Carrie Fisher in Critical Condition

Started by Stevil , December 23 2016 04:06 PM

Stevil
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:06 PM

Stevil

Full Story: http://www.bbc.co.uk...t-arts-38423963

Pray for Carrie 😩

Poe Dameron
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:18 PM

Poe Dameron

Oh no!


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 December 2016 - 04:45 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

This is not okay. :(

Jacen123
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:04 PM

Jacen123

:(


Pharoah JZA
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:12 PM

Pharoah JZA

Sending out prayers for a full recovery.
Metropolis
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:19 PM

Metropolis

Wow.

Tex
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:31 PM

Tex

If she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes that's not good. I've been told that you can expect brain damage after 4 minutes.

Tex
Posted 23 December 2016 - 05:39 PM

Tex

I've got a bad feeling about this.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:07 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Latest update from her brother says she's "out of emergency" and stabilized.
Rock
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:08 PM

Rock

:(


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:09 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Hi, everyone. It's good to see you all again, though I wish it were under better circumstances.

I'd hate to be pessimistic, but I think we're going to lose Carrie tonight. Hope for the best but expect the worst.

I once knew a priest who went fifteen minutes without breathing and with no pulse due to negligence. He actually survived and lived for about six more years, but he was never the same. It was so hard seeing him like that when he had been so admired by the community.




[Edit] Oh, she's stabilized? Well, I could be wrong, then. Alleluia! :D


Rock
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:11 PM

Rock

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing.  If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


Stevil
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:41 PM

Stevil

I hope that good news is good news Mara.

 

Good to see you BTW Marilyn :)


Stevil
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:44 PM

Stevil

My wife said that if they kept up the CPR for 10 minutes the brain would still be getting oxygen.

 

I really hope she's OK.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 December 2016 - 06:55 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

They had a nurse or EMT on the plane working on her and the paramedics met her as soon as the plane landed. Praying that saved her.

Tex
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:03 PM

Tex

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing.  If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


It was too late for that after she ate the fish.
Tex
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:05 PM

Tex

She should be quite well protected, assuming she survived the lack of breathing process, that is.
Rock
Posted 23 December 2016 - 07:26 PM

Rock

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing. If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


It was too late for that after she ate the fish.

Yes... I had the lasagna.

Tex
Posted 23 December 2016 - 08:08 PM

Tex

Let's just hope her heart is operational when her friends arrive.

Still, I wouldn't wait until the last minute to fill out those organ donor cards.

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 23 December 2016 - 09:09 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Not so fast: http://comicbook.com...intensive-care/



:(

Kyrian
Posted 24 December 2016 - 01:35 AM

Kyrian

What a way to end 2016 :/


Darth Spoon
Posted 24 December 2016 - 01:53 AM

Darth Spoon

2016 just needs to **** off right now


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 24 December 2016 - 06:50 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

Good to see you BTW Marilyn :)


Likewise! You can call me John, though. :)

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 24 December 2016 - 07:19 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

I'm praying so hard she pulls through and tweets something appropriately vulgar.
CoLA
Posted 24 December 2016 - 10:05 AM

CoLA

This is not the type of news I want to hear around the holidays. Hope she pulls through this. :(
