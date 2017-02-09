Jump to content

Photo

What the **** is this Darth Maul ****?

Started by Darth Ender , Yesterday, 02:33 PM

11 replies to this topic

#1
Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 02:33 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 373 posts

Outside of seeing the movies, I am fairly out of the loop with the latest Star Wars news and rumors. Last night I stumbled on the fact that Disney brought Maul back.  I thought he was dead.  

 

I have heard good things about Rebels and Maul was one of the few awesome things of the PT so I am open-minded about this whole thing.  Is his reintegration into the story make sense or does it feel forced?  


#2
Durty D
Posted Yesterday, 02:54 PM

Durty D

    Star Wars nerd

  • Supporters
  • 5,914 posts

He's been alive since TPM, he basically escaped after being cut in half and hid away for 10 years going mad in the process.  The clone wars introduced his two brothers Savage and Feral (true story) who eventually tracked down Maul after a tip off form some darkside cult sisters.  When they found him he had spider legs (another true story) but eventually they got him some super battledroid legs (yet another true story) as they teamed up to have revenge against Kenobi. Maul and his brother then killed a load of Jedi and had a few unresolved encounters with Kenobi.  I think thelast we see of Maul in the clone wars is Palpatine killing his brother and overpowering Maul in a battle, forcing Maul to retreat.

 

Since then Maul has been hunting down sith and jedi artefacts to make himself all powerful and in Rebels has been grooming Ezra - the main Anakin-like character.  The episodes with Maul have been entertaining.


#3
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,765 posts

Disney did not resurrect Maul; George Lucas did so in The Clone Wars before the buyout. I didn't like the decision, either, but it is what it is.


#4
Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM

Darth Wicket

    Wrong!!

  • Members
  • 17,274 posts

I seem to remember in an interview years ago that George Lucas said he wanted Obi-Wan to cut Maul in half to signify that Maul is gone and not coming back. Does anyone else remember Lucas saying something like that? If he did, I guess he changed his mind...wouldn't be the first time. :D

 

I also remember him saying that one of the main things with the prequels was Palpatine having to go through a few apprentices before he finally gets Vader.
 

Found it:

 

http://www.empireonl...1999-interview/

 

 

 

It's not about him... ha, ha, ha. Obviously everyone likes the villain better than they like the heroes, that's sort of a tradition. And obviously I was trying to make a villain who was sufficient to replace Darth Vader, because Vader was such a great villain, I needed something to stop people saying, "ah, what a wimpy villain next to Darth Vader." I wanted something that revealed a little more understanding of what an apprentice is, because this is obviously where this is all going. At one point, when Obi-Wan kills Darth Maul, he just fell in the pit. I looked at it and thought this isn't going to work because, if people like him enough, they're going to want him to come back and they're going to assume somehow he gets out of it. So I had to cut him in half to say that this guy's gone, he's history, he ain't coming back. I'll come up with another apprentice. The whole issue of having apprentices, poor Darth Sidious trying to replenish his apprentice supply, is one of the main plot points.

#5
Driver
Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,986 posts
Wait-- George Lucas had a great thought, then years after went back on it tenfold to make it dumb? NO WAY!

But yeah-- it was a big surprise in TCW that Maul was alive and had a couple of arcs. TCW was cancelled before anything was resolved, so they picked up the thread in Rebels and have implied this season he and Obi-Wan will meet again.

#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,740 posts

I read the thread title in the voice of the Juggernaut from the JUGGERNAUT BITCH videos


#7
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,765 posts

I read, "What the four stars is this Darth Maul four stars?"


#8
Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Darth Wicket

    Wrong!!

  • Members
  • 17,274 posts

That's funny. I read "What the hump is this Darth Maul poop?"  :hmm:


#9
RamonAtila
Posted Today, 12:24 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 556 posts

His name is Maul now. He dropped the Darth. Oh and SW cartoons are not canon. If GL always changes his mind then its a subjective universe


#10
Darth Ender
Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 373 posts

 

I remember that, but how did losing apprentices drive the plot?   Maul was in TPM for a hot minute and a duel and Dooku entered AotC at the beginning of the final act and died not even at the end of the first act of RotS.  Why couldn't Maul/ Dooku be the same person?  Just turn Maul into a former lost padawan of Qui-Gon or some ****.

 

I also remember him saying that one of the main things with the prequels was Palpatine having to go through a few apprentices before he finally gets Vader.
 

Found it:

 

http://www.empireonl...1999-interview/

 

 

 

It's not about him... ha, ha, ha. Obviously everyone likes the villain better than they like the heroes, that's sort of a tradition. And obviously I was trying to make a villain who was sufficient to replace Darth Vader, because Vader was such a great villain, I needed something to stop people saying, "ah, what a wimpy villain next to Darth Vader." I wanted something that revealed a little more understanding of what an apprentice is, because this is obviously where this is all going. At one point, when Obi-Wan kills Darth Maul, he just fell in the pit. I looked at it and thought this isn't going to work because, if people like him enough, they're going to want him to come back and they're going to assume somehow he gets out of it. So I had to cut him in half to say that this guy's gone, he's history, he ain't coming back. I'll come up with another apprentice. The whole issue of having apprentices, poor Darth Sidious trying to replenish his apprentice supply, is one of the main plot points.

 

I remember that, but how did losing apprentices drive the plot?   Maul was in TPM for a hot minute and a duel and Dooku entered AotC at the beginning of the final act and died not even at the end of the first act of RotS.  Why couldn't Maul/ Dooku be the same person?  Just turn Maul into a former lost padawan of Qui-Gon or some ****.


#11
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted Today, 05:57 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,471 posts
This is why you shouldn't watch cartoons

#12
Filthy Jawa
Posted Today, 06:19 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Members
  • 8,054 posts

He's been alive since TPM, he basically escaped after being cut in half and hid away for 10 years going mad in the process.  The clone wars introduced his two brothers Savage and Feral (true story)


I've been watching Clone Wars just recently for the first time. Maybe I forgot already, but I don't remember this Feral guy. Savage Opress became Dooku's apprentice and later he tracked down his brother Maul. Is this Feral guy someone retconned in Rebels?
