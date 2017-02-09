What the **** is this Darth Maul ****?

He's been alive since TPM, he basically escaped after being cut in half and hid away for 10 years going mad in the process. The clone wars introduced his two brothers Savage and Feral (true story) who eventually tracked down Maul after a tip off form some darkside cult sisters. When they found him he had spider legs (another true story) but eventually they got him some super battledroid legs (yet another true story) as they teamed up to have revenge against Kenobi. Maul and his brother then killed a load of Jedi and had a few unresolved encounters with Kenobi. I think thelast we see of Maul in the clone wars is Palpatine killing his brother and overpowering Maul in a battle, forcing Maul to retreat.

Since then Maul has been hunting down sith and jedi artefacts to make himself all powerful and in Rebels has been grooming Ezra - the main Anakin-like character. The episodes with Maul have been entertaining.