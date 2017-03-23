Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Rogue One spliced with A New Hope
Posted 22 March 2017 - 09:11 PM
Pretty awesome and gave me goose bumps...
https://vimeo.com/209263699
Posted 23 March 2017 - 12:09 AM
Rebel: Weve intercepted no transmission! this is a consular ship. were on a diplomatic misson.
Vader: Motherf*****, I just seen yall like five minutes ago....
Posted 23 March 2017 - 01:18 PM
I was thinking the same thing.
What are you talking about? I just saw you detach and take off!!
Posted 23 March 2017 - 02:07 PM
Helps explain why Vader is so damn pissed and screaming, which he doesn't do any other time in the OT.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 02:41 PM
Takes guts to deny everything to Vader's face, but what other choice would there be? Beg for mercy?
Posted 23 March 2017 - 02:44 PM
I always got the sense watching the movie that like even while lying the rebels knew that Vader knew that they were lying. They were just grasping at straws.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 03:24 PM
Posted 23 March 2017 - 03:33 PM
I actually kinda agree. I mean I don't "not like it" as much as to me it's nothing. Nothing creative or anything about putting the end of one movie and the beginning of another back to back.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 04:33 PM
I mean, I liked seeing it here because I hadn't yet been able to see them go right from one to the next, but of course there isn't anything creative about it.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 05:05 PM
Add a third to the list of not-fans....it doesn't feel fluid at all, 2 films are different tonally and this to me proves that the beginning of ANH isn't immediately after Rogue One, gives the impression it has been a few days.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 05:17 PM
Trips travelling through lightspeed has, to me, always been an inconsistent part of Star Wars. Sometimes it feels almost immediate and other times you get the impression time has passed. Plus usually it feels like once a ship goes to lightspeed, it is gone. Like can't be tracked or followed in any way. However in this case it feels like Vader was able to follow the ship through hyperspace and come out of hyperspace at the exact same moment near Tatooine.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 07:26 PM
Posted 23 March 2017 - 07:30 PM
Well, everything that's remote in the galaxy is next door to Tatooine.
Posted 23 March 2017 - 10:37 PM
Posted 24 March 2017 - 06:45 AM
The gap in the films has to be the travel time for the Tantive from Scarif to Tatooine. How long is that? Seconds? Days? Is a Star Destroyer equally fast through hyperspace, or (presumably) faster? If faster, then the Imperials could've spent time searching the captured Alliance ships for intelligence. Perhaps there was a flight plan, or something, that pointed towards Tatooine as a next destination. The force or plain old luck may not have had anything to do with the Imperials catching up with Leia at Tatooine, and we would not have to give up the idea that ships can't be tracked through hyperspace.
Posted 24 March 2017 - 07:20 AM
Posted 24 March 2017 - 10:26 AM
Posted 24 March 2017 - 11:00 AM
Helps explain why Vader is so damn pissed and screaming, which he doesn't do any other time in the OT.
Could also be he's pissed to be back at Tatooine.
Posted 24 March 2017 - 11:07 AM
Posted 24 March 2017 - 12:35 PM
Maybe that chokehold reminds him of the way he used to hold Padme by the lake on Naboo.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 06:39 AM
First off, ANH was always the movie that showed its age. Even scenes on the Tantive have an "old" look to them, and don't mesh well with the R1 scenes.
Second, John Williams score even sticks out for how old it sounds. Rouge One's soundtrack might not have been stellar, but the final act truly stands out and captured the mood of what is going on.
Lastly, we now know that the Death Star plans were never transmitted to the Tantive itself. While it doesn't ruin the movie or scene for me, it does make you gonna"hold on a second".
Posted 26 March 2017 - 07:15 AM
Posted 26 March 2017 - 08:37 AM
Lastly, we now know that the Death Star plans were never transmitted to the Tantive itself. While it doesn't ruin the movie or scene for me, it does make you gonna"hold on a second".
There are enough problems in the ANH script alone here. First they talk about the plans being "intercepted" which implies that an Empire-to-Empire transmission was hijacked. Then later Vader says "beamed directly to this ship", so "received" not "intercepted"?
Also not sure if Leia's lie makes any sense. If she's an Imperial senator from Alderaan. Why is she on a diplomatic mission to Alderaan?
Posted 26 March 2017 - 05:15 PM
Also not sure if Leia's lie makes any sense. If she's an Imperial senator from Alderaan. Why is she on a diplomatic mission to Alderaan?
Posted 27 March 2017 - 01:28 AM
I've always gotten the impression that the Devastator had been hunting/tracking Tantive IV for some time before catching up to it over Tatooine. Rogue One never really gave me reason to change that, since we don't really know what happened between the launch of Tantive IV from the Profundity and its' eventual interception over Tatooine. As for the discrepancies in the dialogue, it again just reiterates that we don't know what happened during the chase, nor does Vader and the Empire really know how the plans got to be on board in the first place. Considering how quickly Vader and Tarkin appeared over Scarif, were they immediately informed that a transmission was made from the planet to the Profundity? Plus Vader could have been thinking about the Profundity instead of Tantive IV when he mentioned the transmissions being beamed aboard the ship, meaning that the plans were already on board when it launched rather than having to be physically transferred. The only hole in my current theory is the fact that the desperate hand off occurred right in front of Vader, and what else could they have been so willing to sacrifice themselves over to make sure it got on board?
Also, I find it hard to believe that there was no hard-line data connection between the two vessels when Tantive IV was docked, or even a wireless connection. Jeez, Rebels, do you even WiFi.