I've been watching this series (generally enjoying it, but really should have just skipped any episode that centred around Padme, Jar Jar, R2/3PO, or any combination thereof) and in s.04 e.11 Anakin fights a creature that bears a striking resemblance to the Rathtars in TFA. I can't find any source that disconfirms it, but nothing that confirms it either. I know there are some super nerds here who can clobber my nerdiness. Maybe one of you can help?
Rathtar in The Clone Wars?
Started by Filthy Jawa , January 20 2017 10:17 PM