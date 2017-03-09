Jump to content

Photo

"The Golden Globe": Book 1 in the Junior Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , March 09 2017 06:11 AM
chapter discussion thread

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 09 March 2017 - 06:11 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 1:
 
Han and Leia Organa Solo say good-bye to their youngest son, Anakin, as he prepares to take a shuttle to Yavin IV where he will join other students at his uncle’s Jedi academy.  Leia could not bear to have all of her children gone at once, so, only after Jacen and Jaina returned from their time at the school, would she allow Anakin to go.
 
There is always danger in studying the Force.  Leia cannot help but worry about the power her son will harness.  She hopes he finds a friend to help him through the challenging times.
 
Anakin knows his mother is worried, but he is not.  He’s read all about Yavin IV and the culture that lived there long before Uncle Luke began training Jedi there.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The time is 22 years ABY.  Anakin Solo is 11 years old.  His siblings, Jacen and Jaina, are no older than 13. 
  • The chapter mentions that Jacen and Jaina have already been to the Jedi academy, but that has not yet been covered in any books taking place prior to this one.  Did they also go when they were 11 and returned?    If so, is Luke still only training Jedi for a few months at a time before letting them loose? 


#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 10 March 2017 - 06:02 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 2:
 
On the moon of Yavin, Anakin is welcomed by his uncle, Luke Skywalker, and the droid R2-D2.  Luke takes Anakin on a tour of the facility, explaining its past as a temple for the Massassi before it lay dormant for thousands of years, being discovered by the Rebel Alliance and now used as the new Jedi academy. 
 
The outside has not been altered, but the inside has been converted into rooms for the students.  There is no glass on the windows, so heavy drapes protect them from the storms that sometimes erupt here.  The Temple really is the only safe place to be during the violent winds.  The rest of the time, the moon is warm.
 
He introduces her to Tionne, a Jedi Knight and one of the instructors at the academy, before taking him to meet his fellow classmates. What his parents, and the other adults, don’t understand, is that Anakin likes to be left alone.  His closest friends are his siblings and C-3PO.  By the end of the first night, he’s met so many people, he just needs some quiet time.
 
He gets annoyed when R2 won’t stop following him, so is glad when a staircase keeps the droid from going any further.  Inside the Grand Audience Chamber, though, he finds a young girl with blond hair, bare feet and wearing an orange jumpsuit like the rest of the students.
 
Anakin is annoyed that someone else is already here to interrupt his thoughts.  But he asks her why she’s not wearing shoes.  The girl explains that her name is Tahiri and she’s nine-years old.  She was orphaned at the age of four and was discovered by the Sand People who took her in.  When Luke and Tionne visited Tatooine and found Tahiri living among the Tuskens, they determined she had the ability to use the Force.  They brought her here to learn how to control her abilities.  She doesn’t wear shoes because she was forced to wear them on Tatooine where the sand gets between one’s toes.  She made Tionne promise she wouldn’t be required to wear any here.
 
She rattles on to Anakin about life on Tatooine and riding banthas.  He tells her she talks an awful lot.  She admits she does but she had no friends her age on Tatooine.  Tahiri thinks she’s lonely for a friend.  Anakin agrees and thinks it might be nice to have one here.
 -----------------------------------------------------------------
  • This is the first appearance of Tahiri.
  • About her story.  Tahiri was orphaned at age 4, taken in by the Tusken Raiders and lived with them for, we assume, the last 5 years, since she’s currently nine.  First of all, I’ve never gotten the impression that the Tusken Raiders were all that compassionate when it came to humans, even children.  For them to take a young human child among them to live is somewhat remarkable.  Secondly, Tahiri must have had well-honed skills in Basic before coming to live with them because she’s speaks it very well for someone who has lived among the guttural Tuskens for most of her still-very-short life. 
  • I am assuming that R2 simply chooses not to use his repulsors these days or he could have followed Anakin up the stairs easily.


#3
Poe Dameron
Posted 11 March 2017 - 01:27 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,298 posts
This is the first appearance of Tahiri.

 

And thus begins our introduction to our favorite human who would, in turn, become a Tusken Raider, Jedi Knight, Yuzzhan Vong, Anakin Solo's unmarried widow, Sith, bounty hunter, and Imperial Hand.

