Wait, Woody Harrelson's in this thing?
Posted 24 February 2017 - 09:52 AM
If Woody isn't Han's father-figure/role-model who teaches him the ways of women and the importance of shooting first, I want my money back. Now.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:30 AM
I think he's
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:53 AM
http://www.starwars....rs-story-begins
They pretty much confirmed that when he was cast.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:57 AM
I'm pretty forgiving of certain things if the movie gives me 2 hours of entertainment. However I do kinda hope we don't see much of Han's "good side" in this movie. I hope that when he comes back to save Luke at the end of Star Wars it's not like "well yeah, he always does the right thing eventually". I don't want him to be a bad guy in the movie, not saying that, I just hope he has some very rough edges that don't quite get rubbed out.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:16 PM
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:20 PM
Like I said, if it's an entertaining 2 hours I'll be happy no matter what. Something like that would be fine.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:34 PM
Shrike was definitely not a mentor to Han. That would be an odd character to pull in.
I just hope he wears that hoodie the entire movie.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:35 PM
Always the last to know. Okay dizz, you can keep my money.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:06 PM
I just hope Han Solo doesn't get Munsoned on a desert planet because of him.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:44 PM
Han is a good guy. He saved Chewbacca from slavery, and they became lifelong friends.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:52 PM
Only Han's life-long.
Posted 24 February 2017 - 02:04 PM
Right
Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM
Probably gonna the first SW movie without any lightsaber action or talk of the force.
Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM
It will be the first SW movie I will sit out. I have zero interest in this turd.
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM
