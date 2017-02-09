"Survivor's Quest"

chapter 2:

Jade Sabre meets the Errant Venture as Luke considers his three-year marriage. He and Mara have responsibilities that keep them apart almost as much as they are together. While Han and Leia have faced multiple crises, they at least faced them together.

This is why Luke is with her on this trip. He and Mara have a bond that most couples will never achieve in a lifetime. They have barely scratched the surface of their relationship together and he’s looking forward to the journey. The marriage feels right to him, but he cannot help but remember what Yoda told him about the old Jedi Order keeping themselves out of love relationships.

He’d had a lot more important things to worry about at the time, so really hadn’t fixated on it. Leia married Han but she could hardly be called a Jedi. However, Luke was a Jedi when he married Mara. He wonders if Yoda was wrong about Jedi relationship. The entire Jedi Order might have been wrong about it, especially if they were unable to hear the Force clearly. He wonders if the old way of doing things died with the old Order. Yoda told him the Force had been brought back into balance but he’d been vague about it.

So, Luke still doesn’t have all the answers.

Karrde appears on the comm. and tells them that he’s lost a message. His sector relay post at Comra picked up an urgent transmission directed to Luke. This was about four days ago, but the message vanished before it could be passed along. He asks if Luke has ever heard the name Dean Jinzler.

Luke and Mara don’t recognize it and Karrde is forced to admit he obviously doesn’t know as much about his employees as he’d like. The planet of origin was Nirauan and the sender was Admiral Voss Parck.

Though Luke and Mara had kept the details of their journey to Thrawn’s private base, Karrde has already guessed that Parck was an associate of Thrawn’s. Mara explains Parck was the captain of a Star Destroyer who ran into Thrawn in the Unknown Regions and brought him to Palpatine. He returned there with Thrawn after his exile.

Karrde describes Jinzler as a man in his 60s who’s never really made a name for himself, but traveled extensively during the Clone Wars and joined Karrde’s organization about a year ago with specializations in comm. tech, droid maintenance and hyperdrive tech. He asked for the transfer to the relay post about eight weeks ago.

That coincides with the time that Karrde finished pulling together material on Nirauan, Thrawn and related topics.

Luke and Mara will have to investigate, but aren’t excited about it considering the challenges they faced on Nirauan last time. However, they agree they must go. Karrde offers them the ship they escaped. Only Shada knows about it. Mara thinks they should keep that under wraps.

Both of them are thinking the same thing. Parck may want to tell them about the unidentified enemy heading in their direction.

They reach Nirauan two days later. There are no fighter patrols or anything else in the area. Luke transmits a signal to the planet which is answered by a Chiss named Kres’ten’tarthi who identifies himself as being part of the phalanx for the Empire of the Hand.

Mara recognizes the core name of Stent as being one of the Chiss who’d held her captive last time. She also notes that the Hand of Thrawn has gone to Empire of the Hand. They wonder if there’s something else going on out here. Some of the highest-ranking Imperials have had some contact with Parck and his people. But neither they nor the New Republic know how extensive this operation is.

Parck comes on the line and asks if they are headed to Crustai, the rendezvous point in his message. Mara explains that the message was stolen before they could read it. Parck thinks it could be very valuable in the proper hands.

He asks if Luke has ever heard of Outbound Flight.

Luke remembers coming across a reference to it while researching Jorus C’baoth years ago. It was a large project designed to take explorers into another galaxy, perhaps setting up colonies along the way in the Unknown Regions. Mara reveals that Thrawn intercepted it and destroyed it.

But that was 50 years ago.

Parck reveals that the Chiss have found the remains of the expedition and want to give it back.

Mara thinks this is a trick. Parck tells her the Chiss are sincere and their description matches the design of a Dreadnought. He wants to know what they’re going to do about it. Luke advises this is an issue for the New Republic to work out, not him. Parck tells him Outbound Flight was the brainchild of the Jedi, not the Old Republic Senate. Besides, Aristocra Chaf’orm’bintrano asked that Luke personally be contacted. He reads Luke the whole message, explaining that Formbi, for short, will meet them within 15 days to travel with them to the site.

Luke thinks that this is a good opportunity to find out about an era that the Clone Wars and the purges of Palpatine did a thorough job of hiding. He’d like to know more about the Jedi of that time. Mara reminds him that’s when Palpatine came to power and she really doesn’t want to know about that.

They debate on whether or not this is worth it, how they can know whether or not Parck is lying, what the Chiss want from this and other related issues. In the end, they decide to take a chance.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is the first post-Jedi book in which it is stated that Luke is aware that the Jedi of the Old Republic did not form romantic attachments. We’ve discussed in the past how shockingly little information Luke seems to have about the Jedi. It’s mentioned here that the Empire’s propaganda campaign and destructive tendencies were likely responsible for that lack of information. However, it’s also mentioned that Yoda himself told Luke about the non-attachment rule while in training on Dagobah. This means Luke has known this for about 19 years and still formed romantic attachments even when he was struggling with how to be a real Jedi and guessing about what Ben and Yoda would do.

And I’m curious about Yoda’s statement of the Force being balanced while still training Luke on Dagobah. What did he mean about that? If the Force was already balanced, can we determine that Anakin bringing balance to the Force was accomplished by him falling to the Dark Side and killing all the other Jedi?

Dean Jinzler was introduced in Outbound Flight which described the flight of the Dreadnoughts and their encounter with young Commander Thrawn.

There’s a brief mention here of Jaina taking flight training. Jaina is 13 years old. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Children in the SW universe grow up quickly.

The timeline for Outbound Flight is notated as 50 years ago which is exactly right.