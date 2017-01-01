Jump to content

Jyn's necklace (R1 spoilers...I guess)

Started by Filthy Jawa , January 01 2017 03:28 PM

Filthy Jawa
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:28 PM

I don't see this discussed anywhere else, but am I alone in thinking too much was made of Jyn's kyber crystal for it not to come up again in the future? I am not in the camp of Jyn is Rey's mom, but could Jyn's crystal somehow end up powering Rey's light saber? Could be a nice connection between the films.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:47 PM

But it got blowed up
Driver
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:58 PM

It was a totem from a lost parent. She wore it to remember. It served that purpose
Filthy Jawa
Posted 01 January 2017 - 04:15 PM

Jyn was blowed up. Was the crystal?

Seemed to be a bit bigger story-wise than just the totem from a lost parent to me. I've only seen the movie once, so I haven't really analyzed it, but the whole thing where Chirrut "saw" it on her...just seemed like the movie dwelled on that crystal more than it needed to for that purpose, plus it's an item that we know has greater significance in Star Wars, so.... hence my kooky theory.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 01 January 2017 - 07:36 PM

The only thing story-wise I noticed was that the writers needed something to draw the secondary characters to Jyn so they can join her club. Since the blind guy gets a boner for anything force-related, he noticed the crystal, had their little conversation, and felt a good enough vibe from her to help her out. Its a little mcguffin for the blind guy and his machine-gun boyfriend, that's all.

the trumpet player 2
Posted 06 January 2017 - 01:11 PM

The scene where they infiltrate the security on Scarif, she is rubbing it, trusting in The Force.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 07 January 2017 - 07:56 AM

Jinn got the crystal from her dad, but who gave it to him? His father before him. We're never expressly told who that was, but if you work it out it's definitely Gui-Gon. That will be revealed in Rogue 2 when she returns as a force ghost to mentor her surprise daughter in getting the second death stars plans to the bothans.

Qui-Gon's grand daughter+Luke=Rey

This explains how Rey gets that crystal for her new lightsaber as well. The nuclear fallout and radiation absorbed by the crystal (cuz it didn't blowed it up) is what turns the color of her blades rainbow colors. It's double bladed of course because...hello...quarterstaff training evidenced in TFA.
Filthy Jawa
Posted 07 January 2017 - 01:21 PM

You're definitely 100% right.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 07 January 2017 - 01:22 PM

I mean the Jedi aren't allowed to form attachment. One-night stands? Hells yeahh.

Driver
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:09 PM

Brunch? Oh damn girl, I thought you knew I was a Jedi. Sorry, gotta bounce.
Filthy Jawa
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:41 PM

"You had a good time and it was what it was."

"I...had a good time and it was what it was."
Filthy Jawa
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:42 PM

Nothing like a little date rape humour, right?

I feel dirty for that last comment.

Jacen123
Posted 07 January 2017 - 03:21 PM

Well, you are Filthy.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 09 January 2017 - 10:35 AM

Don't know about that stuff with Ray (Rey?), but they made a big booboo with the crystal: It's clear. It has no color. Lightsaber crystals have always been colored, reflecting the color of the blade they produce.

Maybe hers would produce a white blade? Dunno.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 09 January 2017 - 08:55 PM

My understanding is that in the new canon, kyber crystals are always clear and the Jedi or Sith who owns it gives it its colour.

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 10 January 2017 - 10:22 AM

Ah. I'm just going to assume hers is a rare white lightsaber crystal.


pavonis
Posted 10 January 2017 - 11:40 AM

You can change the color of some crystals by irradiating them or heat-treating them. Plenty of heat and radiation even in the Star Wars universe.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 10 January 2017 - 12:41 PM

That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 10 January 2017 - 06:51 PM

That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.


Im with you on this one. I don't care what the new canon says outside the movies. Having mood crystals is just plain dumb. It's as bad as midichlorians.
Filthy Jawa
Posted 10 January 2017 - 06:54 PM

That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.


I thought that part also wasn't true in the new canon. Or am I missing the subtext here that you are denying the new rules...kind of like I deny the prequels.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 10 January 2017 - 07:12 PM

It's not. It's the old EU canon that was never contradicted in the old regular canon, but now was replaced by the new canon. I know I know, you need a ****ing flowchart to keep up with this crap sometimes.

pavonis
Posted 10 January 2017 - 07:27 PM

No flowcharts needed for following the movie plots. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 January 2017 - 11:21 AM

Yes, but I consider Rogue One to be fully compatible with the old canon (the only canon I recognize), so I am adopting an old-canon explanation for it.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 11 January 2017 - 12:51 PM

Okay so it's what I said.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 15 January 2017 - 11:14 AM

You know, when I was a kid, I always figured the lightsaber had a dial or something so you could change it to whatever color you wanted.

Also, I never could figure out how they turned them on or off because you never actually see them press a button, it just seems to turn on and off when its supposed to. Good job lightsabers for just knowing.
