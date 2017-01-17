2016 NFL Conference Pick'em

Saturday
Green Bay at Atlanta
Sunday
Pittsburgh at New England
So basically you chose who you want for the Super Bowl. Just make like a Nike shoe and do it.
Atlanta vs Pittsburgh please!
Atlanta
New England
Atlanta /New England
Green Bay vs. New England
Atlanta
New England
I would rather have Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay, but Rodgers is under the weather and Atlanta's defense is much better than what Dallas threw at him. I'd have more faith in Pittsburgh, but New England's defense has been an unsung hero for the team this year.