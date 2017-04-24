What about Finn?

Dude, he's a stormtrooper. A mindless automaton. A disposable person.

Exactly my issue. His character doesn't resemble that origin. I didn't say I needed Robert Redford levels of charisma. My problem is that there is absolutely nothing about his character that reflects such a horrendous upbringing. The way they portray him is closer to how you'd portray a sheltered teenager rebelling against his stuffy parents than a lifetime soldier having a crisis of conscience after never showing any signs of independent thought before now.

And it's not like delving into a character fighting against everything he was indoctrinated to believe in and everything he was made to be wouldn't have been an interesting kernel of characterization. You could easily build a classic Star Wars-type character around the idea.

Nothing about the Finn we got makes sense, and the portrayal was hardly good enough to make me see past the design flaws.

I'd take him over Jar-Jar, Padme, and Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu any day. THOSE characters are embarrassments.

Pfft. If Finn were in the Prequels, you'd be all over him.

Yeah Greywurm is so likeable.

Huh? Grey Worm's one of the most likable characters on that show.

If any of the mains are lacking in the character dept. I'd say it's Poe. His character is...ace pilot. Fascinating.

Poe's got like five minutes of screen time and was originally supposed to have been killed off halfway through the first act. You wanted more than a basic hook?

I rather wish that he had replaced Finn. What little we saw of his character popped and I'd like to have seen him fleshed out.

You like Jar Jar more than Finn?

Jar Jar never bothered me half as much as how they messed up Finn. Jar Jar was pretty much the side character he was meant to be. I more or less put him on the same level as Chirrut and Baze.