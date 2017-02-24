Jump to content

Wait, Woody Harrelson's in this thing?

Started by Filthy Jawa , February 24 2017 09:52 AM

Filthy Jawa
Posted 24 February 2017 - 09:52 AM

Filthy Jawa

http://www.starwars....rs-story-begins

If Woody isn't Han's father-figure/role-model who teaches him the ways of women and the importance of shooting first, I want my money back. Now.
pavonis
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:30 AM

pavonis

I think he's 

Spoiler
 


Driver
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:53 AM

Driver

They pretty much confirmed that when he was cast.

The Choc
Posted 24 February 2017 - 11:57 AM

The Choc

I'm pretty forgiving of certain things if the movie gives me 2 hours of entertainment. However I do kinda hope we don't see much of Han's "good side" in this movie. I hope that when he comes back to save Luke at the end of Star Wars it's not like "well yeah, he always does the right thing eventually". I don't want him to be a bad guy in the movie, not saying that, I just hope he has some very rough edges that don't quite get rubbed out.


Driver
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:16 PM

Driver

What if he starts good natured, has a rough time, and chooses to be a little more cold in the end to protect himself.

The Choc
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:20 PM

The Choc

Like I said, if it's an entertaining 2 hours I'll be happy no matter what. Something like that would be fine.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:34 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Shrike was definitely not a mentor to Han. That would be an odd character to pull in. 

 

I just hope he wears that hoodie the entire movie. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted 24 February 2017 - 12:35 PM

Filthy Jawa

Always the last to know. Okay dizz, you can keep my money.
Tex
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:06 PM

Tex

I just hope Han Solo doesn't get Munsoned on a desert planet because of him.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:44 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Han is a good guy.  He saved Chewbacca from slavery, and they became lifelong friends.


pavonis
Posted 24 February 2017 - 01:52 PM

pavonis

Only Han's life-long. 


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 24 February 2017 - 02:04 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Right


RamonAtila
Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

RamonAtila

Probably gonna the first SW movie without any lightsaber action or talk of the force.


OB Tampon Karaoke
Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM

OB Tampon Karaoke

It will be the first SW movie I will sit out.  I have zero interest in this turd.


Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

Filthy Jawa

If anyone from Lucasfilm is scanning this forum, they should seriously put "I have zero interest in this turd" on the poster.
