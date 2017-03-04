LoZ: Breath of the Wild

That's a pretty big investment for just a few games that I'm interested in.

I'd suggest taking a look at some of the independent studio games and you might find a few things to fill the gaps. Nintendo seems to be courting these guys pretty hard in order to bolster the software lineup since the big money bag 3rd party developers are probably going to stick with Sony, Xbox, and high end computers for the big projects.

It might well be a good all-around strategy. The Switch strikes me as a rather ideal place for indie developers to thrive. Its controllers give it an edge over tablets and playing a retro game or whatever on your 65" 4K behemoth just kinda feels like a waste. Let's be honest, if you're playing a Nintendo system, you're sitting around for Nintendo to drop those 3-5 games you'll want in any given year. You probably wouldn't bother getting those big 3rd party games on Switch even if they were available (as I mentioned on another thread, 3rd parties hardly ever sell well on Nintendo systems), but the price might be right to drop $20 on an F-Zero clone like Fast RMX that is getting some buzz, Snipperclips if you want to play with someone for a little puzzle fun for $20, or take a shot at Shovel Knight for $25 if you've never played it before and want to try it for the road.

I think it's a rather savvy way to gloss over the fact that Nintendo is usually solely responsible for providing the AAA software for their consoles. A steady diet of several quality cheap games each month that people can buy on a whim or based on word-of-mouth would go a long way towards making the user base feel more attached to their purchase.