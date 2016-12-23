Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Carrie Fisher in Critical Condition
#1
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:06 PM
Pray for Carrie 😩
#2
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:18 PM
Oh no!
#3
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:45 PM
#4
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:04 PM
#5
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:12 PM
- Brett +1 this
#6
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:19 PM
#7
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:31 PM
#8
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:39 PM
#9
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:07 PM
- Stevil and Brett +1 this
#10
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:08 PM
#11
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:09 PM
Hi, everyone. It's good to see you all again, though I wish it were under better circumstances.
I'd hate to be pessimistic, but I think we're going to lose Carrie tonight. Hope for the best but expect the worst.
I once knew a priest who went fifteen minutes without breathing and with no pulse due to negligence. He actually survived and lived for about six more years, but he was never the same. It was so hard seeing him like that when he had been so admired by the community.
[Edit] Oh, she's stabilized? Well, I could be wrong, then. Alleluia!
#12
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:11 PM
CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing. If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?
#13
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:41 PM
I hope that good news is good news Mara.
Good to see you BTW Marilyn
- Zerimar Nyliram +1 this
#14
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:44 PM
My wife said that if they kept up the CPR for 10 minutes the brain would still be getting oxygen.
I really hope she's OK.
#15
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:55 PM
#16
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:03 PM
CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing. If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?
It was too late for that after she ate the fish.
- Rock +1 this
#17
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:05 PM
- Rock +1 this
#18
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:26 PM
Yes... I had the lasagna.
CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing. If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?
It was too late for that after she ate the fish.
#19
Posted 23 December 2016 - 08:08 PM
Still, I wouldn't wait until the last minute to fill out those organ donor cards.
#20
Posted 23 December 2016 - 09:09 PM
#21
Posted 24 December 2016 - 01:35 AM
What a way to end 2016 :/
#22
Posted 24 December 2016 - 01:53 AM
2016 just needs to **** off right now
#23
Posted 24 December 2016 - 06:50 AM
Good to see you BTW Marilyn
Likewise! You can call me John, though.
#24
Posted 24 December 2016 - 07:19 AM
- captainbleh +1 this