Guardians of the Galaxy must have the best soundtrack in film history

Started by Link , March 16 2017 03:15 AM

Link
Posted 16 March 2017 - 03:15 AM

I've been listening to this magic on repeat for at least 2 months.

 

Discuss.


CoLA
Posted 16 March 2017 - 12:59 PM

I don't know, there are some other ones that I think are really good. Heavy Metal, for example, has some great songs! Also, Last Action Hero and Judgement Night had some cool songs on both of theirs. Oh, and Singles! Lot of good grunge era bands on that one.

Link
Posted 16 March 2017 - 03:08 PM

It's probably mostly that I'm just really digging the movie overall and super stoked for Vol. 2 coming out in May.   I love how they use the songs in the film, not just as background themes, but interwoven into Peter's story.   Hoping they do something similar in the new one.   Don't let me down, Gunn!   DON'T LET ME DOWN!   Listening to the soundtrack has really helped to pick me up through some recent hard times.   I'm sure there are other great and probably better ones out there.


Jacen123
Posted 16 March 2017 - 06:06 PM

IIIIIIIIiiiIIIIIIiiIIIII don't know what you mean


CoLA
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 AM

It's probably mostly that I'm just really digging the movie overall and super stoked for Vol. 2 coming out in May.   I love how they use the songs in the film, not just as background themes, but interwoven into Peter's story.   Hoping they do something similar in the new one.   Don't let me down, Gunn!   DON'T LET ME DOWN!   Listening to the soundtrack has really helped to pick me up through some recent hard times.   I'm sure there are other great and probably better ones out there.


I will say the new trailers got me into Sweet!
