Favorite AH books?

I've gone through spells of alternate history reading. Harry Turtledove tends to be pretty good, and I have read a lot of his earlier books (The Worldwar series, Timeline-191 series up to The Victorious Opposition but not the follow-up alternate WWII stuff). I particularly like Turtledove's novels The Guns of the South (time travelers bring AK-47s to the Confederacy) and A World of Difference (where the scenario is what if Mars were inhabitable and had natives). Robert Conroy is not bad, either; I enjoyed his novel 1901, about a German invasion of New England intended to force the US to give up its recent acquisitions from the Spanish-American War, mainly because I was living in the area invaded in the novel at the time. I have a couple of anthologies of AH short stories, but none are memorable enough to note here.