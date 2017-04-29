Jump to content

Friday the 13th

Started by Fozzie , Yesterday, 06:13 AM

#1
Fozzie
Posted Yesterday, 06:13 AM

Fozzie

Anybody else preorder? I backed it on Kickstarter, pretty happy it is going to be a real thing soon

#2
Driver
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM

Driver

Same! I am amped to stab some teenagers. Tom Savini's Jason From Hell design is super awesome.

Edited by Driver, Yesterday, 03:49 PM.

#3
Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 AM

Jacen123

It looks great, but I don't have any of the platforms it will be on and can't really justify getting them right now due to my schedule and my already not-small game backlog.  I hope it ends up being as good as it looks.


