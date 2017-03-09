"The Golden Globe": Book 1 in the Junior Jedi Knights series

chapter 2:

On the moon of Yavin, Anakin is welcomed by his uncle, Luke Skywalker, and the droid R2-D2. Luke takes Anakin on a tour of the facility, explaining its past as a temple for the Massassi before it lay dormant for thousands of years, being discovered by the Rebel Alliance and now used as the new Jedi academy.

The outside has not been altered, but the inside has been converted into rooms for the students. There is no glass on the windows, so heavy drapes protect them from the storms that sometimes erupt here. The Temple really is the only safe place to be during the violent winds. The rest of the time, the moon is warm.

He introduces her to Tionne, a Jedi Knight and one of the instructors at the academy, before taking him to meet his fellow classmates. What his parents, and the other adults, don’t understand, is that Anakin likes to be left alone. His closest friends are his siblings and C-3PO. By the end of the first night, he’s met so many people, he just needs some quiet time.

He gets annoyed when R2 won’t stop following him, so is glad when a staircase keeps the droid from going any further. Inside the Grand Audience Chamber, though, he finds a young girl with blond hair, bare feet and wearing an orange jumpsuit like the rest of the students.

Anakin is annoyed that someone else is already here to interrupt his thoughts. But he asks her why she’s not wearing shoes. The girl explains that her name is Tahiri and she’s nine-years old. She was orphaned at the age of four and was discovered by the Sand People who took her in. When Luke and Tionne visited Tatooine and found Tahiri living among the Tuskens, they determined she had the ability to use the Force. They brought her here to learn how to control her abilities. She doesn’t wear shoes because she was forced to wear them on Tatooine where the sand gets between one’s toes. She made Tionne promise she wouldn’t be required to wear any here.

She rattles on to Anakin about life on Tatooine and riding banthas. He tells her she talks an awful lot. She admits she does but she had no friends her age on Tatooine. Tahiri thinks she’s lonely for a friend. Anakin agrees and thinks it might be nice to have one here.

This is the first appearance of Tahiri.

About her story. Tahiri was orphaned at age 4, taken in by the Tusken Raiders and lived with them for, we assume, the last 5 years, since she’s currently nine. First of all, I’ve never gotten the impression that the Tusken Raiders were all that compassionate when it came to humans, even children. For them to take a young human child among them to live is somewhat remarkable. Secondly, Tahiri must have had well-honed skills in Basic before coming to live with them because she’s speaks it very well for someone who has lived among the guttural Tuskens for most of her still-very-short life.