LGBTQIAPK

Started by Marc DuQuesne , January 28 2017 12:03 PM

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:03 PM

At what point does this get completely ****ing ridiculous?


Driver
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:04 PM

If you'd like to get more specific I'd be glad to fight you.


Marc DuQuesne
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:06 PM

Can't we just replace all the alphabet soup with "human"?


RamonAtila
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:08 PM

Why's it have to affect your life. Your not the one playing tongue twisters at rally speeches are you?

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:12 PM

Because I have a lesbian sister-in-law that is offended if I don't know what every letter stands for. Makes is a real bitch when they add a new one every week.


Driver
Posted 28 January 2017 - 12:13 PM

OH - hahaha

 

Yeah, well... I agree that Pansexual is kind of a stupid it term. It's basically the millennial version of bisexual. 

 

But when it comes down to it, the human tag is a long way off when the current administration still wants to break things down by religion and gender and what bathroom people get to use. Then there's race. Sexual orientation is at the bottom of the list in terms of fighting for equality.

 

So while I get that the alphabet branding can be confusing, the fact remains that until the world is willing to accept everyone as is, people still need some sort of ideology or symbol or acronym to stand behind so they feel like their voice is being heard. Until it is, it's you to be somewhat compassionate that somebody out there doesn't have what you have through no fault of their own, and that's kind of crappy.

 

 


Carrie Mathison
Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:05 PM

Marc sorta has a point.  The alphabet chain really is kinda silly.

 

Can't we just start using a term like "non-heterosexual" or something?

 

I mean, with race and ethnicity, we just label non-whites usually as "minorities."  Not HBAOWEITHA;FKVNOXICFH, where the H means Hispanic, B means Black, and on and on.

 

Not sure why we can't do that with sexual orientation as well.


The Kurgan
Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:32 PM

Marc sorta has a point.  The alphabet chain really is kinda silly.
 
Can't we just start using a term like "non-heterosexual" or something?
 
I mean, with race and ethnicity, we just label non-whites usually as "minorities."  Not HBAOWEITHA;FKVNOXICFH, where the H means Hispanic, B means Black, and on and on.
 
Not sure why we can't do that with sexual orientation as well.


Nazi.

<grin>

Poe Dameron
Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:37 PM

Can't we just start using a term like "non-heterosexual" or something?

 

The pain in the butt there is that some are (or identify as) heterosexual.  So it doesn't work.


pavonis
Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:39 PM

As with anything, from the outside it looks confusing and unnecessary. From the inside the distinctions are obvious and necessary. Queer apparently is not the same as lesbian or gay. I don't myself understand it but I choose to respect it. Mainly because it doesn't negatively impact me.

Carrie Mathison
Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:34 PM

Well I'm not saying that there are not necessary distinctions.  All I'm saying is there oughta be an easier, more elegant way to describe the group of minorities by sexual orientation, than a goofy looking string of letters.

 

Maybe "non-heterosexual" doesn't work, given what Poe said above.  So some other word then.


Driver
Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:49 PM

MAybe we should just make them wear a pink triangle so we know. Just to make it easier. Or a star or something.
Carrie Mathison
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:33 PM

Oh christ Tank.  You know that's not what I'm getting at. :rolleyes:


Cerina
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:43 PM

Wait...what's "K"?


Poe Dameron
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:45 PM

Kink apparently.  Which definitely falls under "whatever".


Cerina
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:48 PM

What is kink supposed to be?

 

I'm actually a supporter of a new go-to term. 

 

How about PODS? People of differing sexuality? That ought to cover pretty much everyone in a quick and dirty way. 


Jacen123
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:49 PM

What about I, A, and P?  Until the last two posts, I thought the rest of the letters were just facetiously added onto the end after the Q was recently (?) appended.


Jacen123
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:50 PM

How about PODS? People of differing sexuality? That ought to cover pretty much everyone in a quick and dirty way. 

body-snatchers.jpg


Cerina
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:51 PM

What about I, A, and P?  Until the last two posts, I thought the rest of the letters were just facetiously added onto the end after the Q was recently (?) appended.

Intersex, asexual, and pansexual


Poe Dameron
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:59 PM

What is kink supposed to be?

 

I assume pretty much anything that makes people say, "That's ****ed up," when you tell them you're into it.


Jacen123
Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:01 PM

Thanks.  I need to look up some new terms, I guess.


Carrie Mathison
Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:12 PM

What is kink supposed to be?

 

I'm actually a supporter of a new go-to term. 

 

How about PODS? People of differing sexuality? That ought to cover pretty much everyone in a quick and dirty way. 

 

Somebody gets it.

 

It's just f-cking cumbersome in speech to have to spell out 9 letters when you're referring to a group, as opposed to a one or two syllable word.


Driver
Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:45 PM

This is my new favorite thread.

Jacen123
Posted 29 January 2017 - 01:29 AM

This is my new favorite thread.

Oh, well that must just be a kink in the system.


Odine
Posted 29 January 2017 - 02:22 AM

I've always thought the whole labeling thing was ridiculous, given that I think people are just sexual and don't neatly fit into categories. And therefore who gives a ****?  But I can see why people need the labels to self identify, if it is important to them cause its tied up in their narrative as an individual. It'd be a lot better if it was just normal and accepted for people to be able to **** anything, or nothing as the case may be, without any discrimination or need for symbol or label or what have you. 


