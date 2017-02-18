1753-1815

The American Revolution and early republic and the French Revolution and all that surrounded it.

So many larger than life characters of shifting circumstances and alliances as values and politics pull them together and apart. Big bold revolutionary issues being tackled. The contrast between America providing the only example I can think of where a violent revolution didn't descend into tyranny or chaos, and the French providing a stark example of what that violence could look like (thank-you Washington). The Seven Years' War -> American Revolution -> The French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars -> the War of 1812 and eventually the Age of Jackson all indirectly, but also related to each other.

Toss in the British of the era and it makes for a wonderfully complex yet oddly basic narrative.