 

In seriousness, as much crap as Anderson deserves, the love interests for the Solo kids he introduced turned out well enough.  Well, maybe except Zekk.  Zekk was always stupid.  Anderson can't exactly take credit for it, but Tahiri turned out to be a pretty good and unexpectedly important addition to the EU.


#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 11 March 2017 - 04:48 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts

And, her introduction in a  children's book is so innocuous.

 

chapter 3:
 
Tionne finds Tahiri and Anakin together.  She had worried Tahiri might have trouble making friends since her non-stop chatter might be off-putting.  Tionne tells both of them it’s time for bed, something Tahiri isn’t ready to do.  On Tatooine, they do what they need to do when they need it.  Tionne reminds her that there are rules here on Yavin IV and she must follow them.
 
Anakin enters his room and Tahiri is surprised to see what her own room has.  A sleeping pallet with blankets, her own refresher station and a closet with orange jumpsuits.  The suits are more comfortable than the robes she wore on Tatooine and the first time she showered, it felt wonderful.
 
She ignores the shoes that have been left for her.
 
The bed is more comfortable than sleeping on the sand and she realizes that she is probably tired after all.  Tahiri’s sleep includes the same dream she’s had regularly for as long as she can remember.  She is on a silver raft along a green river and is paddling until she’s knocked overboard.
 
The dream usually ends here, but not this time.  Tonight, it continues and she sees another raft.  This one contains Anakin Solo who tries to reach her with one of his paddles.  She struggles to grab onto it and wakes up.
 
The dream had never gone that long before.  The green river may be the one that streams by the academy.  Tahiri decides she needs to get to know Anakin better.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I’m really rather surprised it was as easy to get Tahiri’s cooperation than it should have been, considering the several years she’s lived outside of human civilization.


#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 12 March 2017 - 04:59 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 4:
 
The next morning, Tahiri sits with Anakin at breakfast and pressures him into talking to her about his life, despite his assurances that he's not a morning person. 
 
He tells her that his parents are famous heroes of the Rebellion and that his mother is now Chief of State.  His uncle is Luke Skywalker.  In all, the whole family is just too much to live up to.  Tahiri tells him he doesn’t have to live up to them.  He’s his own person, not his parents.
 
She would love to have a family. Her parents were moisture farmers.  She remembers the machines they used to pull water from the air, but doesn’t really remember them.  The Sand People told her they were killed when she was four.  She feels lucky they found her in the desert and that Luke and Tionne found her later.
 
Anakin agrees she’s is fortunate and mentions that he has a brother and a sister.  Jacen and Jaina are twins, thirteen years old.  They just left the academy right before he came.  Jacen likes living creatures while Jaina is more like Anakin, pulling mechanical devices apart and putting them back together.  They are his closest friends.
 
Tahiri assures him she is now his friend, too.  She describes the dream she usually has and adds how it changed last night to include him. Anakin doesn’t find that unusual because she’d just met him before she went to sleep.
 
She argues that she had that dream for a reason.  After all, there’s no explanation as to why she would ever dream about a river while living on Tatooine.  She’d never seen one before.  Anakin thinks she might have when she was very young and just remembered it in her dream.  Maybe she’d been here on Yavin IV.
 
Luke approaches and asks if Anakin’s made a friend.  Tahiri storms off and Anakin wants to apologize for upsetting her.  Even though she talks too much, she is still his new friend.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • So it appears that Leia is indeed still Chief of State of the New Republic, despite all that stuff in Spectre of the Past/Vision of the Future.  How long has she been in office?  She took over for Mon Mothma after the events of the JA trilogy which took place about 11 years ABY.  This book takes place 22 ABY which means Leia’s been in office for 11 years!  The Supreme Chancellor of the Old Republic had four-year terms but we’ve never been told how long the Chief of State/President of the New Republic holds a term.  If it’s still four years, the New Republic obviously doesn’t believe in term limits.
  • And if Jacen and Jaina just left the Academy before Anakin got here, then we may have a timeline conflict depending on how we choose to handle these books.


#6
Jedi Cool
Posted 13 March 2017 - 04:50 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 5:
 
Luke Skywalker greets his twenty new young students that morning.  He explains to them the commitment that a Jedi must have.  While speaking, his eyes fall on his young nephew, knowing the power behind the boy and how evil people try to corrupt those strong in the Force.  He will have to keep an eye on Anakin.
 
