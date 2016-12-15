The I've Seen Rogue One Thread (spoilers OBV)

My initial thoughts are that it satisfied my hopes. Solid third act in this one. Only big issue I had there was the subplot to get the transmission through to open up the shield to get the transmission through... that they were already trying to do anyway. Oh, and having the Tantive IV inside the flagship was just silly. I get that they wanted to give Vader a chance to slice some suckers in half, but there had to be a better way to do that.

Every movie could use more Alan Tudyk in it. Which, oddly enough, Disney seems to be trying to prove these days. Not sure when he became a go-to voiceover guy.

Surprisingly, I loved the Ghost of Peter Cushing every moment he was onscreen. Was it perfect? No. But Peter Cushing's facial structure is just so striking that it freakin' works as a special effect. I'm not sure if they could have pulled that off for any other human character in the canon for any great period of time (Leia's was so fast that it was just a little treat), but in this specific case, I loved seeing this great character that only got one movie get another chance to rock.

Oddly, the seemingly easiest of the callback characters, Vader was the one I thought they had the most trouble with. I don't know, he just didn't seem all that menacing to me. I loved his introduction, but his interaction with Krennic just fell flat.

Another little nitpick, but I think they could have just tossed aside Chirrut and Baze. I'm not sure what they brought to the table, and Chirrut just felt like a stock character who added nothing aside from one funny line when they blindfolded him. Meh.

Oh, and the Rebellion just saying "Eh, let's just give up" seemed very odd. And then they changed their minds in an instant because, y'know, someone did what they could have done better if they'd actually formulated a plan. Basically, I'm just thinking that Rebel command kinda sucks.

I did like that Cassian was sort of a bad person in some ways. Hey, running a Rebellion is dirty business. I've no clue why he shot up Saw Gerrera's guy though. I must have missed something there. Any help guys? But it is nice to note that you can't overthrow a government without employing agents that get their hands dirty and that they have to live with it as well.

Jyn... well she's fine. She was good enough to carry the movie, but I can't say I'm disappointed that she's gone. She served her purpose. I miss Bria, but whatever. But, of course, I didn't like seeing Dr. Evanzan and Ponda Baba in their little cameo (guess they left town soon after), so maybe I should hush it on wanting huge coincidences to remain in the story. That was a moment where someone needed to tell the director "No."

Oh, and I'm wondering what's up with the need to change the model of the Mon Calamari.