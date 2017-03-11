I'd been meaning to ask this for a while, but kept forgetting. When Rey is grinding Kylo's saber into the ground (which, btw, I didn't think would snuff a light saber since Qui-Gon could put his through blastdoors), right at the end she chops her saber down and there are sparks. It's not perfectly clear what happened there, but are we meant to believe she destroyed it and therefore he will have a new one in TLJ?
Nightly.Net
Was Kylo's saber destroyed?
Started by Filthy Jawa , March 11 2017 11:48 AM
#1
Posted 11 March 2017 - 11:48 AM
#2
Posted 11 March 2017 - 12:01 PM
Unclear, but footage of Princes Harry and William visiting the set of TLJ showed them playing with prop lightsabers and Kylo's same saber was there.
#3
Posted 11 March 2017 - 12:35 PM
I think it is, but the hits that landed where were so heavily edited to the point that I honestly have no idea. If kylo returns with a new lightsaber, prosthetic leg, arm, and missing scalp I would have to be like "sure I guess so".