Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

United, student loans, the internet, utilities, and you

Started by Darth Ender , Yesterday, 12:09 PM

7 replies to this topic

#1
Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 12:09 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 382 posts

This whole United thing is fascinating to me on so many levels.  Sure, we have all had bad service at one point or another, but it is usually just one person.  Generally someone else in the organization at least tries to fix the problem.  What fascinates me in this is that so many people could have put the breaks on this thing...but each level double-downed on the last person's poor judgement clear up to the CEO.

 

In other news, the Department of Education has a program that if you essentially commit yourself to 10 years of public service and make on-time payments for your loans, they will forgive the remaining balance.  It is a win-win.  The student gets a great education and the government gets educated individuals in high need positions.  It turns out, many of the people that were accepted into this program were actually not.  

 

I think it is only a matter of time before net neutrality is a thing of the past.  The needs of the individual will yield to larger corporate interests.  Corporations will pay to have better connection speeds forcing smaller businesses and individual voices and opinions to the side.  

 

A friend of mine has a storefront business.  The cable company drilled and hit the water line and flooded his business.  The cable company refused to pay because the water line wasn't properly mapped, the water company refused to pay because they didn't cause the break, and his insurance refuse to pay because of reasons.  Guess who had to pay out of pocket...  

 

In all of these cases, the larger corporation is protected from their own ****ty behavior and the individual is burdened and responsible for the consequences.  I don't know what my point is or where I am going with this, but this whole United thing really pissed me off. 


  • Ryn +1 this

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 12:29 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,789 posts
**** sucks man

#3
Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 01:42 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,335 posts
This whole United thing is fascinating to me on so many levels.  Sure, we have all had bad service at one point or another, but it is usually just one person.  Generally someone else in the organization at least tries to fix the problem.  What fascinates me in this is that so many people could have put the breaks on this thing...but each level double-downed on the last person's poor judgement clear up to the CEO.

 

Or, let's say something crazy, the passenger shouldn't have blatantly broken the law and acted like a spoiled child throwing a tantrum.  Airline security tells you that you need to leave an airplane, you goddam leave.  You sure as hell don't struggle to the point where you're injured, force them to carry you out because you're dead-weighting security, start spouting off about how you're being profiled (thanks for the international incident), and then try to get away and re-board the plane.

 

Seriously, how is this different from the behavior of a 3 year old who doesn't want to leave the playground?

 

And here's something even crazier... the whole world could have taken in the context of the whole thing, realized that it actually wasn't that big of a deal, realized that even a potential deescalation mistake would have been made by airline security and not United, and not turned it into something to talk about to make themselves feel better through shared outrage because the CEO didn't do the usual thing and fall to his knees begging for forgiveness and start throwing employees under the bus because the internet was all up and arms.

 

People are going to lose jobs over this.  Families are going to suffer.  Save your outrage for something real.  Not some idiot who will be well compensated for his atrocious behavior.


#4
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Yesterday, 02:22 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,885 posts

Oh, that United.


#5
Fozzie
Posted Yesterday, 02:36 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,264 posts
The fact that the airlines are already tolerated at best, and you have to know that all of your decisions have consequences. The fact that he was booted because the company is apparently incapable of properly planning for employee transportation, and the previous non-event regarding the leggings, and you are in for a **** storm.

#6
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:22 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,080 posts

United will be forgotten soon. I still need to fly and when that happens who ever gives me the cheapest seat get's my dollars. Just make sure you are the last person to check in so you don't get bumped for a flight crew. Jebus. It's like those people who threw a snit over the girls wearing leggings for using a buddy pass on some other airline. Half our problems would be solved if we could read the fine print. Rules of carriage!

 

I used that student loan thing for my teaching degree. But my loans were small and I actually paid them off before the ten year mark. So uhm, it was kinda a weird waste but I love teaching at an inner city school. Gonna stick it out until I get my forty. Weirdly the school district I work for pays into Social Security with options for a 401K instead of a teacher's pension which is not the same for schools in other districts. I'm gonna gamble with my retirement through the government instead of the TEA's pension plan because the teachers pension invested in Madoff's scheme and many teachers got screwed.


#7
Fozzie
Posted Today, 08:50 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,264 posts
The legging thing was also United, which certainly hindered this situation and lead to some more outrage.

#8
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 01:07 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Members
  • 20,472 posts
No, United is hands-down the worst. I usually fly whoever is cheapest, but they are so bad that I'll fork out the extra cash. Besides, other carriers are usually within the lowest fare by $30. Totally worth it to not deal with what I know is going to be a cluster **** every time.
Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina