Guardians of the Galaxy must have the best soundtrack in film history

It's probably mostly that I'm just really digging the movie overall and super stoked for Vol. 2 coming out in May. I love how they use the songs in the film, not just as background themes, but interwoven into Peter's story. Hoping they do something similar in the new one. Don't let me down, Gunn! DON'T LET ME DOWN! Listening to the soundtrack has really helped to pick me up through some recent hard times. I'm sure there are other great and probably better ones out there.