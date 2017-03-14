Freaky Friday

I am thinking about TFA too much these days. My latest theory for you all to laugh at is that while their lightsabers were locked at the edge of the crumbling chasm, Kylo did a Jedi mind-freakyfriday on Rey and switched bodies with her.



Watch it with that in mind. It sometimes works 100% of the time.



He says she needs a teacher and blah blah The Force and she goes into her trance and then he stares at her intently.....putting the whim-whams on her! (This movie did spend some time dwelling on the mind powers of The Force -- as opposed to, say, the PT which focused more on the physical powers of The Force and lightsaber twirling).



So listen to all the things this explains (as you read my words out loud to yourself):



1. Many people had a problem with Rey suddenly handing Kylo his butt, BUT if that's Kylo in Rey's body, it makes perfect sense. Clumsy Rey continued to get beat and the more aggressive Kylo Ren (in Rey's body) layed (laid?) the smackdown on her as he should have. Kylo (now Rey) looks confused and disoriented.



2. Rey (Ben) hugs Leia. Rey hasn't even met Leia, but Kylo still loves his mommy. Look at how happy he/she looks.



3. If the rumors are true that Luke's first line to "Rey" in TLJ is "Who are you?", well.... do I have to spell it out? Luke can sense someone else is in there, but the darkside is clouding his perception. Imagine Ep. 8 beginning with Kylo Rey attacking Luke up there. Hoo-eee! Nobody will know what's going on. Except me.

And now all of you who are reading this.



Now I know what you're all thinking. You want a chocolate chip and pistachio cookie. And also this theory falls apart because the first thing "Rey" does after the lightsaber battle is run to Finn's body and collapse on it in despair. And also later in the medical bay "Rey" says (s)he'll see him again and kisses him on the forehead. Obviously this is explained by Kylo and Finn being space lovers like Chirrut and Baze, only in a much less healthy relationship. That's why Ren knew exactly who the traitor was when someone (I forget who, maybe the Cylon Stormtrooper) said something about a traitor and that's why Finn was running away. He was trying to get out of an abusive relationship he no longer wanted to be in and Kylo spent the rest of the movie trying to track him down.



Search your feelings, you know it to be true.



Driver +1 this