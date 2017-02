​Nightly.net 2017 Dream Games Series

​2016 New England Patriots vs. 1968 New York Jets @ Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

​Game Time Temperature: 35 degrees

​Weather conditions: Clear, light wind gusting about 5-10 knots

​Patriots win the coin toss and elect to kick off for the first half.

​1st Quarter: Neither the Patriots nor the Jets can get much done on offense in the game's early minutes. New York's first drive fizzles out after a 48-yard field goal attempt by Jim Turner sails wide right, while New England's initial offensive series screeches to a halt after Tom Brady is sacked for a 5-yard loss. The Jets' second drive doesn't go much better as a Joe Namath pass intended for Don Maynard on 3rd and 3 on their own 37-yard line falls just short for an incomplete; New England's second series includes a nice 13-yard run by Danny Amendola up to the Patriots 37 but fails to generate any points. On the Patriots' third drive, however, things start to get interesting as an encroachment penalty on the Jets at the New England 43 gives Brady an automatic first down. Brady is quick to capitalize on the opportunity, lobbing a six-yard pass to Julian Edelman to put the Pats on the New York 46 and set up yet another first down. A 4-yard gain by Martellus Bennett brings New England to the Jets 42, and as the final seconds of the quarter tick down a 23-yard run by Edelman brings the Patriots to the New York 19 for their first red zone chance of the day.

​2nd Quarter: The Pats get on the board first as Malcolm Mitchell catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown. Steven Gostkowski kicks a picture-perfect PAT to give New England a 7-0 lead. Earl Christy takes the subsequent kickoff at the Jets 11 and barrels his way down the sidelines for a 22-yard return. Namath appears to have things well in hand as he marches New York's offense down to the Patriots' 44-yard line, but on 3rd and 9 a pass intended for Pete Lammons is intercepted by Nate Ebner and New England takes over on their own 20. Despite being sacked a second time at the New England 39, Brady is able to get the Pats as far as the Jets 37 before his latest drive stalls and New England has to punt again. New York gets the ball back at their own 12 and the small but highly vocal Jets fan contingent in attendance begins to voice hope for a turnaround....a hope sorely disappointed when Namath throws another incomplete on 3rd and 9 at the New England 48 with just under 2:30 remaining in the first half. The Patriots call their first timeout with 1:43 to go, then push their way up to the Jets 20. Edelman is hit for a 2-yard loss at the Jets 22, but no matter: a Gostkowski field goal stretches New England's lead to 10-0 as we head to halftime.

​3rd Quarter: The Patriots open the second half with a 21-yard kickoff return by Edelman. Starting from their own 32, New England takes advantage of quick strikes by Brady to Dion Lewis and Legarrette Blount to penetrate deep into Jets territory. An 8-yard gain by Lewis from the Jets 14 sets up a 6-yard TD pass to Martellus Bennett to put the Patriots ahead 17-0, and it looks like the game's about to turn into a blowout. But with 7:35 left on the clock, a holding penalty against the New England defense breathes new life into New York's offense, and a sweep left play by Matt Snell from the Pats' 5-yard line cuts New England's lead to 17-7.

​4th Quarter: The Jets stun the Gillette Stadium crowd with a 32-yard field goal two and a half minutes into the quarter to trim the Pats' lead to 17-10. On New York's next offensive drive, they rumble all the way up to the New England 20; after a sack on Namath pushes New York back to the Patriots' 27-yard line, he lobs a pass to George Sauer in the endzone to tie the score at 17-17 with less than seven minutes to go in regulation. Overtime begins to loom as a distinct possibility as New England begins their final offensive drive with just 1:57 left on the clock. Blount gets hit behind the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard loss, but Lewis gets those yards back and then some on a draw play; a 12-yard run by Bennett brings the Pats out to the New York 44, and a 14-yard Brady pass to Bennett moves them up to the 30. The Patriots make it as far as the Jets 26 before losing three yards on a hit to James Develin by the New York defensive line. Bill Belichick uses his final timeout with just three seconds to go in regulation, then sends Gostkowski out for a field goal try. Weeb Ewbank tries to arrange his defense to block the kick, but their efforts backfire as the kick sails through the uprights to give the Patriots the win and send Ewbank back to the locker room muttering all seven of the words on George Carlin's list(plus one or two Carlin forgot).

​FINAL SCORE: Patriots 20, Jets 17

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Tom Brady(2 TDs, 28 completions on 31 pass attempts)