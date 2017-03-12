Vader's burnt up helmet

Maybe I'm late to the party, but I just got to thinking about the backstory of how Kylo got Vader's helmet (cuz they must have written one). I mean, I guess Luke kept it after RotJ and then somehow young Ben was made aware of it (and the whole history of his grandfather) and then he swiped it as a trophy when he defected.



I kind of quickly and loosely auto-filled that the first times I watched the movie, but as I think about it now it's sort of interesting to me that Luke would keep it. I guess as a reminder of how easy it can be to fall to the dark side(?)



Just one of those things that you don't necessarily think much about at first, but when you do, it starts to give some texture to the film.

