What are the odds we see a foce-ghost Anakin play a role in Kylo's character arc?
#1
Posted Yesterday, 02:01 PM
Since poor Carries passing, it seems like this arc is highly unlikely, unless they resort to recasting or CG character, which IS possible, but more likely to be written out somehow. So, if the big plan all along with Kylo was to use his family to redeem him, the next logical step is to use grandpa Anakin in episode 9 to help serve that purpose. TFA did establish some kind of vague personal connection between them already. I'm of course referring to the shakespeare-esque "grandpa show me that power again" scene With Vader's burnt helm. It seems like they were going somewhere with that in the future installments, anyways. Force ghosts exist, and Anakin's in particular has been established in a small, ambiguous way in TFA. To me, it seems like that was an idea that they wanted to use, but explored it in an indirect way because they wanted to avoid the prequels like its AIDS.
Has Disney moved passed it's prequel phobia? Is it possible to see force ghost Anakin? If so, who is going to play it? Recasting a force ghost Anakin isn't the worst idea in the world. The upside of not having Hayden in your movie is offset a bit by a having to recast a different actor, but with some hollywood magic and effects, editing an incorporeal character is easier to get a way with. So yes, it's possible to have cake and eat it too.
#2
Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM
I never thought we'd see Kylo come back to the good side. Personally I think he will kill Luke and Leia and Snoke and accomplish what Vader never did: become the master.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM
I preferred Anakin's ghost coming into the story as an illusion from Snoke to keep Kylo Ren on the dark path.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM
#5
Posted Today, 12:21 AM
Stop. The prequels aren't ideal but they're part of the lore. That's all they need to be.
- Mara Jade Skywalker and Dark Wader +1 this
#6
Posted Today, 01:47 AM
It's strange that we all seem to think there is going to be a resolution in this trilogy. I mean, to think that make sense given that's the format for Star Wars gone by.. But I remember hearing that Disneys intention was to have a Star Wars films continue to come out till we are all old and grey and/or it stops making money. With that in mind, is it entirely safe to assume there will be a happy resolution at the end of IX? Maybe they're playing the long game and will turn the saga into a much longer narrative.. Much like a TV series but with films.
- Dark Wader +1 this
#7
Posted Today, 02:59 AM
#8
Posted Today, 08:36 AM
If we have lightsabers and space travel past lightspeed by the time I am old and grey, color me shocked.
- pavonis +1 this
#9
Posted Today, 08:50 AM
Lucas replacing Shaw with Christensen in Return of the Jedi would make recasting an Anakin force ghost make no sense.
With the usual caveat about "casuals" not caring about stuff like that, of course.
#10
Posted Today, 09:39 AM
But Kylo isn't gonna be the main bad anyway. That's a job for Rey. She's going dark, I can feel it. And it'll be up to An estranged Finn to bring her back at some point.
Rey going "dark" seems exceedingly unlikely. And all good stories need some kind of resolution.
- DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this
#11
Posted Today, 09:50 AM
3840 × 2160 seems like it would be adequate here.
- pavonis +1 this
#12
Posted Today, 01:31 PM
If this happens, it needs to be Hayden. Will piss me off if it is not.