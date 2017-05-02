Jump to content

A clue to Rey's parentage (everyone's favorite topic)

Started by Filthy Jawa , May 02 2017 08:18 AM

57 replies to this topic

Filthy Jawa
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:18 AM

Filthy Jawa

Maybe I'm slow again, but I just realized that there may be symbolism in the fact that Rey lives in a fallen Imperial Walker. I don't think that's meaningless. It's gotta be a clue. I mean, it's..... not a sky walker.


Or the clue is that even though left abandoned on this planet, she still makes her home in a walker because she is a Skywalker.

One or the other.

RamonAtila
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:38 AM

RamonAtila

Rey must know who her parents are. She wasn't exactly a toddler in the flashback. she doesnt have that many day scratchmarks on her room wall. when talking about her family, she says they'll be back, not i don't know my family.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 02 May 2017 - 08:50 AM

Filthy Jawa

Not if there was a Jedi nerve pinch, I mean mind wipe.

Fozzie
Posted 02 May 2017 - 10:48 AM

Fozzie

Maybe her last name is just Walker.

 

WalkerTexasRanger-S6_zpsdd6e1147.jpg

 

That background could easily be Jakku.


pavonis
Posted 02 May 2017 - 12:48 PM

pavonis

She's Biggs Darklighter's granddaughter.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 02 May 2017 - 01:16 PM

Filthy Jawa

It's true, she did have a light she used in the dark.

Fozzie
Posted 02 May 2017 - 01:23 PM

Fozzie

Rey also rhymes with May, the end sound of Padme.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:18 PM

Filthy Jawa

I'm making fun of myself as much as anyone, but I seriously don't think it's an accident that she lives in a fallen 'Walker.
Maybe it turns out to just be a reference to the state Luke is in and nothing to do with Rey, but I really don't think it's coincidence.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:26 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

Rey is also Spanish for king.

RamonAtila
Posted 02 May 2017 - 02:28 PM

RamonAtila

Rey is also Spanish for king.

Also my name is Ray and I'm Spanish. Not a coincidence
Also Poe Dameron is an anagram for dope Ramone. Lucasfilm is trying to reach out to me
El Chalupacabra
Posted 03 May 2017 - 12:19 AM

El Chalupacabra

I've seen theories that say Rey is the daughter of Scarlet Hark (sort of a Mara Jade character from nu-EU book Honor Among Thieves) and Luke. 


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 03 May 2017 - 04:39 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Honor Among Thieves is a Legends book.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 03 May 2017 - 05:51 AM

El Chalupacabra

Then i guess that means that theory is out! 


pavonis
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:30 AM

pavonis

If Anakin didn't have a father, maybe Rey didn't have a mother? Or any parents at all? Maybe the Force had its way with itself this time? That would be less morally reprehensible than what the Force did to Shmi. 


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:37 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Good point pavonis. We don't know for sure if she even has parents.

Fozzie
Posted 03 May 2017 - 09:59 AM

Fozzie

I'm making fun of myself as much as anyone, but I seriously don't think it's an accident that she lives in a fallen 'Walker.
Maybe it turns out to just be a reference to the state Luke is in and nothing to do with Rey, but I really don't think it's coincidence.

 

I think that they thought it would be cool and show that she doesn't really have anything.  She's effectively homeless, living in what is effectively garbage left over from the war.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:39 AM

Filthy Jawa

I know, but they chose a fallen walker. Could have been in a Star Destroyer or a downed transport. That just seems like intentional symbolism by the writers.

Driver
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:50 AM

Driver

I think there was a wall of concept art of Rey hovels and JJ looked at the coolest one and said-- THAT ONE.

 

i just can't look at a something as on the nose and straightforward as Star Wars and find deep hidden subtext. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:56 AM

Filthy Jawa

I don't think this is that "deep". It's more cute and clever.

pavonis
Posted 03 May 2017 - 10:57 AM

pavonis

It is cute and clever, but she's not a Skywalker. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted 03 May 2017 - 11:02 AM

Filthy Jawa

That's what I said.

Driver
Posted 03 May 2017 - 11:08 AM

Driver

Here's my recapitulated thoughts for the record...

 

I think in earlier drafts Rey (as Kira) was 100% Luke's daughter. When Kasdan and Abrams took over, they decided they didn't beed the extra work and baggage that created and ditched the idea. But-- they used a lot of the groundwork laid for Kira and morphed her into Rey. As a result, in juts watching TFA, that DNA is there. This is why I argued so hard in favor of it in the beginning.

 

In TLJ they decided to get distance from it because of the problems it would create narratively so I think the implication will be that Rey's parents were Jedi that Luke was teaching and that The Knights of Ren killed.

 

That said, in Episode IX I fully expect for them to reveal that she IS Luke's daughter, but he didn't know it because her mother never told him after seeing what was happening to Ben.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 03 May 2017 - 01:15 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Here's my recapitulated thoughts for the record...
 
I think in earlier drafts Rey (as Kira) was 100% Luke's daughter. When Kasdan and Abrams took over, they decided they didn't beed the extra work and baggage that created and ditched the idea. But-- they used a lot of the groundwork laid for Kira and morphed her into Rey. As a result, in juts watching TFA, that DNA is there. This is why I argued so hard in favor of it in the beginning.
 
In TLJ they decided to get distance from it because of the problems it would create narratively so I think the implication will be that Rey's parents were Jedi that Luke was teaching and that The Knights of Ren killed.
 
That said, in Episode IX I fully expect for them to reveal that she IS Luke's daughter, but he didn't know it because her mother never told him after seeing what was happening to Ben.

Luke was the savior of the galaxy and brought back the Jedi. He is entitled to all the ***** he could ever want. No doubt he banged all his students, so he totally could have knocked up a few of them.
Filthy Jawa
Posted 03 May 2017 - 01:25 PM

Filthy Jawa

This is the Star Wars I want to see.
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 03 May 2017 - 01:52 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Me too...seriously. My post was sort of tongue In cheek, but honestly I think it's better than the trajectory Luke's story seems to be going in. I find it hard to believe Luke did nothing with his life after ROTJ. No wife? No kids? I don't like that at all. Now he's supposedly all... "the Jedi must end", and all pessimistic. I'd much rather believe he had a wife, Who just so happened to be a Jedi student of his, had a child with Luke, maybe she kept it a secret from him. Perhaps she was charged with protecting the Jedi temple while Luke left for a bit and Kylo Ren killed her along with the rest of the students and torched the temple. That has more emotional resonance as far as Luke's concerned. It makes his self-imposed exile a bit more believable knowing his wife was murdered by her own nephew.
