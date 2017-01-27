Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2016 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , January 26 2017 11:26 PM

48 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 26 January 2017 - 11:26 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts

Falcons vs Patriots

 

You know what to do...

 

 


#2
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:53 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,843 posts

Tom Brady knows what to do.

 

New England.


#3
Jacen123
Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:59 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,180 posts

Falcons


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,738 posts

New England


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:46 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,929 posts
Tom Brady and his magnificent hair.

NE in a close one.

#6
Darth Wicket
Posted 27 January 2017 - 05:33 PM

Darth Wicket

    Wrong!!

  • Members
  • 17,272 posts

If the Browns aren't in it this year, I guess I'll have to go with the Patriots.

 

Would love to see a Browns vs. Lions Super Bowl someday.


  • Darth Krawlie and Pharoah JZA +1 this

#7
Darth Krawlie
Posted 27 January 2017 - 05:37 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,738 posts

While I would love to see that someday too, I'm having a really hard time figuring out how two teams can lose a game at the same time.


  • Jacen123, Darth Wicket and Pharoah JZA +1 this

#8
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 January 2017 - 10:52 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts

Falcons for my Dad!


#9
Pharoah JZA
Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:04 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,929 posts

While I would love to see that someday too, I'm having a really hard time figuring out how two teams can lose a game at the same time.


If any two teams can do it...it will be those two.
  • Jacen123, Darth Wicket and Darth Krawlie +1 this

#10
Jacen123
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:26 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,180 posts

You're not lion.


  • Pharoah JZA +1 this

#11
Gamevet
Posted 28 January 2017 - 10:00 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,199 posts

I'm picking the Falcons. New England pretty much marched through the playoffs against what I consider a pretty weak conference. 


#12
The Choc
Posted 29 January 2017 - 03:26 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,722 posts

I dunno, the Falcons beat a weak Seattle team and a very beat up Packers team. Personally I think the 2 best teams are New England and Pittsburgh.


#13
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 January 2017 - 05:55 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts
I regret missing that game too.

#14
Tex
Posted 01 February 2017 - 10:53 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,104 posts
Dallas

#15
Ms. Spam
Posted 02 February 2017 - 08:47 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts

KRAWLIE! The NE hate has been amazing.


#16
Darth Krawlie
Posted 02 February 2017 - 09:08 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,738 posts
It's delicious. They just have to exist for people to start frothing at the mouth in fury.

#17
Jacen123
Posted 02 February 2017 - 09:23 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,180 posts

It seems like most of you must think I'm falcon crazy for making my pick.


#18
Gamevet
Posted 02 February 2017 - 10:22 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,199 posts

I dunno, the Falcons beat a weak Seattle team and a very beat up Packers team. Personally I think the 2 best teams are New England and Pittsburgh.

Seattle beat the Pats in week 9, with Wilson throwing for 348 yards. Seattle isn't quite an offensive juggernaut like the Falcons are. The Packers were also held to their 3rd lowest scoring output of the season with the loss to the Falcons.


#19
Poe Dameron
Posted 05 February 2017 - 09:25 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,228 posts

Superlatives all night!  Wow.

 

That should end what little debate there was left that Brady's the best ever.


#20
The Choc
Posted 05 February 2017 - 09:32 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,722 posts

Not trying to sound smart but I'm sitting and seeing online all the "funny" anti Brady, anti Pats memes and I'm thinking "don't poke the bear." The greatest testament I can make to Brady's greatness is this: I'm not the least bit surprised they came back.


#21
Jacen123
Posted 05 February 2017 - 09:37 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,180 posts

I was that close to correctly picking every postseason game.


#22
The Choc
Posted 05 February 2017 - 09:50 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,722 posts

Hey, at least the Pats never went 19-0!! Go Giants!!


#23
Gamevet
Posted 05 February 2017 - 09:53 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,199 posts

Not trying to sound smart but I'm sitting and seeing online all the "funny" anti Brady, anti Pats memes and I'm thinking "don't poke the bear." The greatest testament I can make to Brady's greatness is this: I'm not the least bit surprised they came back.

 

I'll take nothing away from Tom Brady in this game. His team had an amazing comeback. I will say this though, Atlanta's decision to pass when they were at the 20 bit them in the ass. The sack put them outside of the 35 and then it went all down hill from there. A couple of running plays and a field goal would have sealed the deal.


#24
Poe Dameron
Posted 05 February 2017 - 10:14 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,228 posts

Not trying to sound smart but I'm sitting and seeing online all the "funny" anti Brady, anti Pats memes and I'm thinking "don't poke the bear." The greatest testament I can make to Brady's greatness is this: I'm not the least bit surprised they came back.

I'm only surprised in that I never thought I'd see a performance that made legendary moments like Montana's Super Bowl XXXIII comeback and Elway's "The Drive" look quaint.

 

Of course, poor James White gets 14 receptions, 139 yards, a 2-point conversion, 3 of his team's 4 TDs (including the game tying and game winning TDs), doesn't win the MVP, and there's no controversy whatsoever.


#25
The Choc
Posted 05 February 2017 - 10:14 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,722 posts

Yup, throwing the ball there was very very dumb. Also Ryan cannot take a sack there. He has to know that when his back foot plants on the ground at the end of his dropback he has to throw the ball. He had a great year and deserved the MVP but a play like that is the difference between having a great year and being a great player.


Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports