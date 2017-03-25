"Lyric's World": Book 2 in the Junior Jedi Knights Series

Prologue:

A purella knows the time for the changing has come. Spinning her web, she thinks about the Melodies coming each year at the same time and how she will catch one in her web to devour.

chapter 1:

Anakin Solo sits in the Great Temple on Yavin IV and watches the girl with red hair and yellow eyes. She’s about his age. He’s never seen her sit with anyone since he arrived.

She must be a loner, like him. Studying the Force to be a Jedi Knight takes time and quiet, something Anakin’s new friend, Tahiri, doesn’t understand. It’s been a week since they’d nearly been kicked out after taking a trip through the jungle without permission.

He can tell Tahiri wants to speak to him now, but he’s not ready to go into all the things that happened to them. In the Palace of the Woolamanders, they found an ancient sleeping Jedi Master named Ikrit who was guarding a golden globe containing the spirits of children locked within it by a curse.

Luke Skywalker enters and tells them that they will be learning how to travel through the Force to places they may not remember. Tionne will help them, as well. They are told to pair off. Anakin and Tahiri are a team, but Anakin knows what it’s like to be alone and not know anyone. He invites the new girl to join them.

She introduces herself as Lyric. Tahiri knows that she’s been here longer than the other new students. She’d tried to speak to Lyric the first day, but the girl is shyer than Anakin. She tries to get Lyric to answer all kinds of questions about herself before Anakin stops her.

Lyric admits she’s a Melodie from the moon of Yavin 8.

At the beginning of the chapter, Anakin is identified as Anakin Skywalker, not Anakin Solo.