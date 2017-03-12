When Maz does the goggle thing at Finn and says 'if you live long enough you see the same eyes in different people' (or something close to that). My assumption is that she's referring to Han and their shared fondness for getting the f out of there at first, but then sticking around.



But then, you wouldn't have to live all that long to see the same eyes in those two - they're both right there. And it is left pretty vague and open-ended - I mean, if that's her point, why not bring it home with a wry look from Han or something?



Did anyone have another interpretation of Maz's meaning?