Tahiri will have a choice to make, too.  She’d been bored on Tatooine the way Luke had been, as well.  But he’d promised the Sand People that he would return her to Tatooine after her training if she wished to come back.  He hopes she will choose to stay with the Jedi.
 
Luke explains to the students the importance of making right decisions.  The Force can be a powerful tool, but it can also be a weapon. He relates how his father had been a good man who’d used the Force properly until he’d been corrupted to the Dark Side of the Force. That good man became the evil Darth Vader. 
 
Since this is the youngest class of students to ever come to the academy, there are special rules to follow.  Yavin IV is peaceful, but it can be dangerous.  They cannot leave the area without permission and they will need to learn to get along with others who are different.  If they do not obey the rules, they’ll be sent home.
 
After they’re dismissed, Tahiri wants to talk about the concept of destiny, but Anakin is fixated on the Dark Side of the Force.  He knows he was named after Anakin Skywalker who did still have enough good left that Uncle Luke was able to redeem him.  Still, that’s a frightening legacy for Anakin to inherit.
 
Tahiri, on the other hand, thinks she was destined to meet Anakin and thinks they should try rafting on the river like in her dream.  Anakin refuses to do anything against the rules that could disappoint his family and get him sent home. 
 
That night, however, Anakin has the same dream.  He tries to hold the paddle out to Tahiri but she is being swept away. 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 

#7
Jedi Cool
Posted 14 March 2017 - 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 6:
 
Tahiri tells Anakin he looks terrible at breakfast.  She says he doesn’t have to worry about rafting the river because she didn’t have the dream last night.  It’s as if telling him broke the pattern.
 
Anakin tells her she didn’t have the dream because he did.  He tried to save her and she drowned.  He has to go down there and find out what the dream is about.  Tahiri suggests he ask his uncle about it.  Anakin gets a sense from the Force that telling Luke would be a bad idea.  He fears this urging is coming from the Dark Side.
 
They’ll have to find a way to pull this off without being expelled from the academy.  Tahiri offers to let him come live with her on Tatooine if they do. Anakin is concerned that the dream might come true if she comes with him.  She points out that the dream involved both of them and she has to be there.
 
The next morning, Anakin tells her that a voice told him before he went to sleep that night that the raft would be at the edge of the river. Tahiri is concerned that listening to strange voices could lead them to the Dark Side of the Force.
 
Anakin doesn’t understand how he knows, but he somehow knows the voice isn’t evil.  Tionne interrupts and asks if there’s a problem. They explain they cannot seem to use the Force to lift a metal rock they’re supposed to be levitating.
 
The two of them work together, concentrating, before Tahiri convinces the rock to be lighter.  They make a good team.  She tells him that she will come with him to the river, but he must know she cannot swim.  He says he’s already thought of that, too, and hopes he can save her.
-------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#8
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:38 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,757 posts
chapter 7:
 
Anakin and Tahiri sneak out of their rooms to plan how they are going to get out of the academy.  Pretending to be sick won’t work.  No one will believe they are both sick at the same time and, since Anakin has rarely been sick in his life, he doesn’t want to risk being sent home to his parents.
 
Sneaking out at night won’t work for Tahiri because she reminds him it was daylight in their dreams.  Anakin refuses to focus on this romantic notion of destiny she seems to have.  He admits they are supposed to go to the river and that they are supposed to be together, but not everything has to happen the same way.  He knows this because of the voice.  It’s real and he thinks it’s the voice of a Jedi Master.
 
Still, he thinks that going in daylight is a better choice so they’ll at least be able to see where they’re going.  They will sneak out during the two-hour period they have free in the afternoon, using the exit door at the hangar bay at the bottom of the temple.
 
That night, Anakin has the dream again and nearly cries when he sees R2 in the raft with him.  He can’t do anything with a nosy droid along, but, if R2 is supposed to be with them, he will have to take him.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Why did Anakin and Tahiri sneak out of their rooms at night to plan when they had a two-hour free period during the day to plot and scheme?

 
 

#9
Good God a Bear
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 AM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,256 posts

Every time I see the title of this thread on the main page I read it as 'The Golden Girls'


