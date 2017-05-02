Jump to content

Rogue One vs. The Force Awakens

Started by Filthy Jawa , May 01 2017 08:40 PM

2 replies to this topic

Filthy Jawa
Posted 01 May 2017 - 08:40 PM

Filthy Jawa

You've probably all seen this video by now, but thought I'd post it just in case. It's a pretty balanced critique of the two films on the whole. Balanced is something we here are anything but.

https://youtu.be/gsIQa7sH5_Y

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 01 May 2017 - 11:36 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

He didn't hate it? What? He didn't love it either?! What is wrong with him, talking about a movie (star wars no less) without either blindly sucking it's dick or taking a dump all over it? He must be new to internetting. Whet a dumb stupid idiot face head.
captainbleh
Posted 02 May 2017 - 03:39 AM

captainbleh

I haven't seen it (and didn't know about that YT channel), so thanks for posting it. Will watch it properly later.

 

Agree with him about Jyn's speech scene though. When I saw R1, I was expecting Jyn to storm off the transport and go and punch Draven in the face whilst yelling "who gave the order?" or something, but I thought the people-standing-around-a-table-arguing scene that we got instead was almost as bad as the how-do-we-destroy-the-superweapon? scene in TFA. I was really in to the dramatic elements of R1, but I thought they threw one of the biggest ones away.

 

FWIW, I like TFA and R1 overall. I think they have their own strengths and weaknesses, and I think some comparisons aren't entirely fair because they had different aims / briefs (and I'm glad they are different, but wish they were more different).


