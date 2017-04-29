Anybody else preorder? I backed it on Kickstarter, pretty happy it is going to be a real thing soon
Friday the 13th
Started by Fozzie , Yesterday, 06:13 AM
Posted Yesterday, 06:13 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM
Same! I am amped to stab some teenagers. Tom Savini's Jason From Hell design is super awesome.
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 AM
It looks great, but I don't have any of the platforms it will be on and can't really justify getting them right now due to my schedule and my already not-small game backlog. I hope it ends up being as good as it looks.