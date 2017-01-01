Jyn's necklace (R1 spoilers...I guess)

Jinn got the crystal from her dad, but who gave it to him? His father before him. We're never expressly told who that was, but if you work it out it's definitely Gui-Gon. That will be revealed in Rogue 2 when she returns as a force ghost to mentor her surprise daughter in getting the second death stars plans to the bothans.



Qui-Gon's grand daughter+Luke=Rey



This explains how Rey gets that crystal for her new lightsaber as well. The nuclear fallout and radiation absorbed by the crystal (cuz it didn't blowed it up) is what turns the color of her blades rainbow colors. It's double bladed of course because...hello...quarterstaff training evidenced in TFA.



