2016 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

Tom Brady knows what to do.
New England.
Falcons
New England
If the Browns aren't in it this year, I guess I'll have to go with the Patriots.
Would love to see a Browns vs. Lions Super Bowl someday.
Falcons for my Dad!
You're not lion.
I'm picking the Falcons. New England pretty much marched through the playoffs against what I consider a pretty weak conference.
KRAWLIE! The NE hate has been amazing.
It seems like most of you must think I'm falcon crazy for making my pick.
Seattle beat the Pats in week 9, with Wilson throwing for 348 yards. Seattle isn't quite an offensive juggernaut like the Falcons are. The Packers were also held to their 3rd lowest scoring output of the season with the loss to the Falcons.
Superlatives all night! Wow.
That should end what little debate there was left that Brady's the best ever.
I was that close to correctly picking every postseason game.
Hey, at least the Pats never went 19-0!! Go Giants!!
I'll take nothing away from Tom Brady in this game. His team had an amazing comeback. I will say this though, Atlanta's decision to pass when they were at the 20 bit them in the ass. The sack put them outside of the 35 and then it went all down hill from there. A couple of running plays and a field goal would have sealed the deal.
I'm only surprised in that I never thought I'd see a performance that made legendary moments like Montana's Super Bowl XXXIII comeback and Elway's "The Drive" look quaint.
Of course, poor James White gets 14 receptions, 139 yards, a 2-point conversion, 3 of his team's 4 TDs (including the game tying and game winning TDs), doesn't win the MVP, and there's no controversy whatsoever.
Yup, throwing the ball there was very very dumb. Also Ryan cannot take a sack there. He has to know that when his back foot plants on the ground at the end of his dropback he has to throw the ball. He had a great year and deserved the MVP but a play like that is the difference between having a great year and being a great player.