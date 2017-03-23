Rogue One spliced with A New Hope

I've always gotten the impression that the Devastator had been hunting/tracking Tantive IV for some time before catching up to it over Tatooine. Rogue One never really gave me reason to change that, since we don't really know what happened between the launch of Tantive IV from the Profundity and its' eventual interception over Tatooine. As for the discrepancies in the dialogue, it again just reiterates that we don't know what happened during the chase, nor does Vader and the Empire really know how the plans got to be on board in the first place. Considering how quickly Vader and Tarkin appeared over Scarif, were they immediately informed that a transmission was made from the planet to the Profundity? Plus Vader could have been thinking about the Profundity instead of Tantive IV when he mentioned the transmissions being beamed aboard the ship, meaning that the plans were already on board when it launched rather than having to be physically transferred. The only hole in my current theory is the fact that the desperate hand off occurred right in front of Vader, and what else could they have been so willing to sacrifice themselves over to make sure it got on board?

Also, I find it hard to believe that there was no hard-line data connection between the two vessels when Tantive IV was docked, or even a wireless connection. Jeez, Rebels, do you even WiFi.