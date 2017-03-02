The insanity has reached my state. I thought I had a few more years.

http://www.idahostat...e135681468.html

The kicker of the whole thing is that it is not illegal to carry a gun on campus. I heard that verified on a radio interview with a school administrator this morning. He wouldn't have even needed a permit if it were a real gun in that case.

One of my earliest memories is going to a gun show with my dad there. The gun show was in the center of campus and there were people carrying guns everywhere. My dad gave me a tour of the campus and showed me his dorm and all his old haunts. He showed me the spot on the sidewalk in front of his dorm where they glued a half-dollar down and then waited up on the third floor to hoot and holler at the girls who bent down to pick it up*. The whole time my dad was carrying 2 guns and I had 1 on my shoulder. I don't remember a single person giving us a funny look. There were lots of college kids around and a few asked to check out the guns, but nobody seemed the least bit upset. What a difference 3 decades makes.

I get that we want people to say something if they see a situation that looks suspicious, but seeing a gun is not cause to dial 911.

* I of course asked him later on when he told that story (he is always telling the same stories) why they went all the way up there where they had no angle on the goods. He explained that getting a good view wasn't part of the game... weird game.