Jyn's necklace (R1 spoilers...I guess)
#1
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:28 PM
#2
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:47 PM
- pavonis and Kyrian +1 this
#3
Posted 01 January 2017 - 03:58 PM
- pavonis and Brett +1 this
#4
Posted 01 January 2017 - 04:15 PM
Seemed to be a bit bigger story-wise than just the totem from a lost parent to me. I've only seen the movie once, so I haven't really analyzed it, but the whole thing where Chirrut "saw" it on her...just seemed like the movie dwelled on that crystal more than it needed to for that purpose, plus it's an item that we know has greater significance in Star Wars, so.... hence my kooky theory.
#5
Posted 01 January 2017 - 07:36 PM
#6
Posted 06 January 2017 - 01:11 PM
The scene where they infiltrate the security on Scarif, she is rubbing it, trusting in The Force.
#7
Posted 07 January 2017 - 07:56 AM
Qui-Gon's grand daughter+Luke=Rey
This explains how Rey gets that crystal for her new lightsaber as well. The nuclear fallout and radiation absorbed by the crystal (cuz it didn't blowed it up) is what turns the color of her blades rainbow colors. It's double bladed of course because...hello...quarterstaff training evidenced in TFA.
- Filthy Jawa +1 this
#8
Posted 07 January 2017 - 01:21 PM
#9
Posted 07 January 2017 - 01:22 PM
#10
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:09 PM
- 3 & 6 years to go... and DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this
#11
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:41 PM
"I...had a good time and it was what it was."
- 3 & 6 years to go... +1 this
#12
Posted 07 January 2017 - 02:42 PM
I feel dirty for that last comment.
#13
Posted 07 January 2017 - 03:21 PM
Well, you are Filthy.
#14
Posted 09 January 2017 - 10:35 AM
Don't know about that stuff with Ray (Rey?), but they made a big booboo with the crystal: It's clear. It has no color. Lightsaber crystals have always been colored, reflecting the color of the blade they produce.
Maybe hers would produce a white blade? Dunno.
#15
Posted 09 January 2017 - 08:55 PM
#16
Posted 10 January 2017 - 10:22 AM
Ah. I'm just going to assume hers is a rare white lightsaber crystal.
#17
Posted 10 January 2017 - 11:40 AM
You can change the color of some crystals by irradiating them or heat-treating them. Plenty of heat and radiation even in the Star Wars universe.
#18
Posted 10 January 2017 - 12:41 PM
That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.
- DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this
#19
Posted 10 January 2017 - 06:51 PM
That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.
Im with you on this one. I don't care what the new canon says outside the movies. Having mood crystals is just plain dumb. It's as bad as midichlorians.
- pavonis, Zerimar Nyliram and Odine +1 this
#20
Posted 10 January 2017 - 06:54 PM
That's true. The Sith produce synthetic red crystals.
I thought that part also wasn't true in the new canon. Or am I missing the subtext here that you are denying the new rules...kind of like I deny the prequels.
#21
Posted 10 January 2017 - 07:12 PM
#22
Posted 10 January 2017 - 07:27 PM
No flowcharts needed for following the movie plots.
- Filthy Jawa and DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this
#23
Posted 11 January 2017 - 11:21 AM
Yes, but I consider Rogue One to be fully compatible with the old canon (the only canon I recognize), so I am adopting an old-canon explanation for it.
#24
Posted 11 January 2017 - 12:51 PM
#25
Posted 15 January 2017 - 11:14 AM
Also, I never could figure out how they turned them on or off because you never actually see them press a button, it just seems to turn on and off when its supposed to. Good job lightsabers for just knowing.