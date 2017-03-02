Jump to content

The Insanity

Started by Marc DuQuesne , Yesterday, 06:20 PM

Marc DuQuesne
Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM

Marc DuQuesne

The insanity has reached my state. I thought I had a few more years.

 

http://www.idahostat...e135681468.html

 

The kicker of the whole thing is that it is not illegal to carry a gun on campus. I heard that verified on a radio interview with a school administrator this morning. He wouldn't have even needed a permit if it were a real gun in that case.

 

One of my earliest memories is going to a gun show with my dad there. The gun show was in the center of campus and there were people carrying guns everywhere. My dad gave me a tour of the campus and showed me his dorm and all his old haunts. He showed me the spot on the sidewalk in front of his dorm where they glued a half-dollar down and then waited up on the third floor to hoot and holler at the girls who bent down to pick it up*. The whole time my dad was carrying 2 guns and I had 1 on my shoulder. I don't remember a single person giving us a funny look. There were lots of college kids around and a few asked to check out the guns, but nobody seemed the least bit upset. What a difference 3 decades makes.

 

I get that we want people to say something if they see a situation that looks suspicious, but seeing a gun is not cause to dial 911.

 

* I of course asked him later on when he told that story (he is always telling the same stories) why they went all the way up there where they had no angle on the goods. He explained that getting a good view wasn't part of the game... weird game.


Odine
Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Odine

At risk of getting flamed mercilessly, Im gonna say this anyway on behalf of the rest of the world. America's relationship to guns is retarded. I know you'll say "freedom" rah rah rah rabble rabble, and we don't get it. But we do. Its retarded. 

 

Flame away. 


captainbleh
Posted Today, 02:07 AM

captainbleh

I hope that some of the girls kicked your dad in the nuts


Odine
Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Odine

I hope so too, being that he fathered four children to four different women. He deserved a kick in the nuts.

Marc DuQuesne
Posted Today, 08:21 AM

Marc DuQuesne

At risk of getting flamed mercilessly, Im gonna say this anyway on behalf of the rest of the world. America's relationship to guns is retarded. I know you'll say "freedom" rah rah rah rabble rabble, and we don't get it. But we do. Its retarded. 
 
Flame away. 


Lots of people would say " this why we want to pull out of NATO and leave you to fend off the Russians yourselves". I will just say, some things are hard to understand from the outside. I don't understand screwing your friends in the bum, but there is a whole culture built around it (which people aren't allowed to mock, unlike gun nuts). Some people built cars with their dads, I built guns with mine.

Odine
Posted Today, 12:48 PM

Odine

Thats fine, Im not mocking the fact you can (and did) own or build guns with your dad. You can do that in the UK to, if you live in the country. Farmers shoot things all the time here (mostly animals, mind you, not people as much) and over here you cant use a 50 cal or a Bren Gun to hunt foxes. If you catch my drift. 

 

Firearms can be a useful tool. But that doesn't equate to the wholesale acceptance of recreational use M4s and combat shotguns. Its just ridiculous.  And the fact most people cant seem to talk about it without getting hot under the collar is even more ridiculous. That was what I was more poking fun at in my initial post. Im not trying to **** on the times you spent with your dad assembling hunting rifles. 


