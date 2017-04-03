Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Current state of wrestling
#1
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Florida
#3
Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM
#thankyoutaker
#4
Posted Today, 08:51 AM
Botham, Botham, Botham, Botham!!!!!!!
#5
Posted Today, 09:16 AM
#6
Posted Today, 10:05 AM
It's too long of a show with no attention paid to the mid card. If you don't have a strong mid card you lose the audience. The Matt Hardy thing was cool, but it wasn't enough. To keep things going.
And yeah. Roman Reigns beat Taker to end the show. They do Brock Goldberg, then do a chick match, and then wheel out Taker for a swan song.
Again, I feel bad for the talent (even Roman) because they're just not being booked correctly. It's gotta suck to be a wrestler these days.
#7
Posted Today, 10:14 AM
And I hate to complain about wrestling knowing that's all the Internet does, but damn wwe. What the ****? You've officially bored your fans to death. At this point Ed Srangler Lewis holding Joe Stecher in a sleeper hold for three hours would be more entertaining than what you're giving us.
#8
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
What's wrong with that? That seems like the usual WWE practice. Resetting the crowd with a low anticipation match right before the main event at Wrestlemania is fairly standard. And I'm not going to argue with 'Taker's retirement closing the show.
#9
Posted Today, 03:13 PM
Five hours is just crazy long, its too long, there is no momentum. The first match didn't even start till 7:21. There is so much fat to trim that the show could be 4 hours and it would still have a ton of fat left they could trim further.
It's crazy but the Goldberg-Lesnar match should be their basic template for a match. That match was basically them skipping to the end of a match and not doing the 15-20 minutes that would normally be there before the ending. Other than matches between 2 great in ring performers, that should be the basic match, 10 minutes or so.
#10
Posted Today, 04:21 PM
I only watch every now and then, but I am beginning to see that the problem isn't so much WWE's booking, but the fact that they seem forced to submit to the crowd and what they want. The crowd seems hell bent on saying NO to whatever they want to do with Roman Reigns.
#11
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
I'll admit, I'm not really following WWE beyond watching some WhatCulture videos, but if the WWE were all that interested in giving the fans what they want with Roman Reigns, wouldn't they put him in an exploding limo or something instead of having him main event Wrestlemania for the 3rd year in a row and giving him the honors of ending Undertaker's career?