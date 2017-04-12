United, student loans, the internet, utilities, and you

This whole United thing is fascinating to me on so many levels. Sure, we have all had bad service at one point or another, but it is usually just one person. Generally someone else in the organization at least tries to fix the problem. What fascinates me in this is that so many people could have put the breaks on this thing...but each level double-downed on the last person's poor judgement clear up to the CEO.

In other news, the Department of Education has a program that if you essentially commit yourself to 10 years of public service and make on-time payments for your loans, they will forgive the remaining balance. It is a win-win. The student gets a great education and the government gets educated individuals in high need positions. It turns out, many of the people that were accepted into this program were actually not.

I think it is only a matter of time before net neutrality is a thing of the past. The needs of the individual will yield to larger corporate interests. Corporations will pay to have better connection speeds forcing smaller businesses and individual voices and opinions to the side.

A friend of mine has a storefront business. The cable company drilled and hit the water line and flooded his business. The cable company refused to pay because the water line wasn't properly mapped, the water company refused to pay because they didn't cause the break, and his insurance refuse to pay because of reasons. Guess who had to pay out of pocket...

In all of these cases, the larger corporation is protected from their own ****ty behavior and the individual is burdened and responsible for the consequences. I don't know what my point is or where I am going with this, but this whole United thing really pissed me off.