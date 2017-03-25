Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

"Lyric's World": Book 2 in the Junior Jedi Knights Series

Started by Jedi Cool , March 25 2017 05:19 AM
chapter discussion thread

5 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 25 March 2017 - 05:19 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
Prologue:
 
A purella knows the time for the changing has come.  Spinning her web, she thinks about the Melodies coming each year at the same time and how she will catch one in her web to devour.
 --------------------------------------------------------
 
chapter 1:
 
Anakin Solo sits in the Great Temple on Yavin IV and watches the girl with red hair and yellow eyes.  She’s about his age.  He’s never seen her sit with anyone since he arrived.
 
She must be a loner, like him.  Studying the Force to be a Jedi Knight takes time and quiet, something Anakin’s new friend, Tahiri, doesn’t understand.  It’s been a week since they’d nearly been kicked out after taking a trip through the jungle without permission.
 
He can tell Tahiri wants to speak to him now, but he’s not ready to go into all the things that happened to them.  In the Palace of the Woolamanders, they found an ancient sleeping Jedi Master named Ikrit who was guarding a golden globe containing the spirits of children locked within it by a curse.
 
Luke Skywalker enters and tells them that they will be learning how to travel through the Force to places they may not remember.  Tionne will help them, as well.  They are told to pair off.  Anakin and Tahiri are a team, but Anakin knows what it’s like to be alone and not know anyone.  He invites the new girl to join them.
 
She introduces herself as Lyric. Tahiri knows that she’s been here longer than the other new students.  She’d tried to speak to Lyric the first day, but the girl is shyer than Anakin.  She tries to get Lyric to answer all kinds of questions about herself before Anakin stops her.
 
Lyric admits she’s a Melodie from the moon of Yavin 8.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • At the beginning of the chapter, Anakin is identified as Anakin Skywalker, not Anakin Solo.
  • Luke had previously discussed letting older students teach the new ones at the Academy while he and the other Jedi Knights traveled with the most advanced students.  In the first book in this series, Luke greeted his newest class, so I didn’t say anything as this would surely be something he does with every class.  However, it now appears that he is taking a hand at teaching this youngest class of students.  Did he change his mind about letting older students teach them?

 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 26 March 2017 - 05:35 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
chapter 2:
 
Tahiri asks Lyric if she has a memory she’d like to recall.  While they talk, Anakin’s mind drifts back to the Palace of the Woolamander and the strange symbols he saw on it.  He begins to doodle them.  He remembers the stone steps, the evil voices, the golden globe and the image of Master Ikrit laying at the base.
 
His thoughts are disrupted by Tahiri.  When Lyric sees the doodles, she is stunned.  Anakin realizes she recognizes the symbols.  She admits she saw them on her homeworld.
 
The Melodies are her people and they live in the purple mountain Sistra on Yavin 8.  They hatch from eggs and live on the ground until they are 20 years old.  That’s when they go through the change that will make them elders who live in the water.  Until then, the children care for each other and the young.  They gather trico to eat in groups, but sometimes that’s not enough.
 
Avrils are birds of prey that feed on a number of different species, such as raiths which are giant rodents, the arachnid purella and reels which are serpents that constrict their prey.  But the avrils prefer young Melodies.  One time, she was part of a group of five gathering trico when they had to defend themselves against an avril by throwing rocks at it.  They ran out of rocks and the creature wrapped itself around Lyric.  The others left because they couldn’t do anything to save her.
------------------------------------------------------------
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 27 March 2017 - 05:06 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
chapter 3:
 
She had been taken to the avril’s nest where she saw the same symbols Anakin drew etched in the mountain.  She didn’t have much time to think about who drew them before she realized she was going to be fed to the avril’s babies.  Lyric explains she began to mimic the cries of the young birds to the point where the mother got confused and flew off.
 
She made her way down the mountain and back to her city.
 
They ask her why the elders live in the water.  She explains that the changing involves their developing gills and their feet to become one large fin.  They cannot breathe out of the water but for a short time.  That’s why she was one of the first students for this session.  Her people hope her connection to the Force will help them fight off predators.  She will be leaving tomorrow because that’s when her changing is.
 
