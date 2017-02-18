Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
History
Posted Today, 02:49 PM
I'm constantly fascinated by the cause and effect dynamic of human history, while at the same time baffled by people's general indifference towards it. Every movie you see, every book you read, it's all based on history. For me, it's much more entertaining than fiction.
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
1753-1815
The American Revolution and early republic and the French Revolution and all that surrounded it.
So many larger than life characters of shifting circumstances and alliances as values and politics pull them together and apart. Big bold revolutionary issues being tackled. The contrast between America providing the only example I can think of where a violent revolution didn't descend into tyranny or chaos, and the French providing a stark example of what that violence could look like (thank-you Washington). The Seven Years' War -> American Revolution -> The French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars -> the War of 1812 and eventually the Age of Jackson all indirectly, but also related to each other.
Toss in the British of the era and it makes for a wonderfully complex yet oddly basic narrative.
Posted Today, 03:59 PM
I find American history boring. Sounds to me like they ran away till the Brits left because they had bigger problems. I think one of the best examples of a people learning from history was the English backing away from colonization and focusing on themselves. If they hadn't done so they could've collapsed like the Romans did.
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
World War 2. My grandfather was in the 101st Airborne (F Company, 1st of the 501st) and he was my hero as a child. An honest to god war hero with the DSC, 2 silver stars, 1 bronze star, and 3 of what he called "citations for stupidity" (purple hearts). He committed suicide when I was 8 though, that sucked a lot of the air out of that hero worship. Didn't change my fascination with the war though.
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
but when I look at both the American and French Revolutions I see both being a result of English arrogance.
Not really. The British involvement in the French Revolution is pretty minimal beyond the mountains of debts the French incurred fighting the Seven Years' War, building their navy up to counteract the Brits, and later bankrolling the American Revolution to stick it to the British.
Sounds to me like they ran away till the Brits left because they had bigger problems. I think one of the best examples of a people learning from history was the English backing away from colonization and focusing on themselves. If they hadn't done so they could've collapsed like the Romans did.
Umm... that didn't happen for awhile. The British Empire would only continue to expand through the early 20th century. Losing the American colonies was only a speed bump. Once Napoleon was defeated and the French no longer the threat they once were, Britain spent a century as the world's dominant imperial superpower both in terms of new colonies and dominating trade in many nations they did not directly control.
Even after that dominance ended and WWII ushered in an era of decolonization, it still took a good chunk of the rest of the 20th century to unspool the British Empire.
That's pretty cool.
Problem with WWII for me is how depressing it is. Just rampant insanity leading to great tragedy. I don't enjoy reading about it much as there isn't much redeeming value beyond rallying around the American flag.
Posted Today, 07:52 PM
About 24,000 years ago, when man first chained up other men and forced them to march.