Texting, SUVs, fat lazy people in general

Started by Tex , Yesterday, 01:47 PM

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 01:47 PM

Tex

Get off the ****ing road and just get a ****ing paycheck. If you can't drive, or put your ****ing phone down for two seconds then get the fuvk out of my world you lazy waste of sperm.

If you're one of those people who drives 10 miles under the speed limit, in a car you CAnT drive, on your ****In pone, then get the fucj out of me way.

And that handicap sticker? It's just a code word for fat. You pathetic disgusting excuses for human life. You're not handicapped. You're just fat and lazy. Did I forget pathetic?

And the texting. Ooooo the texting. What the **** is so important? Can't it wait until your're at home feeding your fat face while watching a "reality" show you'll never be in?

You LAZY SACKS OF ExCREMenT!!!!

I really hope this gets to some of you. Why do I have to tolerate losers? You people are fkn everywhere.

So in short, eat your Bon bons and STAY THE FUKC OUT OF MY WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!

Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM

Darth Krawlie

How I picture Tex look in every single post he makes, even when I agree with him

crybaby_02.jpg?w=240

Driver
Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM

Driver

Where's the confederate flag and klan hood?

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

Tex

Troll food. Soooooo good.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Darth Krawlie

I'm not sure you're understanding what's actually happening here. I love you.

121.png

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM

Tex

Yo mamma so fat...

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Tex

That when she sit on a toilet the world say

****!!!!!!,!!MJKi!!,!!!,!!!kohjesus
