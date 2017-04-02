Get off the ****ing road and just get a ****ing paycheck. If you can't drive, or put your ****ing phone down for two seconds then get the fuvk out of my world you lazy waste of sperm.
If you're one of those people who drives 10 miles under the speed limit, in a car you CAnT drive, on your ****In pone, then get the fucj out of me way.
And that handicap sticker? It's just a code word for fat. You pathetic disgusting excuses for human life. You're not handicapped. You're just fat and lazy. Did I forget pathetic?
And the texting. Ooooo the texting. What the **** is so important? Can't it wait until your're at home feeding your fat face while watching a "reality" show you'll never be in?
You LAZY SACKS OF ExCREMenT!!!!
I really hope this gets to some of you. Why do I have to tolerate losers? You people are fkn everywhere.
So in short, eat your Bon bons and STAY THE FUKC OUT OF MY WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Texting, SUVs, fat lazy people in general
Started by Tex , Yesterday, 01:47 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 01:47 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM
How I picture Tex look in every single post he makes, even when I agree with him
#3
Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM
Where's the confederate flag and klan hood?
#4
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Troll food. Soooooo good.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM
I'm not sure you're understanding what's actually happening here. I love you.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Yo mamma so fat...
#7
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
That when she sit on a toilet the world say
****!!!!!!,!!MJKi!!,!!!,!!!kohjesus
****!!!!!!,!!MJKi!!,!!!,!!!kohjesus