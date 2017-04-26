Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
We're getting a summer Star Wars movie again!
Posted 25 April 2017 - 06:39 PM
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:02 PM
It was announced today, as I'm sure you all know, that Ep. IX is scheduled to come out May 24, 2019. It just feels more right to me than these December releases.
Dumb move. Letting Avatar run them off the better date.
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:35 PM
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:46 PM
Posted 25 April 2017 - 08:22 PM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:12 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:21 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:23 AM
I thought Avatar was pretty underwhelming. However, its 3-D effects were perfection.
Whilst micro-dosing LSD that film was mind blowing. Once you got through the restlessness
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:53 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:12 AM
I think the December date was better. I hate Christmas so at least there was something for me to be festive about leading into December.
The bigger news for me was Indiana Jones 5 with Spielberg & Ford. It wasn't a shock since they kept saying it would happen, but I honestly didn't believe it would happen (still hopefully won't). Now I'm all for redeeming themselves after the mess that was Crystal Skull...but 2020....we made jokes 10 years ago that Harrison would be too old. Just let it go. If they HAVE to keep it going, and I can't believe I'll say it, reboot it. To make this work, they're gonna need to shake up the formula anyway, and is it really worth it at this point?
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:35 AM
I had read it was because of Frozen 2, but Avatar makes more sense as a direct competitor. I never saw Avatar so I can't even imagine why there would be any competition. I suppose I might be biased though.
Avatar's release dates were announced just a few days ago. I don't think it's a coincidence.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:58 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:01 AM
Booooooo. I liked Christmas Star Wars.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:27 AM
Proof that people will complain about anything. I griped about TFA being a December release - and now I'm bummed we're going back to May.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:31 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:40 AM
Avatar was incredibly underwhelming, but did really well because it was the first huge 3D movie.
If it was anyone other than Cameron, I would say that they're stupid for not releasing it in December, but he has a way of making boatloads of money from ridiculous concepts.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 09:03 AM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 09:28 AM
I read an article that someone sent to me and it had the wrong dates.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:15 PM
I don't see how Star Wars is blinking. The Avatar sequels are scheduled for December 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025. How is moving EpisodecIX from December 2019 to May 2019 have anything to do with Avatar? There is no Avatar movie for a whole year after December 2019
Huh, you're right. I jumped the gun. I guess Disney just really wants that summer release for reasons I don't comprehend.
Avatar was incredibly underwhelming, but did really well because it was the first huge 3D movie.
In fairness, the first movie did ridiculous business overseas.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:43 PM
Disney is giving Frozen 2 the holiday season (Nov. 27), which is definitely the preferable release time. Not crazy.
Even a crappy Episode 8 is still going to make $600M in May you'd imagine (see: Avengers/Avengers 2).
I'd say more than a worry about oversaturation it's Disney saying "yeah it doesn't matter if we release it against competition or not, it'll perform."
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:46 PM
It was announced today, as I'm sure you all know, that Ep. IX is scheduled to come out May 24, 2019. It just feels more right to me than these December releases.
Dumb move. Letting Avatar run them off the better date.
Who is to say they are blinking because of Avatar? They are opening the Star Wars parks in 2019. May be linking up with that date.
Edit: Never mind I should have read further. But I still think it has more to do with potential park openings.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:58 PM
I'm sure Disney has done their work in determining how to maximize the box office of all their movies. They could be wrong but I doubt they made the decision without careful consideration. It would seem that Frozen opening Thanksgiving and Star Wars Xmas would give Frozen enough time but with a kids movie there will almost certainly be a big bounce when the kids are off school, they probably don't want the 2 movies fighting over that week.
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:25 PM
Try full-on dosing to A Clockwork Orange.
I try not to go full-retard
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:29 PM
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:34 PM
I'm fine with it, get to see it 7 months sooner.
