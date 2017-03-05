Best Launch Titles of All-Time

Little bit of a spill-over from the Breath of the Wild thread, I was wondering if that games acclaim was just a passing moment, or if it'll go down as one of the top launch titles ever released. So I started thinking about it and came up with a list of my own. As per my usual taste, it tends to be Nintendo-centric, but I think it defensible.

10. F-Zero (SNES)

9. Legend of Zelda: Twlight Princess (Wii)

8. Soulcaliber (Dreamcast)

7. Super Mario World (SNES)

6. Geometry Wars (Xbox 360/XBLA)

5. Halo (Xbox)

4. Mario 64 (N64)

3. Wii Sports (Wii)

2. Tetris (Game Boy)

1. Super Mario Bros. (NES, American release)

Honorary Mention: Pong (Pong systems of the 70s, because Pong didn't need no other games!)

Just to note, the Top 7 were reserved for games that served as showcases for their console (or service in the case of Geometry Wars). Each could be considered the backbone of their consoles' success. Basically, I'm saying it because I want to explain why Wii Sports is so high despite it not belonging anywhere on the list from a pure gameplay standpoint. It's impossible to measure, but it's got a solid claim for being the single biggest system seller ever.