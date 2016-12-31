Ranking the Lightsaber Duels

I have a question. What's the weakest part of every single prequel duel? When someone ACTULLY gets hit. Thats the problem with these fights. They fight so perfectly and for such long durations such that when it's time for someone to lose, you don't believe it. It's like someone has to LET themselves get hit, or resort to temporary stupidity, or take a pratfall or something. It maybe fun watching the flawless choreography for a bit, but thats all offset by the piss poor ending. So for me they are a mixed bag. Take that, and throw in the fact that I don't actually like the rest of the movies, I'm not ACTUALLY caring about the characters, or invested in the story, or any of it. So, it's hard for me to appreciate the pretty colors hitting each other really fast and flawless ninja-like choreography when u just don't care about why.



ESB: Story. Characters. Exciting and shocking ending,

ROTJ: Story. Characters. Satisfaying ending.

ANH: Story. Characters.

TFA: Characters. Setting.

TPM: Visuals. Sound.

ROTS: Visuals.

AOTC: ass.



Edit: I can't think of one positive for AOTC...so ass it is. And I agree that lightsabers ruined both Yoda and Palpatine.

The heart of the matter. The PT duels were as lifeless as most of the performances in that trilogy. With not a particle of emotional/character investment for the audience, it was exactly as Lucas wanted it: flashing lightsabers, but nothing serving character and the greater needs of the story...which is not stuntmen falling over to the tune of some bit of music. Or, one of the biggest takeaways / problem: the painfully obvious choreography to the point you could almost see the actors counting their moves.

TPM: the defense of the final duel is usually based on how "badass" Maul was, with some claim that it was Kenobi's coming of age moment.

Maul was SW geek eye candy--and a character that made Hasbro/Kenner happy for a moment in time. Kenobi did not have a true coming of age story, despite TPM's copy+paste of ANH's apprentice-watches-mentor-killed-by-dark-villain scene. He had no personal development, other than he was supposed to get by being Young Alec Guinness, and bickering with Jinn. That's all--leaving nothing for the characters and audience to feel during the duel.

In ANH, by the time Vader cut down Kenobi, both Obi-Wan and Luke were well developed as individual and as friends/mentor/apprentice, so the audience felt the weight of the duel, and Luke's anguish. Fantastic, important and tragic...not a thrill ride. Vader's "This will be a day long remembered. It has seen the end of Kenobi.." had meaning for the SW galaxy from every POV--the villains, heroes...and the audience, all because of how well the characters were developed so the duel/death was not just another random fight.

AOTC: Soooo, Dooku believed the only way to rate the superior combatant is through lightsaber skills...and Yoda agreed?

All just to play into the worst of GL/fanboy impulses by having the ONE Jedi who should never need to use a weapon turn into yet another emotion / consequence-free FX display.

ROTS: While McGregor became the believable focus of the PT, his other half--Anakin--robbed their duel of any power.

Christensen's heavy-footed lurching forward and too-rehearsed moves brought nothing to a duel that was supposed to be the fateful launchpad of the rest of the saga--setting the characters' fate in stone. Scowling Anakin, the endless, unbelievable-even-for-sci-fi lava stunt show and the BS "high ground" (which only seems to work for protagonists) failed to be the galactic turning point we were told it would be.

SW duels are not a video game or fan service exercises, the reason only three of the seven main duels (IOW, not Jinn/Maul 1, Windu/Palpatine, Kenobi/Anakin/Dooku) work.