn't exactly a toddler in the flashback. she doesnt have that many day scratchmarks on her room wall. when talking about her family, she says they'll be back, not i don't know my family.
#3
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:50 AM
#4
Posted 02 May 2017 - 10:48 AM
- Good God a Bear +1 this
#5
Posted 02 May 2017 - 12:48 PM
She's Biggs Darklighter's granddaughter.
#6
Posted 02 May 2017 - 01:16 PM
#7
Posted 02 May 2017 - 01:23 PM
#8
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:18 PM
Maybe it turns out to just be a reference to the state Luke is in and nothing to do with Rey, but I really don't think it's coincidence.
#9
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:26 PM
#10
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:28 PM
Also my name is Ray and I'm Spanish. Not a coincidence
Rey is also Spanish for king.
Also Poe Dameron is an anagram for dope Ramone. Lucasfilm is trying to reach out to me
- Jacen123, Ryn, DANA-kin Skywalker and 2 others like this
#11
Posted 03 May 2017 - 12:19 AM
I've seen theories that say Rey is the daughter of Scarlet Hark (sort of a Mara Jade character from nu-EU book Honor Among Thieves) and Luke.
#12
Posted 03 May 2017 - 04:39 AM
#13
Posted 03 May 2017 - 05:51 AM
Then i guess that means that theory is out!
#14
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:30 AM
If Anakin didn't have a father, maybe Rey didn't have a mother? Or any parents at all? Maybe the Force had its way with itself this time? That would be less morally reprehensible than what the Force did to Shmi.
- Jacen123, DANA-kin Skywalker and Odine +1 this
#15
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:37 AM
#16
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:59 AM
I'm making fun of myself as much as anyone, but I seriously don't think it's an accident that she lives in a fallen 'Walker.
Maybe it turns out to just be a reference to the state Luke is in and nothing to do with Rey, but I really don't think it's coincidence.
I think that they thought it would be cool and show that she doesn't really have anything. She's effectively homeless, living in what is effectively garbage left over from the war.
#17
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:39 AM
#18
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:50 AM
I think there was a wall of concept art of Rey hovels and JJ looked at the coolest one and said-- THAT ONE.
i just can't look at a something as on the nose and straightforward as Star Wars and find deep hidden subtext.
- pavonis +1 this
#19
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:56 AM
#20
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:57 AM
It is cute and clever, but she's not a Skywalker.
- Odine +1 this
#21
Posted 03 May 2017 - 11:02 AM
#22
Posted 03 May 2017 - 11:08 AM
Here's my recapitulated thoughts for the record...
I think in earlier drafts Rey (as Kira) was 100% Luke's daughter. When Kasdan and Abrams took over, they decided they didn't beed the extra work and baggage that created and ditched the idea. But-- they used a lot of the groundwork laid for Kira and morphed her into Rey. As a result, in juts watching TFA, that DNA is there. This is why I argued so hard in favor of it in the beginning.
In TLJ they decided to get distance from it because of the problems it would create narratively so I think the implication will be that Rey's parents were Jedi that Luke was teaching and that The Knights of Ren killed.
That said, in Episode IX I fully expect for them to reveal that she IS Luke's daughter, but he didn't know it because her mother never told him after seeing what was happening to Ben.
- pavonis and DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this
#23
Posted 03 May 2017 - 01:15 PM
Luke was the savior of the galaxy and brought back the Jedi. He is entitled to all the ***** he could ever want. No doubt he banged all his students, so he totally could have knocked up a few of them.
Here's my recapitulated thoughts for the record...
I think in earlier drafts Rey (as Kira) was 100% Luke's daughter. When Kasdan and Abrams took over, they decided they didn't beed the extra work and baggage that created and ditched the idea. But-- they used a lot of the groundwork laid for Kira and morphed her into Rey. As a result, in juts watching TFA, that DNA is there. This is why I argued so hard in favor of it in the beginning.
In TLJ they decided to get distance from it because of the problems it would create narratively so I think the implication will be that Rey's parents were Jedi that Luke was teaching and that The Knights of Ren killed.
That said, in Episode IX I fully expect for them to reveal that she IS Luke's daughter, but he didn't know it because her mother never told him after seeing what was happening to Ben.
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#24
Posted 03 May 2017 - 01:25 PM
- El Chalupacabra +1 this