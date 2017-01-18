chapter 9: A Night on Nar Shadaa:

Reen begins a story of how the Hutts lived on a world called Varl, a wretched world that was perfect for them. It orbited two stars that the Hutts claimed were gods and lovers. The star Evona was consumed by darkness and Ardos exploded in rage, wiping out other worlds in the system and pulling the atmosphere from Varl.

In reality, Evona was swallowed by a black hole and Ardos went nova, becoming a white dwarf star. The Hutts fled and came to the Y’Toub system, founding the world Evocar which they call Nal Hutta. It was occupied by the native species Evocii who welcomed them to share the land. Hutts don’t share easily, though, and drove the Evocii from the planet, resettling them on Nar Shaddaa. When the Hutts took over the moon, too, they killed the Evocii.

This is a species that survived the death of their gods and think they are worthy replacements. Everything and everyone else is disposable.

Mika and the other survivors are on board. Mander goes back to tell them they will be landing soon. Mika asks if Reen is Force-sensitive like her brother. Though the Force can pass through family lines, Mander tells him that Reen does not have the aptitude.

Mika asks about Toro’s death. Mander explains that he believes that Toro was drugged with the Tempest by the Bomu clan and died when he fell from a great height. Mika thinks that explains a lot. Reen seemed very curious about the cargo of the crashed ship. He tells Mander that she spent a lot of time asking Commander Krin about it and trying to find out how much the CSA knew. As a result, Krin asked Mika about it.

He thinks there is a connection between the the death of the Jedi and the plague ship. He will check this out when he speaks with his father. He doesn’t like what’s going on.

Mander notes something he remembers from the battle. He saw Mika duck when the last shooter had him in his sights. He did it before Mander even had a chance to warn him. Mika supposes he was just fortunate.

After landing, they are greeted by the droid who tells them a feast has been prepared in celebration. Mander suddenly gets a warning through the Force and calls a warning before a sniper fires off a few shots.

The droid gets its head blown off, Reen and Eddey return fire and the bodyguards surround Mika. Reinforcements of Niktos and yet another H-3PO droid arrive to escort Mika to safety.

Mander didn’t get a good look, but thinks their attacker might have been a Cerean. He wasn’t a very good assassin, though, and there are plenty of good ones on Nar Shadaa. This may have been an attempt to send a message.

Mika goes to meet with his father, while the others are escorted to accommodations. Over a meal, Mander asks Reen about the job offer she got from Krin. Reen confirms that Krin seemed very interested in the Tempest, especially after speaking with Mika.

She wanted to know if Reen and Eddey were interested in investigating. Reen, at least, is because, if they find the Tempest source, they find her brother’s killer. She’s just not sure she trusts the Commander. The deal was laid out quite calculated and bloodless. It won’t keep Reen from accepting the job, though.

Koax gets a call from the Spice Lord who wants a report. Koax explains that the inroad into the Corporate Sector is moving along as the Tempest is popular and there’s enough corruption to help. The authorities they’ve suborned are even helping them crack down on low-level dealers selling spice made to look like Tempest.

They are breaking up the supply chain to keep it going but are careful which ships they use. Their security is tight and they’ve found the weapons near the manufacturing ship. Half of them have been cannibalized to get parts to make the other half operational.

There was a split in the Nuiri sector so they’ve consolidated operations under one distributor. Makem Te is only getting subsistence drops now because of their bungling. She’s made contact with the Bomu matriarch as ordered.

She asks if she should bring the lightsaber, but the Spice Lord turns her down.

Mander has another dream about being in the library on Coruscant, but he’s not alone this time. He can hear voices. It sounds like a celebration, then a discussion, then an argument. The bell peals, the light goes out and the glow from the datacards starts to go out. This time, a single blue-white lightsaber blazes in the darkness.

He goes after the glow, knowing that this is a dream and he can influence it. He reaches for his own and it comes up this time, not a serpent. A crate in the middle of the aisle sits with a Hutt child huddled in a blanket. It’s Mika.

Mander wakes up. He shakes off the dream, considering it. Toro ran away from him and then died. Mander had hoped that finishing his mission would give closure, but that isn’t happening because of all the loose threads.

Mika is another matter. He’s a strange Hutt and there’s more to him that anyone knows. The Tempest being on the ship where Mika was found is another mystery. The Hutt may be connected or he may be another distraction.

He wonders if Popara would be willing to help track down the scourge of Tempest.

Then the CSA seems very interested in it, spurred by Mika’s information. He could leave all this to Reen and Eddey and go back to the Archives.

They are invited to Popara’s table for dinner that night. A wide variety of species is assembled. Zonnos and his Wookiee friends are there, too. Vago escorts Mika in. The three partners separate to different tables.

A Mander’s table, he is introduced to a Hutt named Lungru Nokko, a business associate of the Anjiliacs. A Cerean, Kir Sesad, is his chief advisor. Lungru congratulates Mander for being a protector to Mika.

Mander points out that Mika never flinched from the sniper attack earlier. In fact, he’s pretty sure the sniper was a Cerean. Lungru laughs and makes jokes about Kir sneaking off without telling him. Kir assures his master that he would never do anything without orders and glares at Mander.

Lungru mentions that Popara babies his son. This happens to older Hutts as they age. They get soft and miss opportunities. Popara used to be more cruel. When Lungru goes to speak with Popara, Reen approaches Mander and asks to trade seats. The Rodians she’s sitting with are accountants from the Kemu clan.

Apparently, Mika loves numbers and they’ve been discussing levies for half an hour. The Kemu know of the Bomu but doesn’t associate with them. When Lungru returns, he starts ranting in Huttese.

Kir explains that the Tempest spice is something that Lungru disagrees with Popara over. Lungru thinks it’s an opportunity that Popara is passing up. The spice may be dangerous, but most things are. It’s here on Smuggler’s Moon, in fact. Any information on it is valuable.

Mander checks on Eddey who is conversing with a group of Bimm who were rescued by Popara’s ships and are negotiating how to pay off that debt. A Hutt named Parella was here, but has gone to speak with Poparo. Apparently, Parella likes to hunt.

He’s very interested in Mander’s lightsaber, but Eddey cautioned him that it’s pretty dangerous. He doubts Parella listened. On the other hand, Zonnos has been staring at Mander all evening with his cadre of Wookiees. He may be worried that Mander will tell his father about their conversation. They might want to consider the sniper attack this afternoon wasn’t directed at Mika.

Mander, Eddey and Reen are called before Popara who expresses his concern about this new hard spice that has found its way to Hutt space. He believes that Mika has been targeted for his research into this matter. Knowing that the Jedi feel as he does, that shackles on the body and the mind are both evil, he hopes that he can convince Mander and his friends to investigate this.

He cannot risk his youngest son, or the eldest, as he is the heir, or Vago who is like a daughter to him. They are provided with a list of tapcafs at which they have determined the Tempest has been sold recently. Popara starts to say smoething but begins to sway.

His belly swells and he expands in pain. Reen goes to get help but the Hutt explodes in all directions. Zonnos accuses them of killing his father.

