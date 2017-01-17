Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2016 NFL Conference Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , January 17 2017 09:18 AM

6 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 17 January 2017 - 09:18 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts

Saturday

Green Bay at Atlanta

 

Sunday

Pittsburgh at New England

 

So basically you chose who you want for the Super Bowl. Just make like a Nike shoe and do it.

 

Atlanta vs Pittsburgh please!


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 January 2017 - 09:21 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,738 posts
Atlanta
New England

#3
Jacen123
Posted 17 January 2017 - 09:42 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,180 posts

Atlanta

New England


#4
Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 January 2017 - 09:42 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,929 posts

Atlanta /New England


#5
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 17 January 2017 - 04:01 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,843 posts

Green Bay vs. New England


#6
Gamevet
Posted 21 January 2017 - 09:00 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,199 posts

Atlanta

New England

 

I would rather have Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay, but Rodgers is under the weather and Atlanta's defense is much better than what Dallas threw at him. I'd have more faith in Pittsburgh, but New England's defense has been an unsung hero for the team this year.


#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 21 January 2017 - 09:42 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,024 posts
Me too. I think the games are great match ups or should at least be interesting.

Pittsburgh has some great talent while New England has home field advantage and a few more play offs in recent history under their belt.

The Packers have basically Rodgers while Atlanta has had a fantastic season.
Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports