Rogue One vs. The Force Awakens

I haven't seen it (and didn't know about that YT channel), so thanks for posting it. Will watch it properly later.

Agree with him about Jyn's speech scene though. When I saw R1, I was expecting Jyn to storm off the transport and go and punch Draven in the face whilst yelling "who gave the order?" or something, but I thought the people-standing-around-a-table-arguing scene that we got instead was almost as bad as the how-do-we-destroy-the-superweapon? scene in TFA. I was really in to the dramatic elements of R1, but I thought they threw one of the biggest ones away.

FWIW, I like TFA and R1 overall. I think they have their own strengths and weaknesses, and I think some comparisons aren't entirely fair because they had different aims / briefs (and I'm glad they are different, but wish they were more different).