A clue to Rey's parentage (everyone's favorite topic)

Here's my recapitulated thoughts for the record...

I think in earlier drafts Rey (as Kira) was 100% Luke's daughter. When Kasdan and Abrams took over, they decided they didn't beed the extra work and baggage that created and ditched the idea. But-- they used a lot of the groundwork laid for Kira and morphed her into Rey. As a result, in juts watching TFA, that DNA is there. This is why I argued so hard in favor of it in the beginning.

In TLJ they decided to get distance from it because of the problems it would create narratively so I think the implication will be that Rey's parents were Jedi that Luke was teaching and that The Knights of Ren killed.

That said, in Episode IX I fully expect for them to reveal that she IS Luke's daughter, but he didn't know it because her mother never told him after seeing what was happening to Ben.