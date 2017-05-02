Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Rogue One vs. The Force Awakens
#1
Posted 01 May 2017 - 08:40 PM
https://youtu.be/gsIQa7sH5_Y
#2
Posted 01 May 2017 - 11:36 PM
- Filthy Jawa and captainbleh +1 this
#3
Posted 02 May 2017 - 03:39 AM
I haven't seen it (and didn't know about that YT channel), so thanks for posting it. Will watch it properly later.
Agree with him about Jyn's speech scene though. When I saw R1, I was expecting Jyn to storm off the transport and go and punch Draven in the face whilst yelling "who gave the order?" or something, but I thought the people-standing-around-a-table-arguing scene that we got instead was almost as bad as the how-do-we-destroy-the-superweapon? scene in TFA. I was really in to the dramatic elements of R1, but I thought they threw one of the biggest ones away.
FWIW, I like TFA and R1 overall. I think they have their own strengths and weaknesses, and I think some comparisons aren't entirely fair because they had different aims / briefs (and I'm glad they are different, but wish they were more different).