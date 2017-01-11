2017 Reading Jubilee

Interested in your thoughts on WOT, pav. I haven't read it yet either, but it's on my list. I've heard both glowing and damning reviews from fantasy fans. With it being 14 books long, that's a hell of a commitment.

I've finished the third book, and recently started the fourth book. The first two books are clear world-building exercises, with little in the way of plot. The characters spend most of the time traveling. Two of the main characters seem to walk halfway across the main continent! Except the world is so big (because I gather it's just our world in the far future, from the hints RJ drops) traveling anywhere takes weeks or months. By the third book, RJ has settled for sending characters along rivers, and thankfully not describing each minute of travel on the riverboats. He also has laid the groundwork for fast traveling, what with the mysterious Portal Stones and the Waygates, so that traveling won't take so much time in future books. Still, the third installment seems to be mostly set-up for more plot; nothing is resolved even in book 3, and more characters are introduced rather than developing any of the existing characters.

The characters are mostly likable, so far, but the gender interactions are so annoying that I don't know if I can stand it; certainly I won't be re-reading this series any time soon! Women "sniff", and "smile mysteriously", and generally act condescendingly towards the men, and the men are clueless in general. Communication between male and female characters is nearly non-existent. I can see it getting worse before it gets better (if it ever does). Supposedly RJ based the male-female interactions on his own interactions with his wife, or other women in his life. I don't know if that's true, but if it is, he probably had a weird life.

I'm pushing on, hoping to finish book 4 by the end of February.