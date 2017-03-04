Jump to content

LoZ: Breath of the Wild

Started by Dark Wader , March 04 2017 05:55 PM

Dark Wader
Posted 04 March 2017 - 05:55 PM

Anyone else played any of this yet? I thought this could be the first real Zelda to go up against Ocarina of Time and that has definitely held true. Nintendo has knocked this out of the park. I feel like I've spent years waiting for Nintendo to do their own true open world game for Zelda and now it's here almost pinching myself to wake up because it's that good. 

 

I couldn't afford a Switch on Day One so thought I would give the Wii U its last hoorah with Breath of the Wild (and the whole reason I bought a Wii U in the first place was for a new Zelda anyway). After watching some comparison videos the two versions are almost identical except for a slight graphics improvement on the Switch (that you would barely even notice if you're a peasant game as myself)


Poe Dameron
Posted 05 March 2017 - 06:48 AM

Can't say I've played it yet, but the reviews are in the universal acclaim territory.  Metacritic currently places it as the 4th best reviewed game of all time.

 

If the preorders for Switch hadn't sold out, I might have snatched it up along with Fast RMX (Switch looks like it'll have solid independent backing, which could be interesting).  But now I'm comfortable having to wait a little bit in case any launch kinks pop up.  Nintendo's usually pretty good about quality launch hardware, but any launch product is suspect these days (one of the reasons I've stepped away), and the Switch seems rather complex from both a basic hardware and software view, and the logistics of the physical hardware.

 

I've gone without a console for the past 5 years, so it's not like I'm desperate for a new one.


Dark Wader
Posted 05 March 2017 - 04:23 PM

If you happen to have a Wii U, it's worth getting on there. There isn't really any differences in quality, except for the soundtrack apparently. 


Poe Dameron
Posted 05 March 2017 - 04:46 PM

I wonder why the soundtrack would be appreciably different in this day and age.  Thought sound was something that any system could do at a high level for the last 10 years.

 

Anyway, I don't have a Wii U.


Jacen123
Posted 05 March 2017 - 05:25 PM

I really want to play the game, but want to wait to get it for the Switch and those sold out really quickly in my area.  It is just as well, though, because I have a lot of games backlogged that I should get through first.


Dark Wader
Posted 05 March 2017 - 05:57 PM

I wonder why the soundtrack would be appreciably different in this day and age.  Thought sound was something that any system could do at a high level for the last 10 years.

 

 

Was wondering that myself too actually. I've read it's just additional sound affects in the background, more bird noises etc to increase the immersion. So sounds nice but nothing worth even being annoyed at not having. 


Cashmere
Posted 05 March 2017 - 09:22 PM

My husband has been playing the WiiU version for a few hours now. Looks pretty neat and he's loving it. I'm not much of a gamer, so that's the closest I'll get to playing.

Link
Posted 05 March 2017 - 10:17 PM

I own the game but haven't picked up my Switch yet, so...   eventually.   


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 AM

I missed out on the switch twice by a combined total of about 10 minutes.

 

Found a Target with stock left at 5pm on Friday (amazingly), took me 25 minutes to get there and was told I just missed the last one. Went to Toys'R'Us Sunday morning, they had 20 units and I was just outside that range. I only got there 10 minutes before open, which was as long as I was willing to wait, so I knew that was a possibility.

 

I wasn't even going to get the Switch at launch, but the reviews for Zelda were so great I was ready to spend $400 for, essentially, just the game.


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 AM

That happened to me a few times with the Wii, but not at launch, just over the next few months.  It always sucks when you just barely miss it.  Unless I am somehow able to get one this week, which would be shocking because I have read that the stores here either have no clue when they'll be getting more in or have been told it will be weeks, it won't really matter much to me to get one until the middle of summer.  I've got spring break coming up next week, but won't really have time afterwards to sink in lots of time to the game until the middle of summer.


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 10:50 AM

I never even ended up with a Wii because it was so hard to get in the early going (also because it would have been a parental purchase at that time). I don't imagine that will happen with the Switch, but you never know. I wish they had more games out currently or in the near future that I was even somewhat looking forward to. The list right now is pretty much just

 

Zelda

Mario Kart 

Mario Odyssey (not until Holiday '17!)

 

That's a pretty big investment for just a few games that I'm interested in.


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 AM

I was finally able to track down a Wii because I had found a website with a backdoor into Target's system that somebody had made that tracked whether they were in stock.  Even with that, it ended up being luck that I got the console when I did because my afternoon class just happened to be cancelled that day.  Even with that, I still had to take a train to the Target, which wasn't in the greatest area.  I had them double bag the Wii so that you couldn't see what was in it.

 

Mario Kart isn't that big to me since I have it for the Wii U, but Mario Odyssey should be great.  I've really enjoyed even the lesser-reviewed Mario games over the past many years, so I can't imagine not enjoying it.  Of the non-Nintendo games that I currently see on the slate, I'm also looking forward to Yooka-Laylee, which is a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie, which I also loved when I was a kid, but that isn't really a reason to get the system since it is not exclusive.  I'm not really worried about there not being games for it, though.  I haven't regretted any of my Nintendo purchases, even the more panned ones in the Gamecube and Wii U.


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 AM

I'll have to look into Yooka-Laylee. Banjo Kazooie might be my favorite game of all time. It's certainly up there.


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 12:08 PM

Wow that's a spiritual successor to Banjo in every conceivable way. I'm in! 

 

I need a new Smash Bros. too.


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

That's a pretty big investment for just a few games that I'm interested in.

 

I'd suggest taking a look at some of the independent studio games and you might find a few things to fill the gaps.  Nintendo seems to be courting these guys pretty hard in order to bolster the software lineup since the big money bag 3rd party developers are probably going to stick with Sony, Xbox, and high end computers for the big projects.

 

It might well be a good all-around strategy.  The Switch strikes me as a rather ideal place for indie developers to thrive.  Its controllers give it an edge over tablets and playing a retro game or whatever on your 65" 4K behemoth just kinda feels like a waste.  Let's be honest, if you're playing a Nintendo system, you're sitting around for Nintendo to drop those 3-5 games you'll want in any given year.  You probably wouldn't bother getting those big 3rd party games on Switch even if they were available (as I mentioned on another thread, 3rd parties hardly ever sell well on Nintendo systems), but the price might be right to drop $20 on an F-Zero clone like Fast RMX that is getting some buzz, Snipperclips if you want to play with someone for a little puzzle fun for $20, or take a shot at Shovel Knight for $25 if you've never played it before and want to try it for the road.

 

I think it's a rather savvy way to gloss over the fact that Nintendo is usually solely responsible for providing the AAA software for their consoles.  A steady diet of several quality cheap games each month that people can buy on a whim or based on word-of-mouth would go a long way towards making the user base feel more attached to their purchase.


Dark Wader
Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM

Honestly, Zelda is so good that you probably won't ever want to play another game, just stay in Hyrule. So good investment. 

 

Jokes aside though - for those of you who DO own a Wii U, don't wait for Switch, just get the Wii U version for now. There isn't any quality loss - lets not forget that while the game was designed with Switch in mind, it was still built for the Wii U. I'd suggest holding out a couple of months for some more games to come out on Switch just to see if its worth the investment.


