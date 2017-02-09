Betsy DeVos, charter schools, and public education

This has been a fairly hot topic lately so I think this deserves its own thread.

First, Betsy DeVos herself as a pick. Many believe she got picked because of her donations; I believe this to be true. There are many people that are significantly more qualified for the position. That is my reasoning for disliking this pick. However, I believe it is her stance on public education, specifically charter schools, which is causing the freak-out. If she was for strengthening teachers unions, despite her overall lack of experience, she would be seen by many educators as an outsider grassroots philanthropist. The other concern is her religious beliefs, primarily her statement that education reform will "advance God's Kingdom". This was said in 2001 to a group of rich Christians at a fundraising event. What the hell is she supposed to say to hustle that green? I am not opposed to religious schools receiving vouchers as long as there isn't a religious screening and they have to teach actual science and such. I say this as an atheist who believes, depending on the day, that religion is at best the manifestation of prehistoric brain hard-wiring or at worst humanities self-inflicted plague that will be the end of our species.

Sooooo....let's look at the actual issue of school choice and vouchers. A few things to keep in mind:

1. Public school is very much a state and local issue (funding, curriculum, etc). There is NOTHING in the US constitution about a right to education. The SCOTUS ruling San Antonio ISD v. Rodriguez confirmed this. Whether a school gets closed (public or charter) is determined at the state or local level.

2. However, there have been several pushes bipartisan efforts by the federal government, as early as the 1960's, to get more involved in public education. One of the effects of this movement is the increase in high-stakes standardized tests being tied to funding (this is a completely different topic).

3. There are great charter schools. There are terrible charter schools. The same goes for public, private, and home school programs. This is just a general outline of concerns surrounding the issues.

Now then, let's first look at the primary cons of charter schools:

1. Students that choose to attend charter schools do so because their families are vested in the student's education. Family involvement in the child's education is an indicator of student success. Because of this, the students that go to a charter school are often already the highest performing students at a public school.

2. These students do not come out in nice, even sets. If i have an elementary school of 1000 students and enrollment drops to 900, my big expenses will remain the same (staff, transportation, light bill, etc). Most of the money I will need to cut is my principal discretionary fund: after-school clubs, staff professional development, new technology, instructional aids, art supplies, general school supplies for low-income students, computer software, etc. If I do have to loose a staff member, it will be a counselor or I will need to drop an elective...no music or PE. The kids that are hit the hardest are the kids that need this stuff the most.

Charter schools also do sketchy stuff like:

3. Most states use count days to determine funding. A state will assign a few days a year (usually 2-4) that schools will take positive attendance, that is, report on students that are present rather than absent. These counts are sent in and funding is distributed to the district. I have noticed a lot of students get expelled from charter schools after count days.

4. Charter schools in the wealthier districts tend to set up invisible gatekeepers and have strict policies that would be illegal in public school in order to expel students. Sure, they will accept anyone. However, they won't provide transportation or meals and all parents need to volunteer at the school a certain number of hours per week. I had one student (low-performing with autism) was kicked out because he received too many dress code violations. He had to wear orthopedic shoes. The mom was poor so she received the shoes through a government program which only offered the shoes in brown--which was not one of the approved shoe color (only solid black or white). I am usually skeptical of these claims, but this was confirmed by the school when I called to get the real story. Nope, that WAS the real story. This is just one example, but similar practices are common. Oh, and it was right after a count day. This causes many districts to be highly segregated by race and socio-economic status through charter school programs.

5. Put all of those together, and you end up with a public school with a diverse population with a variety of learning needs (think English language learners, low socio-economic income, social/emotional/ behavioral challenges, etc) but and limited parental involvement. This is compared to the local charter school with a very homogeneous population with a low variety of learning needs and high parental involvement. As a principal, even though I may still get the same amount of funding per pupil, I can do much, much more with my budget with a homogeneous population over a heterogeneous population especially if I pay teachers less and they have to work longer hours.

Okay, so the pros:

1. Many of these schools are allowed to set in policies such as longer school days, mandatory study halls, and stricter behavior policies that many students need to catch up because of their challenging home environment. Students are provided longer structure, supervision, and exposure to an educationally minded peer group.

2. As a parent, I feel my child should not have a lesser education because other parents do not care about their student's education.

3. Charter schools have greater staffing flexibility than public schools. They can pay teachers however they like and can require longer teacher workdays and workloads. Some teachers like this trade-off because they don't have to mess with a lot of riff-raff. Many of my challenges as an administrator are because of the inflexibility of the contracted teacher work day. (Notice I did not say firing bad teachers. That is a myth advanced by a few high profile cases).

4. Teachers and parents generally are a bit of a paradox, they want more control over what happens in the schools, but also want a stronger DOE...which is frequently the agency taking that control. Charter schools have greater flexibility in the day-to-day operation than public schools (but that could vary depending on school leadership).

5. Some actually are the only alternative in a faltering area. If a student is a neighborhood with legitimately terrible schools and we as educators tell kids education is their ticket out but we aren't providing a quality education, what does that say about us as educators?

I hope this outline of the main arguments for and against sheds some light on the issue. It isn't as cut and dry as most people think.

Thoughts?