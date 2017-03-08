Undercover Kylo Ren

Seriously? You don't get to talk down to me until you master basic punctuation.

If Star Wars were real, killing kids is worse. Obviously. Don't be ridiculous.

But a jackass tool character that most people hated killing millions of nameless kids offscreen is utterly meaningless. It's only dramatic because they tell us it is, but we don't feel it. Padme has to cry for us.

Han Solo was an icon 35 years and they sold us the new face of villainy by having him off Han.

By your logic Tarkin is the worst villain ever cause he killed a planet full of people. Sure, he's a fun villain, but did anyone cry over Alderaan like they did Han?

In-universe crimes are meaningless in narrative. They are set dressing to tell a story. The impact on the psyche of the audience is where you find drama. You go for what hurts.

That's story-telling. Star Wars isn't real. It's designed to tell us a story, and our perspective is what is being written to.

This isn't me talking from on high, this is high school creative writing 101.

There may be a twist in TLJ or IX that's OMG WHOA-- but Kylo is not undercover and Luke is not bad. If anyone thinks either of those things is possible they don't understand Star Wars at all.

Edited by Driver, 09 March 2017 - 01:54 AM.