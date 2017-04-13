"Promises": Book 3 in the Junior Jedi Knights series

Prologue:
The Tusken Raider leader, Sliven , is afraid. The Tuskens are a violent people and compassion is not their way. They would not have even come for Sliven when he was injured in the desert if he were not their leader and they could not choose a new one while the old one lived.
He had found refuge at the home of a moisture farmer’s family who had nursed him back to health over a period of months. When the adults died, he’d fought his people to save the infant girl’s life. He’d made a bargain predicated on her willingness to do what had to be done.
So he’d raised her and taught her the language of his people and Basic, which he’d learned while staying with her parents, when she was three years old. He also taught her hunting and fighting.
He knew she was special. Her parents had had special abilities, too. When the Jedi came, he knew that she needed to be taught how to use those abilities. He only asked that she return after six months to Tatooine and make her choice. She can either stay with the Jedi academy, forever forsaking her tribe, or return to Tatooine and live the life of a Tusken.
Sliven wants to watch her grow up, but he also knows that she doesn’t really belong here. He looks to the stars and tells Tahiri not to come home.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- In the book, The Golden Globe, we were told that Tahiri was orphaned when she was four. This book says she was an infant and that it was Sliven who taught her how to speak. I mentioned in The Golden Globe how very well Tahiri spoke for someone who probably stopped hearing Basic at the age of 4. Yet, now, it appears that Tahiri only heard it spoken by a Tusken who only learned it by a few months’ association with her parents. It also says that in this chapter that the story of Tahiri’s family was kept from her, yet she knows her parents were moisture farmers who died, allegedly when she was four, but now as an infant!
- These Force-sensitive parents on Tatooine…I wonder if they were Jedi. If so, did they not sense other Force presences on this sparsely populated world?
- I suppose the intervention of a compassionate Tusken explains why Tahiri survived. I’d wondered, in the first book, about this unusual non-violent act of theirs.
- It appears Tahiri has to come back after six months. The Golden Globe was not specific about the time period, only that she had to come back when she was ready and announce her decision.