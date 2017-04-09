Calling pavonis ( dark matter)

So I'm calling on pavonis because he's our resident physicist on nightly and also my mortal enemy on nightly. I have a brand new Theory that I'm hoping you can give me your two cents on, pavonis. Everybody else feel free to chime in if you want to.



I've been listening to a lot of stuff on dark matter and what I've gathered is dark matter is mysterious excess weight of the universe that cannot be accounted for. What if dark matter is the Runover weight from parallel universes that we cannot see. Has anybody in the scientific Community ever thought of this has it ever been brought up? What is your take on this. Only for pavonis or smart people.



The only other thing I could have counts this mysterious wait for is maybe it is the crushing weight of the giant portion or should I say majority of the universe that we cannot see because space moves away from us faster than the speed of light. What do you think about that one too, pavonis?

