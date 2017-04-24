Is he just going to be all fine? Was that slash so deep that he now has a robotic spine and he's more machine now than man? I think that would be somewhat interesting, having him deal with becoming a cyborg.
What about Finn?
I don't think that was a bacta tank. And I don't think Finn will be cybernetic, though if he has cybernetic components, I don't expect the story will address his feelings on the matter. That sounds more like an EU novel's purpose. The films aren't too focused on the characters' inner lives.
Finn will be dragged around by Rose like Bran in GoT.
Hopefully they change their minds and kill his worthless butt off.
Huh? Finn is worthless why?
And does anyone remember Kylo and Hux saying something about clones in TFA? I was watching it a couple nights before and remember hearing something about clones that I never heard before, and thinking does this mean the first order has been toying with the idea of going back to clone troopers? Does anyone know what I'm talking about?
I like Finn, he is funny.
You like Jar Jar more than Finn?
I'm curious to see where they go with Finn.
Dude, he's a stormtrooper. A mindless automaton. A disposable person. Stormtroopers bumble through everything. What were you expecting, Robert Redford level charisma? I thought he was fine, for what he was. Just because you don't like him doesn't mean he's an embarrassment to the franchise. I'd take him over Jar-Jar, Padme, and Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu any day. THOSE characters are embarrassments. I will give you this though: I wonder if he is going to have enough stuff to actually do in he upcoming films, though.
Poe's also the anti-bully poster boy.
If any of the mains are lacking in the character dept. I'd say it's Poe. His character is...ace pilot. Fascinating.
"Don't let them scare you!"
"Don't let them push you around!"
"the resistance will not be intimidated by you!"
Back to the topic. I hated that they wrote corny jokes around Finn's character. He was the janitor at Starkiller Base. Han repeatedly points with his chin while staring behind Finn's direction and he just keeps asking why he's doing that like some damn idiot. Leave those needless jokes out and Finn works just fine as written. What worked best for me was that even though he was trying to impress the girl, in the end nothing happened between any of the new characters. Not every adventure story needs to end with people hooking up. (Something they also kept out of Rogue One, thank God.)
Despite the fact that TFA recycled most of its material, most people didn't care because it was tonally a throwback to classic Star Wars in a way the PT was not. Again-- just talking numbers here. So when somebody criticizes TFA, the response is that "well it's not the worst Star Wars has ever been."
My sister had a similar complaint about Finn. She thought there were too many one-liners and it was to dopey. But what made me cringe is when Rey said she thought Luke Skywalker was a myth. You teally didnt get a feel for the OT the way she delivered that line so Dopey
Dude, he's a stormtrooper. A mindless automaton. A disposable person.
Exactly my issue. His character doesn't resemble that origin. I didn't say I needed Robert Redford levels of charisma. My problem is that there is absolutely nothing about his character that reflects such a horrendous upbringing. The way they portray him is closer to how you'd portray a sheltered teenager rebelling against his stuffy parents than a lifetime soldier having a crisis of conscience after never showing any signs of independent thought before now.
And it's not like delving into a character fighting against everything he was indoctrinated to believe in and everything he was made to be wouldn't have been an interesting kernel of characterization. You could easily build a classic Star Wars-type character around the idea.
Nothing about the Finn we got makes sense, and the portrayal was hardly good enough to make me see past the design flaws.
I'd take him over Jar-Jar, Padme, and Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu any day. THOSE characters are embarrassments.
Pfft. If Finn were in the Prequels, you'd be all over him.
Yeah Greywurm is so likeable.
Huh? Grey Worm's one of the most likable characters on that show.
If any of the mains are lacking in the character dept. I'd say it's Poe. His character is...ace pilot. Fascinating.
Poe's got like five minutes of screen time and was originally supposed to have been killed off halfway through the first act. You wanted more than a basic hook?
I rather wish that he had replaced Finn. What little we saw of his character popped and I'd like to have seen him fleshed out.
You like Jar Jar more than Finn?
Jar Jar never bothered me half as much as how they messed up Finn. Jar Jar was pretty much the side character he was meant to be. I more or less put him on the same level as Chirrut and Baze.
