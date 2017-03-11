Was Kylo's saber destroyed?

I'd been meaning to ask this for a while, but kept forgetting. When Rey is grinding Kylo's saber into the ground (which, btw, I didn't think would snuff a light saber since Qui-Gon could put his through blastdoors), right at the end she chops her saber down and there are sparks. It's not perfectly clear what happened there, but are we meant to believe she destroyed it and therefore he will have a new one in TLJ?

