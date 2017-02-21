Hi, folks. I've been away for quite a spell, but now I'm making my return(hopefully for the long run). I was going to reintroduce myself via the Sports forum, but that post got wiped out by a browser glitch so I'll launch my comeback here instead. Anyhow, I'd like to get a metaphorical show of hands: who here reads alternate history lit, and for those that do read it what are your favorite AH books?
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Favorite AH books?
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM
#2
Posted Today, 09:44 AM
I've gone through spells of alternate history reading. Harry Turtledove tends to be pretty good, and I have read a lot of his earlier books (The Worldwar series, Timeline-191 series up to The Victorious Opposition but not the follow-up alternate WWII stuff). I particularly like Turtledove's novels The Guns of the South (time travelers bring AK-47s to the Confederacy) and A World of Difference (where the scenario is what if Mars were inhabitable and had natives). Robert Conroy is not bad, either; I enjoyed his novel 1901, about a German invasion of New England intended to force the US to give up its recent acquisitions from the Spanish-American War, mainly because I was living in the area invaded in the novel at the time. I have a couple of anthologies of AH short stories, but none are memorable enough to note here.