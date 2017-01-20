Inauguration Day!

Is it the end of the world yet?
HAHA!
If anything I think America is great because we have such a good way for transition of power.
We are tuning in at school today!
I can't help thinking he's a little delusional during his speech.
A LITTLE?
Time will tell what's going to happen. Maybe Trump will turn out to be a very bland president who.didnt change very much for the better or for the worst
That's where my money's at.
Somebody should tell him he WON. ****ing CHRIST
I have pretty bad heartburn
Sadly, God didn't strike the Orange sh!tgibbon
Guess it's safe to call the president a simian again.
Cheetolini
nacho cheese golem
Possibly, but while he sullies the office of President, I'm giving him the same respect that the right gave Obama.
I gave Obama the benefit of the doubt. I was actually happy to see him elected the first time (though I passed on voting that year). Then he did his thing...
I am no Trump fan. That doesn't matter anymore. He is my President. He gets the benefit of the doubt, until he fails. Quit the ****ing crying.
Trump's opposition isn't going to get him elected.
It's never the opposition party that wins, it's the incumbent that loses.
Nobody's crying. He did nothing before he was elected that arouses a single iota of "benefit of the doubt". When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time.
He made a few billion dollars. What did Obama do before he was elected?
Possibly, but while he sullies the office of President, I'm giving him the same respect that the right gave Obama.
Obama won re-election. And Obama never had it half as bad as Trump.
The opposition party can blow it. 2004 for example. For that matter, Republicans game close to flushing an easy election down the drain this year.
He gets the benefit of the doubt, until he fails. Quit the ****ing crying.
He made a few billion dollars. What did Obama do before he was elected?
Well, the inauguration was as much a circus as the whole damn campaign was. Trump's speech can be basically summed up as " Obama, thanks for your service, you're marvelous." Then the rest of the speech rips the Obama, and a lesser extent, previous presidencies to shreds. Then rehashes a string of campaign speeches. Then, 'Mericah! It's gonna be a long 4 years. Seeing Hillary scowl and borderline fail to shake hands, and look like she was going to a funeral was almost worth it. Almost.
But setting limousines on fire and chaining yourselves together and other ridiculous, infantile displays of protest does no one any favors. The far left has done nothing but embarrass themselves, and the nation in general. The thing I fear is the reincarnation of Occupy Wall Street and other freak child protest movements. Especially since the first round was when someone they actually liked was president. Imagine what they will do, now that someone they actually hate is president. The 1960s Noam Chomsky protester tactics of the crazy left is totally played out. The rest of us tune you freaks out. Shut the eff up and deal. Grow up, bide your time, and field a candidate worthy of voting for. That's what you do if you want to make a real, lasting change.
Some kids asked me if they could go out and play instead as we watched part of it at school.
While there were not many people there I was kind of surprised at the lack of people on the parade route. Surely some of his supporters would turn out.
His speech was amazingly - bad. One student told me that's he's talking bad about the people who were right there behind him and was kind of surprised. He managed to insult Obama, Clinton and Bush backhandedly.
And Michelle Obama! Throwin' shade and looking like she wanted to cry.