This will be dangerous because she will be defenseless.  The changing has to occur in the pool in the mountain because of the algae that creates enough photosynthesis for them to breathe while they develop gills.
 
After the students are dismissed, Lyric tells Tionne that she doesn’t want to go back.  The children wait with bags of rocks to toss at any predators but it sometimes costs lives anyway.  Tionne had been there for the last changing and had seen how the avrils, reels and purelles seemed to know the time, too.
 
But she’s also noticed that Lyric has had trouble breathing lately, too.  She is reaching her transformation time.  She will never be able to help her people fight if she doesn’t go back.  Tahiri and Anakin volunteer to go with Lyric.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • In the previous chapter, it says that the transformation happens at 20, yet we were told at the beginning that Lyric is about 11.  Is this a case where she just looks 11 and is really 20?

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 28 March 2017 - 04:31 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
chapter 4:
 
A courier pilot named Old Peckhum flies the Lightning Rod shuttle to Yavin 8, carrying Anakin, Tahiri and Lyric.  He will remain with them through the whole journey.
 
It had taken some persuasion before Uncle Luke was willing to let them leave.  Anakin had quickly packed and seen Ikrit at his window. He’d asked the master if he was wrong to leave while they hadn’t yet solved the mystery of the golden globe.  Ikrit had told him he must go where he is needed.
 
Tahiri thinks they can’t even begin to figure out how to break the curse without understanding the writing on the Palace of the Woolamander.  They may find clues in the writing on the purple mountain Lyric had described.
 
After they land, the Melodies usher Lyric off for her transformation.  Old Peckhum suddenly realizes he forgot medical supplies he is supposed to be delivering after this trip is over.  He is already behind schedule.  Anakin tells him to go back and get them.  It’ll only take a few hours and they’ll be fine until then.
 
He’s barely left when an avril shrieks down.  The Melodie children start throwing rocks and Tahiri lands one right between the eyes.  It only enrages the creature and it dives toward her.  Lyric leaps to protect Tahiri and is grabbed by the talons, borne away into the air.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I would question Luke’s judgment in sending a harried courier pilot who is already behind schedule to protect three Force-sensitive students on a dangerous world.  If Peckhum has to deliver medical supplies soon, wouldn’t it have made sense to send someone else, like an adult Jedi or something?  Especially since Peckhum abandoned them minutes after landing.


#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 30 March 2017 - 04:37 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
chapter 5:
 
The Melodie children explain that Lyric is too weak to fight off the avril this time.  She needs to be in the waters of the cove before sunrise or she will die.  Anakin and Tahiri go to find her.
 
After climbing to a higher altitude, they find it hard to breath.  They find Lyric in the avril’s nest where she tries hard to convince it she’s one of the babies.  It’s not working this time.  Anakin pops out and shrieks like the avril, causing it to toss him in its nest.
 
The confusion sends the creature off.  Tahiri helps them both get out and they notice the etchings on the mountain.  They support Lyric down the rocks until several of the Melodie children help them down and to the cove where she is taken to the water.
---------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,772 posts
chapter 6:
 
Anakin and Tahiri are given spears and bags of rocks to help defend their friend. Suddenly, a Melodie calls that the eggs are being attacked.  They run into the dry caverns to find three rodent-like raiths held off by two Melodie girls.
 
Anakin and Tahiri use their spears to impale the beasts.  A girl named Sannah asks how they were able to do that when the Melodie children have been fighting all their lives.  Anakin explains that he and Tahiri use the Force which is an energy field that gives them special abilities, such as a way to sense where an opponent is going to be or what it’s going to do. 
 
Sannah wants to learn these things so she can protect her people. Sensing that is true, but also knowing she is angry at how many of her people have died, Anakin warns her that the Force should be used only for knowledge and defense, lest it bring a user down to the Dark Side. 
 
He asks her if she knows anything about the etchings on the mountain.  She says some think they are a message from an ancient race and she thinks they’re right.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I suppose in his lecture to Sannah about the Dark Side of the Force, Anakin might have thought to mention that she would have to have some ability in the Force to be able to use it to protect anyone.

 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars