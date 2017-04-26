We're getting a summer Star Wars movie again!

I think the December date was better. I hate Christmas so at least there was something for me to be festive about leading into December.

The bigger news for me was Indiana Jones 5 with Spielberg & Ford. It wasn't a shock since they kept saying it would happen, but I honestly didn't believe it would happen (still hopefully won't). Now I'm all for redeeming themselves after the mess that was Crystal Skull...but 2020....we made jokes 10 years ago that Harrison would be too old. Just let it go. If they HAVE to keep it going, and I can't believe I'll say it, reboot it. To make this work, they're gonna need to shake up the formula anyway, and is it really worth it at this point?