Group Photo

Started by Filthy Jawa , March 14 2017 08:42 AM

Filthy Jawa
Posted 14 March 2017 - 08:42 AM

Just found this great photo of Finn, Poe, Rey, Hux, and Kylo. Thought I'd share.

pavonis
Posted 14 March 2017 - 08:48 AM

I sense a joke, but am not certain in what way it is one.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 14 March 2017 - 10:26 AM

It's not funny. I'm just going insane.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 14 March 2017 - 10:29 AM

But as a parent of a toddler who has to watch Pentatonix sing "1 2 3 4 5 678910 11 12" fifteen times every Saturday morning, I was struck by how much the one guy looked like Adam Driver.




Anyone without a toddler and access to YouTube shouldn't even know who Pentatonix is.

Jacen123
Posted 14 March 2017 - 04:15 PM

That's no Driver.  It's a Fatone.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 14 March 2017 - 06:05 PM

I can't even tell which one's which.

Avi_Kaplan.jpgadam-sackler-512x512.jpg

RamonAtila
Posted Yesterday, 12:11 AM

Looks like a TFA tv adaptation for the CW


Cashmere
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 AM

I love Avi and Pentatonix! <3
