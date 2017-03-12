Maybe I'm late to the party, but I just got to thinking about the backstory of how Kylo got Vader's helmet (cuz they must have written one). I mean, I guess Luke kept it after RotJ and then somehow young Ben was made aware of it (and the whole history of his grandfather) and then he swiped it as a trophy when he defected.
I kind of quickly and loosely auto-filled that the first times I watched the movie, but as I think about it now it's sort of interesting to me that Luke would keep it. I guess as a reminder of how easy it can be to fall to the dark side(?)
Just one of those things that you don't necessarily think much about at first, but when you do, it starts to give some texture to the film.
Vader's burnt up helmet
Started by Filthy Jawa , March 12 2017 11:29 AM
#1
Posted 12 March 2017 - 11:29 AM
#2
Posted 12 March 2017 - 11:49 AM
I wonder how Kylo knew Rey was brandishing Luke's lightsaber. If his instinct was that good, how come he couldn't find it himself. And I wonder if any of the workers in Cloud City kept Luke's hand??
#3
Posted 12 March 2017 - 01:27 PM
If Luke hadn't taken it, it would have just ended up as an Ewok drum.
#4
Posted 12 March 2017 - 01:46 PM
Back in 1997 Star Wars Galaxy magazine had an issue devoted to Vader. In it there was a short story titled The Emperor's Trophy that described Vader recovering Luke’s lightsaber along with the severed hand and taking them to the Emperor. It was excellently written from Vader's point-of-view. He described feeling like he was surrendering his own hand to the Emepror when handing him Luke’s and had to resist the urge to flex his right hand when the Emperor was beaming at his new trophy that he planned to add to his collection. It would make a good tale that would explain how it came to Maz. The Emperor kept it as a trophy and when the Empire fell there were looters and scavengers who would break into and steal stuff from various collections Palpatine had throughout the galaxy. Somehow over time through Maz's black market dealings it ended up with her.
#5
Posted 12 March 2017 - 03:25 PM
Ben Solo's Ewok adventure.
#6
Posted 13 March 2017 - 08:39 PM
Luke picked it up, kept it for 13 years, then decided to gift wrap it and give it to young Ben as a morbid birthday present
#7
Posted 14 March 2017 - 06:35 AM
^^^ That's the backstory I choose to believe in my head canon.
#8
Posted 14 March 2017 - 04:18 PM
Luke clearly kept it under covers for a lot of that time.
#9
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 AM
It was procured from the space eBay...