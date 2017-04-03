Current state of wrestling

Five hours is just crazy long, its too long, there is no momentum. The first match didn't even start till 7:21. There is so much fat to trim that the show could be 4 hours and it would still have a ton of fat left they could trim further.

It's crazy but the Goldberg-Lesnar match should be their basic template for a match. That match was basically them skipping to the end of a match and not doing the 15-20 minutes that would normally be there before the ending. Other than matches between 2 great in ring performers, that should be the basic match, 10 minutes or so.