What are the odds we see a foce-ghost Anakin play a role in Kylo's character arc?

It's possible. It's even more possible now without Carrie Fisher. In the dark recesses of that black hole I'd like to call a mind that I have, since TFA I've considered it possible for Luke and Leia to die once per movie, but it was to serve the fundamental purpose to drive Kylo's character towards and then away from the darkside (and to pass the torch to new characters). In TFA he kills Han, pushing him towards the darkside. In ep8 Luke gets killed trying to turn him back, and in ep9 Leia finally succeeds. This arc always made the most sense to me.



Since poor Carries passing, it seems like this arc is highly unlikely, unless they resort to recasting or CG character, which IS possible, but more likely to be written out somehow. So, if the big plan all along with Kylo was to use his family to redeem him, the next logical step is to use grandpa Anakin in episode 9 to help serve that purpose. TFA did establish some kind of vague personal connection between them already. I'm of course referring to the shakespeare-esque "grandpa show me that power again" scene With Vader's burnt helm. It seems like they were going somewhere with that in the future installments, anyways. Force ghosts exist, and Anakin's in particular has been established in a small, ambiguous way in TFA. To me, it seems like that was an idea that they wanted to use, but explored it in an indirect way because they wanted to avoid the prequels like its AIDS.



Has Disney moved passed it's prequel phobia? Is it possible to see force ghost Anakin? If so, who is going to play it? Recasting a force ghost Anakin isn't the worst idea in the world. The upside of not having Hayden in your movie is offset a bit by a having to recast a different actor, but with some hollywood magic and effects, editing an incorporeal character is easier to get a way with. So yes, it's possible to have cake and eat it too.

