We're getting a summer Star Wars movie again!

Started by Filthy Jawa , April 25 2017 06:39 PM

#1
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 April 2017 - 06:39 PM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Members
  • 8,184 posts
It was announced today, as I'm sure you all know, that Ep. IX is scheduled to come out May 24, 2019. It just feels more right to me than these December releases.
  • pavonis +1 this

#2
Poe Dameron
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:02 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,377 posts

It was announced today, as I'm sure you all know, that Ep. IX is scheduled to come out May 24, 2019. It just feels more right to me than these December releases.

Dumb move.  Letting Avatar run them off the better date.


  • Dark Wader and Odine +1 this

#3
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:35 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,537 posts
I wonder if it was mutually agreed upon as per Disney's licensing agreement with Fox. You want Avatar theme parks? Give us dibs on the movie release date.

#4
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 April 2017 - 07:46 PM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Members
  • 8,184 posts
I had read it was because of Frozen 2, but Avatar makes more sense as a direct competitor. I never saw Avatar so I can't even imagine why there would be any competition. I suppose I might be biased though.

#5
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 25 April 2017 - 08:22 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,537 posts
I saw avatar, didn't think it was anything special, but it made a sh*t-illion and one dollars. *shrugs*
  • Ryn +1 this

#6
Ryn
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:12 AM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,324 posts
I thought Avatar was pretty underwhelming. However, its 3-D effects were perfection.

#7
Odine
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:21 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,383 posts
That's a shame. I liked that Christmas = Star Wars. Now it can just be released at the same time as all spring blockbusters.

#8
Odine
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:23 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,383 posts

I thought Avatar was pretty underwhelming. However, its 3-D effects were perfection.


Whilst micro-dosing LSD that film was mind blowing. Once you got through the restlessness

#9
Ryn
Posted 26 April 2017 - 01:53 AM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,324 posts
Try full-on dosing to A Clockwork Orange.
  • Odine +1 this

#10
Dark Wader
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:12 AM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Members
  • 2,184 posts

I think the December date was better. I hate Christmas so at least there was something for me to be festive about leading into December.

 

The bigger news for me was Indiana Jones 5 with Spielberg & Ford. It wasn't a shock since they kept saying it would happen, but I honestly didn't believe it would happen (still hopefully won't). Now I'm all for redeeming themselves after the mess that was Crystal Skull...but 2020....we made jokes 10 years ago that Harrison would be too old. Just let it go. If they HAVE to keep it going, and I can't believe I'll say it, reboot it. To make this work, they're gonna need to shake up the formula anyway, and is it really worth it at this point?


#11
Poe Dameron
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:35 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,377 posts

I had read it was because of Frozen 2, but Avatar makes more sense as a direct competitor. I never saw Avatar so I can't even imagine why there would be any competition. I suppose I might be biased though.

Avatar's release dates were announced just a few days ago.  I don't think it's a coincidence.


#12
RamonAtila
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:58 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 690 posts
Could this be like the time that they said the Last Jedi was supposed to be released in May?

#13
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:01 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,429 posts

Booooooo. I liked Christmas Star Wars.


#14
Lucas1138
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:27 AM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 18,023 posts

Proof that people will complain about anything. I griped about TFA being a December release - and now I'm bummed we're going back to May.


Proof that people will complain about anything. I griped about TFA being a December release - and now I'm bummed we're going back to May.


#15
Filthy Jawa
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:31 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Members
  • 8,184 posts
I'm a fan of tradition. Late May was always Star Wars for me.

#16
Fozzie
Posted 26 April 2017 - 07:40 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,297 posts
Star Wars blinking because of an Avatar sequel is both amazing and speaks to the very real danger that Star Wars is in danger of oversaturation.

Avatar was incredibly underwhelming, but did really well because it was the first huge 3D movie.

If it was anyone other than Cameron, I would say that they're stupid for not releasing it in December, but he has a way of making boatloads of money from ridiculous concepts.
  • Ryn +1 this

#17
The Choc
Posted 26 April 2017 - 09:03 AM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,819 posts
I don't see how Star Wars is blinking. The Avatar sequels are scheduled for December 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025. How is moving EpisodecIX from December 2019 to May 2019 have anything to do with Avatar? There is no Avatar movie for a whole year after December 2019
  • Darth Krawlie +1 this

#18
Fozzie
Posted 26 April 2017 - 09:28 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,297 posts
Garbage in, garbage out.

I read an article that someone sent to me and it had the wrong dates.

#19
Poe Dameron
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:15 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,377 posts

I don't see how Star Wars is blinking. The Avatar sequels are scheduled for December 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025. How is moving EpisodecIX from December 2019 to May 2019 have anything to do with Avatar? There is no Avatar movie for a whole year after December 2019

Huh, you're right.  I jumped the gun.  I guess Disney just really wants that summer release for reasons I don't comprehend.

 

Avatar was incredibly underwhelming, but did really well because it was the first huge 3D movie.

 

In fairness, the first movie did ridiculous business overseas.


#20
Lucas1138
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:43 PM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 18,023 posts

Disney is giving Frozen 2 the holiday season (Nov. 27), which is definitely the preferable release time. Not crazy.

 

Even a crappy Episode 8 is still going to make $600M in May you'd imagine (see: Avengers/Avengers 2). 

 

I'd say more than a worry about oversaturation it's Disney saying "yeah it doesn't matter if we release it against competition or not, it'll perform."


#21
Good God a Bear
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:46 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,270 posts

 

 

It was announced today, as I'm sure you all know, that Ep. IX is scheduled to come out May 24, 2019. It just feels more right to me than these December releases.

Dumb move.  Letting Avatar run them off the better date.

 

Who is to say they are blinking because of Avatar? They are opening the Star Wars parks in 2019. May be linking up with that date.

 

Edit: Never mind I should have read further. But I still think it has more to do with potential park openings.


Edited by Good God a Bear, 26 April 2017 - 02:47 PM.

#22
The Choc
Posted 26 April 2017 - 02:58 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,819 posts

I'm sure Disney has done their work in determining how to maximize the box office of all their movies. They could be wrong but I doubt they made the decision without careful consideration. It would seem that Frozen opening Thanksgiving and Star Wars Xmas would give Frozen enough time but with a kids movie there will almost certainly be a big bounce when the kids are off school, they probably don't want the 2 movies fighting over that week.


#23
Odine
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:25 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,383 posts

Try full-on dosing to A Clockwork Orange.


I try not to go full-retard

Edited by Odine, 26 April 2017 - 03:27 PM.

#24
Darth Krawlie
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:29 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,813 posts
I'm good with it. Star Wars belongs in the summer anyway. The modern blockbuster may have started with Jaws, but it was Star Wars two years later that made the summer move season.
  • Ryn +1 this

#25
The Choc
Posted 26 April 2017 - 03:34 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,819 posts

I'm fine with it, get to see it 7 months sooner.


  • Darth Krawlie +1 this