I feel like Finn is the ST version of Indiana Jones in Raiders - nothing he does really affects the plot in any real way. BB-8 still met Rey, the FO would still have been looking for the droid, prompting Rey to escape on board the Falcon, the Falcon still would have been captured by Han and Chewie, Han would still have taken them to Takodana, Rey would still have been captured and the Resistance would still have assaulted Starkiller Base. Just about the only thing he did contribute was to use Phasma to drop the shields, but honestly? Han Solo was part of that mission. Between him and Chewie, they would have found a way, and during the fight with Kylo, all he really achieved was get sliced open. If he hadn't been there on Takodana, Maz would have given Luke's saber to Han, who would either have kept it and somehow gotten it to Rey, or would have given it to Leia, meaning it would only have gotten to Rey just before she departs to look for Luke and we'd have gotten a lightsaber vs. staff fight, which could have been very cool to see if they'd had her staff made from a lightsaber resistant material, like beskar or the old cortosis weave used in the KOTOR melee weapons.
I question what he actually achieved, and much like Poe, he's a very pointless character. Plus they should have allowed him to keep his native accent. I'd have loved to have seen Finn played like his character from Attack the Block.
Also he held off kylo while Rey was getting her strength back
Also he rescued Poe
Utter claptrap!!
It's because there are two strains of people who like the PT-- uber hardcore Star Wars fans, and people who were kids when they saw the PT for the first time. To pretty much everyone else, the PT is considered to be terrible. I'm not trying to start an age old argument, but if you ask people outside of those two groups maybe one out of ten times you'll get somebody who liked them. If you like them, great-- but to most people, they were terrible movies.
Despite the fact that TFA recycled most of its material, most people didn't care because it was tonally a throwback to classic Star Wars in a way the PT was not. Again-- just talking numbers here. So when somebody criticizes TFA, the response is that "well it's not the worst Star Wars has ever been."
Normal people like the prequels. It's the uber hardcore fans who don't. Normal people don't care what nerds on the internet think and judge the movies on their own merit and tastes.
Nothing to do with how old you were. My mum watches them with the grandkids and she enjoys them. She falls into neither category and I reckon many other households are similar. All those dvds and blu-rays live somewhere you know.
I have to agree with LDH that you're a stuck record. Every time someone says something bad about TFA you start the prequel rhetoric in defence of it. TFA should stand up on its own. I personally like and enjoy it being a normal person. But the nerd in me could pick it apart if I wanted to. But that achieves nothing. People will like what they like.
Saying TFA is better than the films we know you love to hate doesn't make TFA great.
C'mon. The prequels are universally panned. People might enjoy them, but saying they are good movies are two totally different things. I like TPM and RotS but readily admit they're pretty mediocre movies.
I really couldn't stand Finn, and didn't find Poe to be much better. Nothing against Boyega/Isaacs. Kylo I liked, but think Adam Driver sucks. I thought Harrison sucked. I thought Carrie was... there.
Rey/Daisy was about the only aspect I can say I enjoyed totally.
I mostly didn't even like TFA but I'll never actually say that because I'm a shill and will watch anything with Star Wars in the title and claim it was pretty good at worst because Star Wars.
Han's character doesn't resemble the kind of guy who works as a smuggler for gangsters either, but we accept it because whatever, it's fun.
At Celebration Anaheim two years ago people were lining up hours in advance, then pushing and shoving their way into a theater, to the point where it started to feel a little dangerous and more security was needed, just to watch ROTS. A decade-old movie that supposedly everyone hates.Utter claptrap!!
It's because there are two strains of people who like the PT-- uber hardcore Star Wars fans, and people who were kids when they saw the PT for the first time. To pretty much everyone else, the PT is considered to be terrible. I'm not trying to start an age old argument, but if you ask people outside of those two groups maybe one out of ten times you'll get somebody who liked them. If you like them, great-- but to most people, they were terrible movies.
Despite the fact that TFA recycled most of its material, most people didn't care because it was tonally a throwback to classic Star Wars in a way the PT was not. Again-- just talking numbers here. So when somebody criticizes TFA, the response is that "well it's not the worst Star Wars has ever been."
Normal people like the prequels. It's the uber hardcore fans who don't. Normal people don't care what nerds on the internet think and judge the movies on their own merit and tastes.
Nothing to do with how old you were. My mum watches them with the grandkids and she enjoys them. She falls into neither category and I reckon many other households are similar. All those dvds and blu-rays live somewhere you know.
I have to agree with LDH that you're a stuck record. Every time someone says something bad about TFA you start the prequel rhetoric in defence of it. TFA should stand up on its own. I personally like and enjoy it being a normal person. But the nerd in me could pick it apart if I wanted to. But that achieves nothing. People will like what they like.
Saying TFA is better than the films we know you love to hate doesn't make TFA great.
