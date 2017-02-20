Ranking the United States Presidents

Well, while we’re talking about history, here’s some perennial fun. C-SPAN came out with a new list ranking the presidents today. Biggest movers from the last list in 2009 were Andrew Jackson falling 5 slots, Tyler falling 4 slots, and Bush 43, Madison, and Eisenhower all gaining 3 spots (Eisenhower moving all the way into the Top 5).

Naturally, the biggest mess up would be that Obama is all the way up there at #12. The eighth best economic performance ever? Yeah, thanks for the opinion fanboys. Kennedy and Jefferson are way too high as well, but I’ve almost become reconciled to historians overrating them. Grant is, as usual, criminally underrated and Taylor is always unappreciated as the last man with the standing and will to perhaps alter the path to Civil War had he not died.

One of the big issues I find with these sorts of surveys is that you can tell the historians are labeling the presidents based on where they like them to a large degree. For example, I can’t think of a solid reason for putting Buchanan at the bottom of “International Relations”. He had a few botches but certainly nothing disastrous, and he did manage to keep the British out of Central America among other small successes you wouldn’t expect given how hamstrung he was domestically. At worst, he should be middle of the pack, but you can’t give Buchanan credit because we know he was the worst, therefore he’s way at the bottom for no reason.

On the opposite end, they’ve got Clinton ranked all the way up at #17 for “Relations With Congress”. Anyone alive during the 90s should just laugh at this. Laugh at this and point. It wasn’t the most dysfunctional Congressional relationship ever, but… the man was impeached for goodness sake.

My own Top 10 based on effectiveness:

1. Washington

2. Lincoln

3. F. Roosevelt

4. T. Roosevelt

5. Eisenhower

6. Truman

7. Reagan

8. Grant

9. Polk

10. Bush 41

Bottom 5:

39. Tyler

40. Pierce

41. Fillmore

42. Buchanan

43. A Johnson

We just sucked at picking presidents in the mid-19th century. Andrew Johnson's the worst because his racism can be directly linked with 100 years worth of segregation.

I went back and forth on whether to include LBJ in the Top 10. Truly, only FDR can touch him in terms of legislative accomplishments. His handling of Vietnam just had so many negative repercussions that spilled over into the domestic side that I couldn’t put him up there. So, I went with Bush 41 who is all-around unobjectionable and had a really solid foreign policy run.