Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Group Photo
Started by Filthy Jawa , March 14 2017 08:42 AM
#1
Posted 14 March 2017 - 08:42 AM
Just found this great photo of Finn, Poe, Rey, Hux, and Kylo. Thought I'd share.
#2
Posted 14 March 2017 - 08:48 AM
I sense a joke, but am not certain in what way it is one.
#3
Posted 14 March 2017 - 10:26 AM
It's not funny. I'm just going insane.
#4
Posted 14 March 2017 - 10:29 AM
But as a parent of a toddler who has to watch Pentatonix sing "1 2 3 4 5 678910 11 12" fifteen times every Saturday morning, I was struck by how much the one guy looked like Adam Driver.
Anyone without a toddler and access to YouTube shouldn't even know who Pentatonix is.
Anyone without a toddler and access to YouTube shouldn't even know who Pentatonix is.
#5
Posted 14 March 2017 - 04:15 PM
That's no Driver. It's a Fatone.
#6
Posted 14 March 2017 - 06:05 PM
I can't even tell which one's which.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 12:11 AM
Looks like a TFA tv adaptation for the CW
#8
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 AM
I love Avi and Pentatonix! <3