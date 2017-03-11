Horizon: Zero Dawn

This game is pretty amazing. I liked the looks of it at first due to the large mechanical dinosaur looking beasts in a post-apocalyptic setting, but it is so much more than that. The story is intriguing, the characters believable and well acted, and the environments are epically beautiful. I've barely even cracked into it and can hardly put it down. I've already experienced so much wonder, yet feel there's much more to behold. I can't wait to see what danger and wonders await around every corner. The combat is fluid and exciting. Like many games, you have an option between stealth and heavy combat styles. I never mind when I accidentally break stealth during a mission, though, or when hunting, since either method of dispatching foes is equally satisfying. 10/10